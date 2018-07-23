Petra Diamonds Hmltn (PDMDF) CEO Johan Dippenaar on Q3 2018 Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Start Time: 04:30 January 1, 0000 5:27 AM ET

Petra Diamonds Hmltn (OTC:PDMDF)

Q3 2018 Trading Update Call

June 23, 2018 04:30 AM ET

Executives

Johan Dippenaar - Chief Executive

Jacque Breytenbach - Chief Financial Officer

Luctor Roode - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Rossouw - Barclays

Tyler Broda - RBC

Richard Hatch - Bloomberg

Martin Potts - finnCap

Luke Nelson - JP Morgan

Operator

Hello and welcome to the FY 2018 Trading Update and FY 2019 Guidance Call. Throughout the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode and afterwards there will be a question-and-answer session. Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.

Today I’m pleased to present Johan Dippenaar, CEO; Jacque Breytenbach, Finance Director; and Luctor Roode, Chief Operating Officer. Pease begin your meeting.

Johan Dippenaar

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the call. We apologize for the technical difficulties and starting late. We will be discussing our trading update today providing production and sales for FY 2018 being the year to June 30, 2017, being the year from June 30, 2017 ahead of our preliminary results, which will be released on 17th September as well as our forward guidance for FY 2019 and high level guidance to FY 2020. I will cover operations, sales and the diamond market review before handing over to Jacque to cover the financial and corporate aspects. We also have our Chief Operating Officer, Luctor, on the line, who is available to take any questions you may have around operational matters.

Before I begin, I just want to draw your attention to the detailed guidance sheet that the company just announcement and which are available to download on the analyst guidance page of our website, which can be found in the Investors section.

So turning to the FY '18 results, we achieved 15% growth in production to 4.6 million carats and 21% growth in revenue from $576.4 million, both which present highest levels to date for the group. This is a solid achievement for our team after the operational challenges we experienced in both FY 2017 and H1 FY 2018. As well as the powerful of circa 72,000 carats from the Williamson in Tanzania that remains blocked for export. This is a firm result and we are particularly encouraged by the fact that we have achieved this with a strong safety performance with our Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate improving to 0.23 for the year.

The fact that revenue growth outstripped our production growth is indicative of healthy market for the year with like-for-like rough pricing up around 2% for the year and major begins the 2017 prices achieved as well as a better average product mix. This was due to the growth in our production being driven by a 31% increase in higher value carats from our run of mine operations with lower value diamonds from our surface tailings operation decreasing 24% as planned, which means that run of mine production represented 81% of our carat profile as opposed to 71% in the FY'17.

As noted in the announcement, we recently entered into a binding Heads of Agreement to dispose of our interest in Kimberley Ekapa Mining Joint Venture, known as KEM JV, and results and guidance have been disclosed both with and without the inclusion of this business unit. The divestment is expected to complete during the latter part of quarter one FY 2018. If we exclude KEM JV, the percentage uplift in our results was higher with production up 19% to 3.8 million carats and revenue up 25% to $494.6 million. Absolute operating costs remained in line with expectations despite additional costs incurred at KEM JV in relation to superiority and other majors associated with the legal mining activities. Excluding KEM JV, absolute on-mine costs in dollars terms are expected to be below 2018 guidance. However, the strengthening of the rand during the year, which averaged R12.86 versus R13.59 in 2017, will have a negative effect on U.S. dollar reported operating costs.

We also note that in some instances, the unit cost per ton achieved for FY'18 has been adversely affected by below tonnage throughput especially at Koffie and KEM JV. Further detail on the breakdown of costs will be given in our preliminary results announcement in September. Operational CapEx decreased 44% from $245 million in 2017 to $142.7 million within the budget and in line with our reduced capital profile.

Turning to FY 2019 guidance, as outlined during the recent Rights Issue Prospectus published 24 May, 2018, FY'19-20 production guidance was slated to be at the lower end of the guidance issued in July 2017. This will be accompanied by an ongoing focus on delivering the most cost effective capital and operational cost profiles with the portfolio in order to continue overall profit margins. This is in line with the Board’s strategic focus on driving operational efficiency with the emphasis on value over volume as well as a gross focus on operational cost productivity and ongoing optimization of the portfolio as demonstrated by the proposed disposal of the company’s interest in KEM JV.

We are guiding production to 4.6 to 4.8 million carats in FY 2019 and excluding KEM JV, we are guiding production of 3.8 to 4 million carats. Excluding KEM JV, run of mine tonnes are expected to increase from 12.1 million tonnes to circa 12.9 million tonnes and tailings increased from 1.6 million tonnes to circa 2.3 million tonnes. I will go into more detail on the production outlook for each mine in due course.

Total FY 2019 absolute on-mine costs are expected to remain largely flat compared to FY 2018's expected costs in dollar terms across operations, notwithstanding the increase in overall tonnage throughput and inflationary increases. Please note that we will rectify the announcement which refers to the decrease in tonnages throughput in FY'19.

As Petra continues its transition from its capital intensive phase to steady stage operations, our core focus will be on further streamlining operations and re-setting the cost base across the portfolio at [Indiscernible]. FY 2019 CapEx excluding capitalized borrowing cost is guided at circa $110, $100 million excluding KEM JVs to circa $93 million, continuing the declining trend since peak CapEx was reached in FY'16.

Total CapEx for 2020 is expected to be around $72 million excluding KEM JV, mostly relating to Cullinan and Finsch. We have also pointed out that Sustaining CapEx post FY 2020 is expected to be in the region of $30 million per annum for planning on Expansion CapEx post 2020 is ongoing. Please note that all these future CapEx figures provided in FY 2019 money terms at an exchange rate of $12.75 to the dollar.

Turning to the individual mines now at Finsch, run of mine production increased 6% to 1.9 million carats, driven by a higher average run of mine grade of 62.5 carats per 100 tonne, positively impacted by the treatment of higher grade surface run of mine material coupled with an increase in undiluted tonnes from the new Block 5 Sub Level Cave, which delivered 1.6 tonnes in FY 2018, up from 0.75 million tonnes in FY 2017.

However run of mine tonnage throughput was lower than expected due to less contribution from the South West Precursor ancillary orebody where production was curtailed further to intermittent caving leading to safety concerns around the stability of the ground conditions in the vicinity of the mining area. This is necessitated continual reassessment of the manner in which the Southwest Precursor orebody can be accessed. And I will give you some further color on this shortly.

Overall production decreased 4% to just under 2.1 million carats with the increase in run of mine production offset by the planned production in tailings production. FY 2019 will see continued significant build up in the production from the SLC, which is expected to contribute 2.7 million tonnes with the remaining 500,000 run of mine tonnes to be sourced from the overburden dumps.

Total run of mine throughput of 3.2 million tonnes for FY 2019 as disclosed in our recent Rights Issue Prospectus is lower than previous guidance of 3.5 million tonnes mainly due to the exclusion of the South West Precursor from the current mine plant. The detailed guidance document on our website includes an aerial view of the Finsch orebody entitled Finsch Plan View. We will continue to assess for Finsch to achieve its longer-term throughput target of 3.5 million tonnes by investigating options to safely access the circa 6 million tonnes in the South West Precursor from 73 Level all increasing throughput rates from the 5 SLC. Finsch run of mine grade is guided at 56 to 59 carats per 100 tonne for FY 2019, mainly due to the depletion of the high grade overburden dumps from FY 2019 or well partially offset by the increased ramp up of Block 5 SLC.

We have given guidance on the total absolute costs -- absolute on mine costs for each mine in the announcement. And if the mine transitions from capital-intensive expansion phase into a steady state production phase, the rightsizing and streamlining of the cost structure at Finsch will be a priority focus in FY 2019. Expansion capital footprint in 19 is guided at $16 million, primarily relating to the blue kimberlite tunnel development in the Block 5 SLC.

At Cullinan, production increased 74% to 1.37 million carats, mainly due to a 97% increase in the run of mine ton production. The run of mine carat production at the new C-Cut Phase 1 block cave continue to ramp up and the new plant operated as planned run of mine throughput rates. Production from the undiluted C-Cut mining areas, including CC1E, increased from 1.2 billion tonnes in FY 2017 to circuit 2.46 million tonnes in FY 2018. Please note that we will correct the 2 million tonnes as we stated in the announcement to the 2.46 million tonnes. It actually increased too. Optimization of the new plant is ongoing with the recovered run of mine grade improving from circa 33 carats per 100 tonne achieved in H1 to 37.8 carats for H2 with quarter four FY'18 yielding a greater 39.3 in line with guidance of 37 to 42 carats per hundred tonnes for H2.

In terms of the outlook for FY 2019, production at Cullinan 1 billion tonnnes run of mine was wasted and cheated in quarter four of FY'18, which demonstrates the strong progress and capability of the operations. While guiding for a range of 3.7 million tonnes to 4 million tonnes to be treated during FY 2019, due to continued ramp-up of C-Cut Phase 1, the depletion of the old B Block mining areas and the switch-over period required for the implementation of the new shaft/plant interface, which is scheduled to be completed by quarter three FY ’19, and which will aid in alleviating constraints with the link between the underground hoisting system and the plant.

The C-Cut Phase 1 project is planned to circa 3 million tonnes for the year and a further 700,000 to 1 billion tonnes will be sourced predominantly from the CC1E mining area and other B Block tonnes. Steady state production of 4 million tonnes will be delivered from C-Cut Phase 1 and CC1E. However, we will on an ongoing basis investigate the optimal plan to utilize the full extent of the large Cullinan orebody, which is around 16 has at current production depths. We are guiding for a run-of-mine grade to be 38 to 42 carats per hundred tonnes from FY'19 onwards.

Tailings production is guided at 1.5 million to 1.7 million tonnes for the year, whilst the plant optimization total throughput in relation to mill settings and recirculating load is ongoing. Longer term steady state tailings production is expected to be around 2 million tonnes, yielding 6 to 7 carats per hundred tonnes. FY'19 expansion CapEx for Cullinan is guided at circa $45 million, primarily relating to the final C-Cut Phase 1 drawpoint installations and the shaft/plant interface.

Turning to Koffiefontein. This effort has had a disappointing performance over the last few years, and while we did not achieve our original guidance throughput for 2018, the mine did, at the end of the year, achieve 187,000 tonnes hoisted in May and June, which on an analyzed basis is in line with the FY'19 target of around 1 million tonnes per annum. This improvement is due to the provisioning after new ground handling system in quarter three and we there fulfill that we have put the right conditions in place for this mine to start making a positive contribution to the group.

Williamson performed very well operation with production up 51% to just over 340,000 carats, being the highest level of production achieved by the mining over 40 years and representative of a steady state production level going forward. This achievement is despite operations being impacted by liquidity constraints due to the thoughtful of around 72,000 carats that remains blocked for export and the overdue VAT receivables of around $15 million. Unfortunately, we cannot provide an update on either issue at this point. And while we do not have a resolution on these methods whole on mine spend including FY’19 CapEx of $35 million will only be funded from the mines own cash flow.

Finally, KEM JV production decreased 3% to just over 775,000 carats with run of mine production decreasing 6% and tailings production decreasing 3% due to a combination of factors including the labor disruptions, project delays, severe rain storms during quarter three restricting access to higher grade dumps and the mudrush incident at Bultfontein which has led to the early closure of this underground mining area.

Moving on to the diamond market, as noted in the announcement, the markets remained stable in FY 2018 and the outlook for 2019 is also positive as evidenced by strong demand at our tenders and further stability in the pipeline and positive demand from the retail market, particularly in the U.S. and China.

In terms of average pricing achieved for the year, we have noticed that the mines were in line with guidance with the exception of Cullinan, which was towards the lower end of historically achieved prices for Williamson was above expectations. We have noted that pricing achieved at Cullinan can be variable depending on the present or absence of high value stones and we have lifted the highs and lows that can be achieved on a quarterly and half yearly basis.

Based on the sale of 7.9 million carats over the nine year period, FY 2010 to FY 2018, an average of $144 per carat was achieved, a high of $185 per carat and the low of $120 in comparison to $125 per carat achieved in FY 2018. Following an assessment of the level of guidance provided by the company, future price guidance has been removed, and going forward, we will instead report actual prices achieved and provide additional commentary as required to highlight any anomalies.

I will now pass over to our CFO Jacque Breytenbach to cover the financial and corporate points.

Jacque Breytenbach

Thank you, Johan, and good morning, everyone. As we have previously announced, we completed the 5 for 8 Rights Issue in issue in June to raise net proceeds of circa $170 million, while the issuance of 352.8 million Rights Issue Shares at an Issue Price of 40 pence per share. The main driver for the fundraise was to accelerate a reduction in leverage to a more sustainable level, with the Board setting a target of consolidated net debt to consolidated EBITDA of 2x or less by FY 2020, and to enable management to focus on ongoing operational delivery and optimization as well as to assist in mitigating short-term issues related to currency volatility and other ongoing business challenges.

The fundraise without the company we sell and settled our South African debt with those often settings of interest expenses of some $10 million to $12 million per annum. And we have noticed that we now intent to engage with our South African lending group in order to simplifying the financing agreements with regards to our own bank debt covenants as well as our BEE partner debt.

Our net debt as of June 30, 2018, has reduced to $436.1 million, which is the $518.8 million listed in the table with diamond debtors amounting to some $82.7 million, which is running out of diamond sales completed over the period and which was then shortly after 30 June adjusted for the Rights Issue prices circa $606 million in line with our expectations of $600 million to $620 million. As noted in the company’s Rights Issue announcement on 24 May 2018, the company is continuing to review its Board, board committee and senior management structures in line with its development from a phase of intensive capital expenditure and expansion to a focus on speedy state operations as well as to address improving diversity at the higher levels of the business.

To this end, the Company’s Nomination Committee, which is currently in year two of its three year succession plan, is making good progress with plans to make additional changes in FY 2019 in order to ensure the company has the right mix of expertise and skills. New developments will be announced in this regard before the end of H1 financial year 2019.

This concludes the coverage of the trading update and guidance. And I will hand back to the operator for a Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Ian Rossouw from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Q – Ian Rossouw

Good morning, guys. Just two questions, firstly on the ROM guidance. As you've mentioned you’ve already flagged for Finsch the issues with the South West Precursor and the lower ROM guidance in the prospectus document. But looking Cullinan and Williamson, you’ve also lowered the ROM guidance there compared to what you had given the prospectus. So I was just wanted to understand if there has been any operational change in the last couple of months that has resulted in this lower guidance? And then just secondly on Williamson, could you remind us just -- if you’re not able to claim back VAT, you've mentioned the $15 million balance you’ve accumulated? But what could be the impact on FY 2019 unit costs or absolute costs if you can't claim that back. Thanks.

Johan Dippenaar

Okay. On the run of mine, Ian, so the range at Cullinan 2.7 to 4 is just that range, no structural operational issues, is just to provide the range to cover for the period of changing -- especially the changing of period to the plant and shaft interface. And 4.7 million at Williamson -- it's still 4 million, 5 million is still now are targeted. If this is occur, this year we can bank on it additional over 300,000 tonnes from other areas around the main plant. And this, again, the mines performing really well and the 5 million tonnes is the target going forward.

Ian, on the VAT at Williamson, yes, you’re right. The historical VAT put some $50 million with noting able to replacement of this. Although the debts being confirmed through various orders by government departments. And so in our minds, it’s a matter of time. The ongoing VAT, should we not be able to claim that? It’s a blockage over an impact of around 7% to 8% on overall cost at the operation. However, we are so comfortable

relatively that we will be able to claim it, as the all mines and specifically the Chamber of Mines in country are in negotiations with government at the movement around the ongoing treatment of VAT. And specifically, we intend to remove the ambiguity in legislation as it’s currently awarded.

Q – Ian Rossouw

Okay. Just -- maybe just to follow-on. Is the government -- is the definition on the dispute that they’re saying the rough diamonds are sort of a raw material and therefore you can’t claim it back? Or is it the right to something else?

Johan Dippenaar

It thus related to the definition of raw minerals as -- by the changes in the VAT legislation. And that’s what we currently debating all things.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Richard Hatch from Bloomberg. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Richard Hatch

The first question is following up from Ian. The $59 million cost guidance for Williamson, does that include or exclude that recoverable?

Jacque Breytenbach

Richard, the $59 million, I stated is net of any VAT. In other words we’ve not assume that VAT will be explained and that is treated as receivable. It will exclude any relative.

Richard Hatch

So just to be clear like, are you assuming in your guidance that you can reclaim the VAT back or it will be conservative and assuming that you can’t?

Jacque Breytenbach

The $59 million stated is assuming that will be recoverable and not expensive. So if there is any expense it will be of our investors.

Johan Dippenaar

And Richard this is in line with demand in which all the mining companies in terms of annual streaking this matter.

Richard Hatch

And then just my question is on Cullinan. So I think you mentioned on earlier in your commentary Johan, the C-Cut tonnes were actually 2.46 not 2, is that correct?

Johan Dippenaar

The C-Cut and CC1Eeast. The C-Cut by itself was 2 million tonnes, but including the CC1E, it's 2.46 million.

Richard Hatch

Okay. I’m just trying to get a handle on what your kind of -- so I'm just looking at 3 million tonne guidance for that that for ROM from the C-Cut in '19. I’m just trying to get a handle on what your exit rate was from change how you’re kind of -- how you’re tracking versus after 2019?

Johan Dippenaar

Okay. So overall on the total basis, the 2 million tonnes that was achieved in 2017 goes up to 3 million tonnes from the C-Cut Phase 1 and in the CC1E and other B Blocks, we -- 0.7 to 1 million tonnes, so if you -- the 1 million tonnes that we driven in the fourth quarter, 1 million tonnes from the underground was about 60-40, 65%, 35%, 65% C-Cut Phase 1 and 35% from the other two. And you can see that in 2019, C-Cut will become -- around 75% of the, I'm sorry, we are yes 75% three quarters of the total tonnes and 25% from CC1E and other the B Block areas.

Richard Hatch

And then last one is one free cash flow, are you still expecting the company to be free cash flow positive in fiscal '19?

Johan Dippenaar

The answer would be -- declining CapEx results coupled with the improving EBITDA. Yes, we do expect to be free cash flow positive as a matter of fact that our running dollar exchange rate things might impact the level, but overall is we do expect to be free cash flow positive.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Do you expect that inflection point to occur in the first half?

Johan Dippenaar

Yes.

Richard Hatch

Yes. Okay. Thanks.

Johan Dippenaar

And we think we can remind the lower level of sales in the first half or the second half is always -- the sales are always weighted towards H2.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Tyler Broda from RBC. Please go ahead. Your line is now open for your question.

Tyler Broda

Hi good morning. Just one question from me on the cost side of Cullinan. I was wondering you can provide a little bit more clarity around the evolution in costs there. I think in the old guidance from 2017 you would expect that quite a material drop in the cost per ton. And obviously with the revised guidance, that doesn't looked to be the case. Can you just explain sort of what’s happening there?

Johan Dippenaar

Well, in terms of the cost expectations at Cullinan, as stated, R1.1 billion actual cost. On a unit cost basis it does -- if you take the lower end of the guidance of 3.7, it’s higher than we anticipated from a unit cost perspective, but the 4 million tonnes we now achieved from our earlier guidance around unit cost per tonne. The transitioning towards steady state operation maybe some cost efficiency in optimization at the Finsch that we are focusing on to ensure that we are getting onwards with our earlier expectations.

Tyler Broda

So just a follow up on that, Jacque, the guidance in 2017 suggested that you would be looking to get from R275 per tonne for the ROM, down to R215. And when you calculate that through at the top end of the guidance, is still materially higher than that? Is there anything that’s changed dramatically in terms of that because that’s the sort of the mine’s finally scaled, right?

Jacque Breytenbach

The mine is finally scaled, you're right. In terms of the cost split between [Indiscernible] and other costs at 1135, if you divide that by 4.7 million total tonnes, it's around 249 tonnes. Obviously, that’s the volume with the range of tonnage expectations. So including the costs -- we include the tonnage production as well. So on an overall mix, we’re not too far from earlier expectations, roughly about 5% over.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Martin Potts from finnCap. Please go ahead. Your line is open for your question.

Martin Potts

Thank you. Good morning. Very quick one on Cullinan prices achieved because I'm not -- as of to average price in FY 2018 was $125 per carat versus guidance for $140 to $160. I see the notes say that it's the case of the lower incidence or higher value stones. The question really is this sort of within the normal statistical variability of the orebody? Is this an orebody issue? Or is this because the new plants not picking these out?

Unidentified Company Representative

No, Martin. It is within the ranges of the historical statistics from the mine, so over the years, low of 120 and the high of 185 with an average of around 145. And you can see what are our quarterly and half year numbers year are also within the movement that over the history of the mines and we’ve been managing that for the nine years period, which all within those levels of highs and lows. So this is the -- if you look at the other mining companies in listed mining companies, they have mines that are known to produce high value stones. You’ll see over the issue also around like 100% difference in pricing from the lows to the highs. Cullinan is not quite to that extend, the lows at $120 and the highs at $185. So it’s not quite double the difference on an annual basis. So it’s purely a -- it’s normally function of your access across the orebody and as you have access across bigger parts of the orebody, we have the mix of this variability where we started two new areas in the mines CC1E and C-Cut Phase 1. And in that beginning phase we are actually drawing tonnes of smallish part of the orebody. And then as the plan progresses, hoisting tonnes from a bigger area of the footprint of the orebody.

Martin Potts

Okay. So over the next few years, you’d expect the price to move up towards the longer-term average?

Unidentified Company Representative

It will move in that -- in those highs and lows, so some years we will be above the $140 and we have shown and some years below. And most of the years you are more or less in the around the average. And our recoveries at the new plant have included various plus 100, plus 200 and plus 500 carats stones. They just all unfortunately been low quality stone. But in the 125, we did sell some good value blue stones and so forth. So there is no a single reason to fortunate through the plant as we are recovering the stones that we expect to see over the life mine.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Luke Nelson from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Q – Luke Nelson

Good morning, everyone. Just on a number of questions on guidance and costs. Obviously, you sat at R12.25, so a bit stronger from where it currently is at spot. It has been volatile. But with that in mind, is it possible to give any sense if these around what unit costs and expose CapEx as well as is to move in the rand relative what you have in guidance?

Johan Dippenaar

We do expect guidance, obviously, in rand terms as well. And I’m just trying to quickly calculate $1 move in exchange rate while it take a few – around about $55 million move in overall costs and reported in the U.S. dollars terms.

Unidentified Company Representative

So Luke, we just want to also know that we only replace we make to FHUs was the dollar equivalent of the CapEx. So in all, but we do in the detail if the CapEx in rand terms and all the costs in rand terms wherever it’s applicable. So the exchange rate -- one uses debates on one's view of the exchange rate. We just pointed out the 12.75 being used to expect the dollar equivalent of CapEx. On working cost, it’s obviously depends on one’s view spot being close to 13.50. And then one's view with at level should be reached for the full financial year.

Q – Luke Nelson

Yes, I understood. I suppose to following on from that. At what rand exchange rate do you think you will breakeven?

Unidentified Company Representative

No. It’s -- I mean, breakeven is around below the 12 levels. So as we stated in the Rights Issue exercise and one of the reasons why we took the Rights Issue was the risk of the rand trading at 11.50 levels, because that becomes the level way cash flow generation is extremely difficult to achieve.

Q – Luke Nelson

Okay. I suppose just in H1 or year-to-date the rand is around 12.4 roughly and headline net debt in order to just things get this was being -- has gone back with JV, if you just for the Rights offering. So you’re saying the sort of around the 12 now moving forward one fully ramped up at Finsch and Cullinan is the sort of breakeven point from a free cash flow perspective?

Unidentified Company Representative

Firstly, I just want to put that, I mean spot is around 13.40 now

Unidentified Company Representative

13.50.

Unidentified Company Representative

13.40, 13.50 now. I’m not sure the 12.40 that you…

Q – Luke Nelson

I’m just talking average over the period.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. For H2 roughly. And again just pointing out that the mix that during the year decreased from around 6.60 at H1 to -- excluding diamond debtors, H1 net debt was 6.37 and it improved to 6.06 on the same basis excluding diamond -- net of diamond debtors in both [indiscernible]. So our H2 net debt improved from 6.376 on a same basis.

Q – Luke Nelson

Okay. I have a chat on the side on that. I suppose and this is finally again just on free cash flow for Q4 excluding the net proceeds from the right issue? Can you just give a bit more granularity on cash flow movements? Obviously you do break out diamond debtors, but anything else aside from working capital perspective or on taxes et cetera, et cetera that we currently on brick and mortar too? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Obviously, our preliminary results with all the financials will be released during September. But as, again, on the same basis referencing our net debt position over Q4 improved from end of March 616 net of diamond debtors to a comparable 606, excluding the proceeds from the right issue at the end of Q4. And important to know that during our quarter four is for instance the segment of coupon on the bond on half yearly basis, which happened in during Q4 as well, but during that mid date, as mentioned improved from 616 to 606 on the same basis before the Rights Issue proceeds.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of [Indiscernible] please go ahead, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, gentlemen, thanks for taking my call. I'm just tell you -- from a data perspective point of view, we are off the peak CapEx for this company, but at the same time it seems that we’re still struggling to make a call with regard to tonnage and so on. Could you kindly please below -- just provide some more color on what is the devil in these operations from ramping up? What’s the holdup regarding achieving the ROM calls mainly because they're trending by in large being wind down?

Unidentified Company Representative

We just wanted -- we didn’t get your name and institution. I’m sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Krepper [Indiscernible] we are a small firm.

Unidentified Company Representative

Value Add, okay. If you look at over the last few years, every year the tonnage profile is increasing. So you will see quite substantial increases from '17 into '18 and they now a further increase in as we’ve announced our further increase in the -- excluding KEM, run of mine tonnes going from 12.1 to 12.9 and the tailings from 1.6 to around 2.3. So it's only we’ve previously anticipated bold up of the Finsch run of mine tonnes influenced by the South West Precursor, which we cannot bank on to include in the plan for 2019. But as we said, we are doing additional work to see how we can safely reintroduce the South West Precursor or you’ll see from the details connect that we have. We have brought forward Phase 2 development on the SLC on 70 and 73 levels and we state that we all look at ways to safely reintroduce the South West Precursor or increase the tonnages from the Block 5 SLC.

Unidentified Analyst

So from your statement, now if I may have a take away from it, is that the reason why where we’ll go -- naturally go to 13.3 to 13.5 and then go down again to 12.9 to 13.2. That is fairly dropping tonnage or albeit marginal by the way, albeit marginal, is mainly related to Finsch. The operation which is not carrying, it's well behaving if we take Finsch. Is that what my takeaway is from this, if you take Finsch, which is, probably experiencing volume products?

Unidentified Company Representative

I don’t know why the line is not clear. We’re having difficulty in hearing you. Just -- can you repeat?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, let me repeat. The problem with actually the volumes that are not being achieved expanding this from Finsch mine, is my understanding correct?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. So the tonnages increased from the mining blocks from 12.1, excluding KEM, to 12.9 and with our guidance last year, we update published in our Rights Issue Prospectus. We would have had an additional around 300,000 tonnes from Finsch. So that is the only difference in the build of the tonnes.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we have a follow up question from the line of Richard Hatch from Bloomberg. Please go ahead, Richard. Your line is open.

Q – Richard Hatch

Thanks. And thanks guys. Just a couple of more on Cullinan. And I see the tailings tonnes guidance have been cut – and from 2.4 in the long-term down to 2. And can you just give us a little bit of flavor around that? And then perhaps you can -- is that because you’re optimizing the plan or what would be there? And then secondly, just again Cullinan, and I think, CapEx has been pushed up a bit in Rand terms versus you’re previous guidance. And what’s the driver of that? And any bringing it forward from other years or is this additional CapEx? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. So on the tailings, Richard, so as we’ve announced in the Prospectus, the long-term was go down from 2.4 to 2. And in this year there is a further bolt up on the tailing, but we said in that during the year, there will still be ongoing optimization in the right balance between the original feed and recirculating loads. So this will be ongoing and, but for the time being we have the overall tailings target at 2 million tonnes per annum. But for this coming year, it’s mainly a function of bolt up and to [Indiscernible] some space in terms of the optimization. And as I pointed out the balance between original feed and recirculating load. So okay, and then the on the CapEx, yes, it is slightly up at Cullinan and it is sort of like a mixture of a little bit brought forward, and also slightly higher expense around the shaft plant.

Q – Richard Hatch

Okay.

Unidentified Company Representative

So the tailings, Richard, I don’t know if that answers your question on the case.

Q – Richard Hatch

Yes. I suppose I’m just trying to get a hand on what we run this plant right now. So if the ROM is doing 4 and the tailing is doing 2, is the best sort of guidance this Cullinan kind of runs at about 6 million tonnes a year and total throughput is that you kind of -- is that you kind of best cut – was that your, is that a good conservative-ish kind of that you have on how to run it?

Unidentified Company Representative

That is correct. That is for now, but as we always point out we got the plant during our second quarter of 2018.

Q – Richard Hatch

Yes.

Unidentified Company Representative

And it will be undergoing process as to where it lands, but for now it is a 4 million tonnes run of mine, which you can see we’re really achieved in quarter four, million tonnes for the quarter. And now it’s just to get the balance from the tailings, which is for now take 2 million tonnes per annum.

Q – Richard Hatch.

Okay. And just on, is the C-Cut caving now, as you expect, I know, we’ve been there a couple of times before and you’ve mentioned that it’s obviously taking a little bit longer to get the caving to that kind of optimal level just as it's a new cave and it’s taking a bit of time just to get it into its kind of sort of optimal caving performance. So where are you with that?

Unidentified Company Representative

Again to point out, increasing the -- in the blockade tonnages to 2 million tonnes for the year, moving up to 3 million tonnes, and the caving operation is going well. We are not seeing any undue pressures in the areas of the cavings on. And if you shift the -- all the time you obviously in the early part of the cave, you’re afraid with a lot of secondary basking as the column tonnes are not yet -- with the column tonnes come from all the [Indiscernible] point as the tonnes have added terms to as it comes down the column to be ground down to a smaller size when we loaded. So but that’s normal in the -- a normal challenge if you close in the building up of the blockade and we have ensure that we have additional measures in place for this coming year to deal with secondary blockades. And as the cave advances that it becomes easier to load it. But there are now undo changes to what was previously expected other than, obviously, the delays we had in 2017, which is now being greatly to a large extent did overcome.

Q – Richard Hatch.

And my last one is just on Finsch and Koffiefontein. Just with regards to Finsch, correct me if I’m wrong, but the shaft's capacity is about 4.5 million, 4.6 million tonnes and your guidance is about 3.2 ROM tonnes treated safe about that holds well. So is there, I mean, are you doing phase at the moment of, as you say to expand footprint of Block 5. And if so, is the kind of half one or your full year results period perhaps a time to talk to the market about kind of your updated visa or is it can be a bit longer dated?

Unidentified Company Representative

Obviously, every time we come to the market now especially like H1 and at half year levels. We all the time keep the market updated in how the reassessment of what is the best balance of the main Block 5 SLC and the South West Precursor, so that will obviously be consistent update. And also today, we just want to point out again the tonnage is increasing to just under 1.7 million tonnes in 2018, and going up to 2.7 million tonnes. And you are correct in your statement that the shaft working capacity is not becomes constraint.

Q – Richard Hatch

Okay. And the plan is also not a constraint, right. It’s just the amount of tonnes you can pull out. And then sorry my last one is just on Koffie. Previously ROM guidance has been about 1.1 million tonnes. I think you've said that your exit rate in the last couple of months of the year was at that level. Is the best kind of guidance to model at 1.1 or you're suggesting one and then also what are your thoughts on putting in a blockade sort of in the mid 2020s, I think that’s the current life of mine time you talked about maybe putting any additional sub level case that towards what’s the deal?

Unidentified Company Representative

I think the first part, the tonnages that we achieved in May and June, that suggest closer to 1.1. But you know which we see the under performance in the past at [Indiscernible]. So we just take the guidance at 1 million at a level for 2019 and 2020. The progression of how and what is the best way subsequent to the mining and subsequent to the current SLC down to 60 level. This is whenever it stops running the areas, different scenarios. And obviously the area as well with time we will up data market as we’ve got at least six years of tonnages late at this level of mining, 67 million tonnes in the SLC.

Operator

Thank you. And as there are no more questions registered -- oh, we do have a follow-up question registered from Tyler Broda of RBC. Your line is now open Tyler.

Tyler Broda

I thought I was going to miss that one there. Just a very quickly from me, you mentioned about the other 16 hectors at Cullinan. How many are you currently have opened in the current mine plan right now for the C-Cut? And then just secondly just on copy front-end, it looks like now you should be moving towards free cash flow based on the revised guidance here, but it has obviously taken lot of investment. Do you still think with the structure of the group, the Koffiefontein still fits in the portfolio there? And how are you thinking about that?

Unidentified Company Representative

Tyler this is get to the first -- just repeat your first question.

Unidentified Company Representative

I'm sorry Tyler. So the C-Cut covers the area around 5 to 5.5 hectares. And then the CC1E, but that's just recovery level, probably recovering area of some two to three hectares. So this -- the total extend of the orebody is 16 acres. So we at least have something like 8 to 9 acres of additional orebody that we will be looking at ways to -- and we are very cautious about this because there is no one in our promise number and then you know we can’t live up to it. So we’re just pointing up that because of opportunity that the large orebody is giving us that we will continue to look for ways to improve the volumes at the Cullinan mine.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Yes, sure that’s conversation for with more detail in later releases et cetera, but you had strong koffie?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, Koffiefontein is like - pointed us, a very strong comeback that it's making in the fourth quarter. We always felt that the Koffiefontein has placed in the portfolio, but obviously when you have the disappointing performance like we had, then you start doubting it. But now when you see there's a strong come back in the fourth quarter, obviously, as the broad expected we will continuously affect the makeup of the portfolio and make sure that mines do not fit the portfolio, but for now Koffiefontein remains relevant. And at these levels it will become a good contributor to the group.

Operator

And if there are now no more questions, I will hand back to our speakers for closing comments.

Johan Dippenaar

Yeah. Okay. Thank you everybody for making time to join the call. If you have any further questions please direct into Cathy Malins, our Investor Relations -- at our Investor Relations. And thank you for again, thank you for making the time. Apologies for the late start. And with that we will conclude the call. Thank you.

Operator

This now conclude our conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.