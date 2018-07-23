Morgan Stanley Is Building A Strong Case

Morgan Stanley is proving to be a well-run bank, but I have reasons to favor an investment in names like BAC and JPM.

The stage was set for Morgan Stanley (MS) to deliver a robust set of 2Q18 numbers, after the banking and trading divisions of JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), to name a couple in the sector, showed signs of strength in the past few days. With the bar set high, Morgan Stanley released results on Wednesday that did not disappoint.

The New York City-based bank posted low double-digit revenue growth once again, topping expectations by a convincing half a billion dollars. Meanwhile, EPS of $1.30 beat estimates by the second widest margin of the past 12 quarters, all combined triggering a revival in a stock that had been dormant – to put it nicely – over the previous six months.

Brief discussion of the results

Earlier this year, I discussed my reluctance about owning shares of MS, despite seeing reasons why other investors might choose to stay on the bullish side of the argument. Behind my cautious stance were industry-wide headwinds impacting the bank's institutional securities business. But with market volatility staging a comeback in the first two quarters of the year, this segment once again experienced robust YOY growth, this time by a solid 20% (although down 6% sequentially). Elsewhere, I was not surprise to witness strength in the important wealth management division (41% of total company revenues in 2Q18), as Morgan Stanley keeps on proving that it is an industry powerhouse in this segment.

The bank's bottom line was further lifted by what I perceive to be conservative cost management. Considering the revenue momentum and macro factors like a tight job market, I would have found it reasonable for Morgan Stanley to have spent a bit more than it did on personnel and operating expenses to support increased volume (brokerage, trading, clearing, deals, etc.). Instead, the bank lowered its efficiency ratio from 72% last year to 71%, allowing comp and non-comp costs to rise YOY by no more than 10%. Lastly but speaking less to the company's operational performance, I estimate that a much lower effective tax rate, the direct result of December's tax reform, drove a YOY benefit of 20 cents on per-share earnings – the largest chunk of the EPS increase over year-ago levels.

See summarized P&L below, with a comparison vs. last year's numbers and an approximate EPS impact analysis.

Thoughts on the stock

Morgan Stanley is proving to be a well-run bank, having taken advantage of an improvement in macro forces that support the institutional securities business to outperform across the board. For this reason, and considering the stock trades at a conservative forward P/E of only 10.4x and long-term PEG of 0.8x (see below), an investment in this name at current levels is certainly worthy of consideration. In the comparison against direct peer Goldman Sachs (GS) at least, I see MS as a higher quality play with a more shareholder-friendly cash distribution policy and more promising upside potential.

Company/Ticker Fwd P/E LT EPS Fwd PEG P/B (Tang.) Morgan Stanley - MS 10.4x 13.4% 0.8x 1.5x Goldman Sachs - GS 9.5x 12.7% 0.7x 1.0x JPMorgan - JPM 12.4x 3.0% 4.1x 2.2x

That said, I continue to favor an investment in financial institutions with a more diversified business model that can better compensate softness in one area with strength elsewhere in the product portfolio. More specifically, low trading activity in the back end of 2017 seems to have impacted MS' performance more than it did other market-leading names in the sector. For this reason, I remain more of a BAC bull, with JPM having recently become a solid candidate for inclusion in my portfolio.

