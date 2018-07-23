July 20 Natural Gas Weekly: Weather Vs Consumption.

End-of-season storage index is still abnormally low and we expect inventories to drop below 5-year minimum either this week or next.

This report covers the week ending July 20, 2018.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 540 bcf last week (up 2.0% w-o-w and up 6.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, but declined slightly: from +23% to +22% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. The weather conditions heated up again – especially in the Central and Southwest parts of the country. We estimate that the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) jumped by some 10.0% w-o-w and was 5.0% above last year’s level.

Total exports were up 1.0% w-o-w. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than five LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 16 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over July 14-July 20. Also, one vessel (3 bcf capacity) has departed from Cove Point. In annual terms, total exports were up 35.0%.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 59 consecutive weeks now. While daily output is up only 4.1% (or 3.2 bcf) since last December, annual growth rate still appears strong due to base effects. Currently, we estimate that dry gas production will average 81.7 bcf/d in July, 82.2 bcf/d in August and 82.9 bcf/d in September. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 89.5 bcf per day for the week ending July 20 (up 10.0% y-o-y, but down 0.5% w-o-w). Overall, total supply/demand (NYSE:SD) balance should be positive at around 87 bcf. The volume is some 15 bcf smaller than a week ago and 2 bcf below 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is neutral for natural gas prices, since it is above last year’s level, but below the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and price is in large part a function of a 2-week weather forecast, which returned some bearish changes over the weekend, but still remains bullish in absolute terms.

Source: Bluegols Research Estimates and calculations

Check out the chart above. Notice how projected CDDs have been declining since July 13 and how the decline accelerated on July 22. Sunday’s 12z mid-range weather models projected an average of 13.9 CDDs per day (1.3 above the norm) over the next 15 days (July 22 - Aug 6), but the change from Friday was bearish (-0.6). The models also projected an average of 0.2 heating-degree days (HDDs) per day over the next 15 days (0.1 above the norm) and the change from Friday was neutral (0.0). Note also that projected CDDs havevalready reached a seasonal peak and from now on should be declining slowly, but remain high, while HDDs should be rising slowly, but remain low.

Because the weather models returned bearish, we had to revise our storage level outlook higher (see the table below). Therefore, one can expect natural gas price to lose some ground in the short-term.

Source: Bluegold Research Estimates and calculations

Figures in the Storage table are measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from 5-year average, measured in billion cubic feet.

4-week outlook is for the week ending Aug. 10, 2018 (reported on Aug. 16)

(reported on Aug. 16) 8-week outlook is for the week ending Sep. 7, 2018 (reported on Sep. 13)

(reported on Sep. 13) End-of-season is the week ending Nov. 2, 2018 (reported on Nov. 8).

The storage table is updated daily for our subscribers.

Storage

However, even with declining CDDs and record low nuclear outages, consumption is still very strong due to structural factors (more gas-fired power plants) and also due to economic factors (very low NG/Coal spread). See this article for more information on the latest trends in the Electric Power sector. Therefore, our EOS storage index was revised higher only slightly (+8 bcf to 3,294 bcf) and still remains below market expectations, which are assumed to be about 3,470 bcf.

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 46 bcf. Total storage now stands at 2,249 bcf, which is 535 bcf (or 19.22%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 34 bcf this week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Our latest projection is 6 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index. Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +44 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should expand from -535 bcf (-19.22%) today to -546 bcf (-18.66%) for the week ending August 3.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.