Dividend Champion Spotlight: Brown-Forman Corporation

The stock always seems to be at a premium, but investors should wait until shares come down further.

The brand continues to expand internationally, with huge opportunities in the India and China markets. Tariffs should be monitored, as Europe (27% of revenues) has whacked US whiskey imports.

The alcohol industry has long been a lucrative area for investors. Beer and liquor brands created generations ago have built empires of wealth throughout time. Today's spotlight takes a look at Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A) (BF.B). The company is best known for its wildly popular Jack Daniel's brand of whiskey. With a dividend growth streak that spans 34 years and counting, we take a "shot" of this alcohol staple and explore what investors can expect moving forward.

A Business Pouring Out Cash Flows

Brown-Forman distills and distributes alcoholic beverages across the world. The company is by far most famous for its Jack Daniel's family of brands, but the overall business includes other whiskies, tequila, vodka, liqueur, and wine.

While Brown-Forman's portfolio touches on various niches of the liquor market, the core business is the Jack Daniel's family of brands. The original Jack Daniel's brand makes up approximately 42% of volume for the entire company. When you include the accessory brands such as Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, the Jack Daniel's family accounts for more than 80% of volume shipped.

Liquor is one of those products where the process, the brand, and the product create a premium while the actual input costs are basically a combination of grains and time for distillation. Therefore, the margins are very robust. Brown-Forman is able to consistently convert a high amount of its revenues into free cash flow.

I generally look for a company that can consistently turn at least 10% of its sales into free cash flow. Over the past decade, Brown-Forman has had FCF conversion rates as high as 20% and as low as 14%. We then take a look at the actual top-line growth that Brown-Forman has been able to achieve.

With consistent top-line growth and high margins, earnings, and free cash flows have steadily risen.

When you are a company that generates a high amount of free cash flow, it gives that company a higher degree of financial flexibility. The company can do things organically to spur growth (such as reinvestment into the business, or M&A) and can return value to shareholders in more literal forms such as cash dividends.

Dividend & Financials

Brown-Forman has taken shareholder returns to heart with a dividend growth streak that is 34 years and running. While the dividend only yields 1.20% (income focused investors likely will take issue with this), the dividend has grown nicely with a CAGR of 8.5% over the past 10 years.

Free cash flows are consistently well in access of the dividend outlay. Because of this, the dividend has room to expand in the years ahead because the company requires little CAPEX. In fiscal 2018, less than 4% of sales were invested back into the company as CAPEX.

With such a strong core business, I worry about the approach management has taken at times with handling the immense cash that the business produces. Brown-Forman has issued special dividends on multiple occasions.

Two recent examples are a $1.00 per share special dividend in 2018 and a $4.00 special dividend in 2012. In both instances, the company funded the payout with debt ($1.35 billion between both instances).

The company now carries a higher leverage ratio than it needs to at just over 2X EBITDA. The balance sheet still isn't in "stupid territory", and Moody's has an A1 rating on Brown-Forman. If it chose to, Brown-Forman could throw cash flow at the debt to pay it down.

My problem with it is a simple question of "why"? While a special dividend is nice for shareholders, its poor decision making from an asset management standpoint. While debt often funds growth driving ventures (such as an acquisition), Brown-Forman's debt fueled special dividends are a "throw-away" that don't provide any return for the company. Shareholders get a short-term reward but miss out on long-term value add that comes with proper asset management.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Brown-Forman is a US company but is rapidly expanding in global markets. The United States accounts for just under half of the company's total revenues, with European countries representing its other top market. Between the US and Europe, about 3/4 of total revenues are spoken for.

The company is in the process of expanding the Jack Daniel's brand globally. The process has occurred over a span of decades, but the Jack Daniel's brand has grown into a global brand. Volumes have grown at a CAGR of 7%, and there is still room to grow in the years to come.

The brand is already strong in traditional whiskey markets such as the United States and Europe. Meanwhile, there is strong growth happening in strategic markets - some with products outside of Jack Daniel's. For example, Russia sales are up a reported 52% this year, primarily boosted by the Finlandia vodka brand.

Meanwhile, there are still huge markets that are virtually untapped by Brown-Forman at this point. India has a massive population of more than 1 billion people.

The market has been breached early by competitor Diageo (DEO), but the good news is that the demographic is heavily favoring liquor instead of beer or wine. This makes India a great fit for the Jack Daniel's brand. A similar thesis can be made for the China market. These two markets offer enormous opportunity (they alone hold 20% of the global population). Yet, they virtually contribute nothing to sales for Brown-Forman at the moment. The Jack Daniel's brand has found ways to penetrate various markets given the expansion that the brand has seen over time. Even a modest piece of market share in these markets would equate to sizable growth for Brown-Forman.

With such a steadily growing brand such as Jack Daniel's, it is hard to come up with a lot of risks to the company model. Alcohol has always been a rock-solid business. However, no investment is without some risk. The fact that the company relies overwhelmingly on the Jack Daniel's brand is a risk all in itself. Were there ever to be a supply disruption, or a shift in consumer tastes (must admit this isn't likely), it would be catastrophic to Brown-Forman.

The more practical threat to the company right now is easily the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and various other countries. European countries have placed a 25% tariff on various US goods in a response to US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. It was noted at the end of the fiscal year by management, that inventories have been built up in markets with potential tariff threats. These inventories will only delay the impact of tariffs on customers. As these inventories draw down, customers will start to see prices go up.

Lastly, I hope that management changes its approach regarding special dividends. There could come a time when the Jack Daniel's brand starts to see a slowdown in growth. I would like to see the company hoard cash for a strategic bolt-on acquisition. The Jack Daniel's brand is wildly popular and growing, but as an investor I don't want to see its success taken for granted.

Valuation

Shares have cooled off some after rising to near $60 per share earlier this year.

With fiscal 2019 earnings projected at a range midpoint of $1.80 per share, the current share price results in an earnings multiple of 29X. This is quite a bit higher than its median earnings multiple throughout the decade of 23X.

Despite being a cash cow, Brown-Forman's share price has outrun its cash flows.

Brown-Forman is trading near its five year lows for yield on free cash flow. For reference, I look for a yield near 10% in a perfect world. Brown-Forman consistently demands a premium, with post recession yields only touching 7%. But just because the company is of high quality, doesn't mean that value no longer matters.

Analysts expect Brown-Forman to grow earnings at around 10% annually over the next five years. The high cash flow generation of Brown-Forman, premier Jack Daniel's brands, and room for growth in new markets make Brown-Forman a fantastic wealth engine if shares are acquired reasonably.

As a long-term investor, I would feel comfortable looking at shares at up to 25X earnings. This would imply a price target of approximately $45 per share. Ideally, we get into that low 20s earnings multiple. From those levels, the organic cash flows could really fuel the type of organic growth that can generate excellent returns on shareholder investment.

Wrapping Up

Despite Brown-Forman's reliance on Jack Daniel's making them a "one trick pony", it doesn't hurt the stock because that one trick is so strong. Jack Daniel's is growing in virtually all of its markets and has room to expand into enormous markets of potential growth such as India and China.

The Brown family owns more than 70% of the company's voting rights (held in "A" shares), and the tendency to reward themselves and shareholders with special dividends does rub me the wrong way. Still, the company's financials are in fine shape, and the business is converting a strong percentage of sales into free cash flow.

The company is a bit expensive for my taste, despite coming down some from its 52 week highs. It may take an overall downshift in the market to knock shares into an appealing price range, but if you can get shares at a 25X multiple or less - you are looking at consistent wealth creation over the long term.

