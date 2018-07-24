Schlumberger: Is The Recovery Quick Enough?

While current share price levels look fair, or even cheap given my estimated average profitability, I recognise that we are far removed from achieving these average earnings.

I like the progress being made although it is slow, as Schlumberger is still far removed from achieving "average" profitability throughout the cycle.

Schlumberger (SLB) is showing signs of a stabilisation and actually modest recovery, yet the pace of these improvements does not seem to satisfy investors as shares continue to trade within striking distance from the 52-week lows. In fact, shares trade around the lowest levels seen since the 2014 slump occurred.

Shares are now down nearly 50% from the 2014 peak around $120 per share. Current price levels are even lower compared to early 2015 when oil was trading at a low around $25 per share. Ever since, oil prices have tripled again as capital spending budgets are on the increase again, yet shares of Schlumberger have only been under continued pressure.

Part of this is self-inflicted as Schlumberger has been early to buy back stock. The good news is that the company did not have to go through highly dilutive equity offerings (unlike many peers) as Schlumberger has generally been able to post modest profits during the slump, supported by relatively conservative financing practices employed entering the downturn.

As the company has continued to be pro-active in cutting costs and making deals, it could remain a great play to bet on a recovery, although the diversification limits the pace of recovery as well. The company is truly a global play which provided real benefits entering the downturn (as the international activities held up pretty well). As the North American activities are showing real signs of recovery currently, other regions continue to lag.

How Is The Recovery Going?

Last week Schlumberger posted its second-quarter results. Revenues came in at $8.3 billion for the quarterly period, up 6% on a sequential basis and up some 11% year over year. The North American operations, where production is most sensitive to changes in oil prices, respond the quickest to changes in oil prices. Following rising prices of crude, this segment posted a 40% year-over-year growth rate, now making up nearly 40% of total sales again.

In comparison, the combined operations in Latin America, the Middle East and Europe posted a small decline in sales on an annual basis. These activities did perform much better on a sequential basis, although weather effects always play a big role in this. Nonetheless, CEO Paal Kibsgaard claims that these activities will benefit from a sustained recovery as well, including firmer pricing.

Operating margins improved further to 13.2%, up 75 basis points from the same quarter last year as margins were up by 45 basis points on a sequential basis. These are adjusted margins as lower levels of activity still show up in the occasional impairment charge, totalling $184 million this quarter. This makes that GAAP earnings came in at $430 million, equivalent to $0.31 per share. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.43 per share, up eight cents from last year, and up five cents from the first quarter.

Further Recovery Is Needed, Is Priced In

The $0.43 per share adjusted earnings number shows real improvement on an annual basis, yet an annualised number only shows an adjusted profit number of $1.72 per share. With shares trading at $66, one can hardly call them cheap at 38 times earnings, indicating that investors truly believe that further earnings growth is seen in the coming quarters.

That is needed as downturn has resulted in a build-up in debt amidst pressured earnings numbers, while the company continued to make deals, paid out relatively solid dividends and was a net buyer of its own stock. Ending the quarter with $3.0 billion in cash, "traditional" net debt amounts to $14.6 billion. If we include pension liabilities as debt, the net debt load jumps by nearly $1 billion.

While growing net debt is a worry, it is comforting to see improvements in earnings reported by Schlumberger, which makes that leverage remains very manageable. Based on the second quarter, annualised adjusted EBITDA came in at $5.7 billion, for a 2.5 times leverage ratio.

How Far Can The Recovery Go?

Revenues now come in at an annualised rate of $33 billion, which is down substantially from the $49 billion peak in 2014. This is misleading for a big reason and that is the fact that the company has made quite a few acquisitions in recent years. If we include 2014 peak revenues from those acquired activities, it might easily be the case that sales are down 40-50% from the peak in 2014 when operating margins actually came in around 20%. In fact, I believe that peak sales of Schlumberger plus the acquired activities probably came in at $60-70 billion during the peak.

Not just sales are down a great deal, margins are down a lot as well. While it is clear that 2014 might not be sustainable and achievable anytime soon, the operating performance seen in recent years is not reflective of "average" operating conditions as well.

Hence, an average between the current performance and adjusted peak performance of 2014 might result in a sustainable revenue number of $50 billion as an average during a cycle. If we assume that margins average at 15%, operating profits could come in at $7.5 billion.

Assuming a 4% cost of debt on the net debt load, I peg interest expenses at $600 million. Working with a global tax rate of 20%, that allows for potential profits of $5.5 billion for earnings close to $4 per share. If that is realistic, shares now trade at 16 times average profits which looks reasonable for a premium player in the industry, yet we have to recognise that we are very far from achieving such average earnings.

Appealing Company, Waiting For An Entry Point

In the years leading up to the 2014 peak, Schlumberger was really regarded as the most premium play in terms of oilfield service companies, given its diversity, premium technology and margins. Reality is that current earnings multiples are far from appealing and while sequential improvements in earnings push down the earnings multiple, a lot of progress is needed before any appeal can be found. Part of this relates to the fact that production of existing developments is increasing, yet new exploratory projects are not being started in a big way yet, which makes that not all parts of the businesses are enjoying real momentum already.

In October of last year Schlumberger's operating performance revealed that the slump was officially over, as reviewed in this article. I made this observation after the North American business was posting sequential gains in sales and margins. At the time I concluded to become a buyer in the $50s, given my estimates of expected average profitability throughout the cycle. While shares only touched the high-$50s, and subsequently I have not acquired a position yet, I recognise the improved risk-reward at the time.

I continue to be constructive on the name, given the recovery and the fact that >$70 oil continues to support a further recovery in the operations. While a 16 times earnings number based on estimated average earnings looks appealing, given the quality of Schlumberger, reality is that we are a long way from achieving average earnings. The other (long-term) concern is that of a shift towards renewable fuels, although that shift only seems to slow production growth of oil and gas, and not reverse it (at least as until now).

For now, I am reiterating my cautious stance, although I am upping my desired entry target (given the state of the oil market) towards $57-60, making me a buyer on expected fierce sell-offs.

