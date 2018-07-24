Sangamo's Acquisition Of TxCell Is A Double Edged Sword

It is possible that the CAR-Treg platform can go after 100 or more diseases due to its mechanism of action.

Recently, Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) announced that it had acquired a biotech by the name of TxCell. This acquisition adds value to Sangamo, because it will expand its pipeline. The opportunity to add a new technology into its arsenal will increase the amount of market opportunities that will come to light. For that reason I believe that Sangamo Therapeutics is a strong buy.

Acquisition of TxCell

Sangamo Therapeutics has bought TxCell for approximately $84 million. For starters, that's pretty good considering that this technology has such massive potential in terms of what diseases it can go after. The acquisition of TxCell gives Sangamo the CAR-Treg platform. Looking into the platform it is quite unique, and has a good chance at changing the landscape on how many diseases are treated. The way that the CAR-Treg works is that Treg cells are isolated from the blood of patients. Upon removing the Treg cells from the patient's body they are genetically modified by transduction with Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CAR). Transduction is the process of inserting foreign DNA by a virus or viral vector. So what's the point of inserting the CARs into the Tregs? Well, there's two items that are accomplished;

Initiation of Treg cell activation

immunomodulation through in vivo recognition of a protein present in inflamed areas for patients suffering from autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases (Immunomodulation in this case indicates the ability for CAR-Tregs to alter an immune response to a desired level)

The way this technology is designed is that it provides a way to treat diseases with immunomodulation, but without the severe side effects associated with other methods such as anti-TNFs and antibodies. Anti-TNF manipulates cytokines to accomplish its ability to treat autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. The problem with manipulating cytokines is that it leads to the potential of creating new systemic issues such as infections. This CAR-Treg platform has the ability to treat autoimmune diseases without triggering severe systemic issues. That's what makes the acquisition by Sangamo Therapeutics a wise one.

Moving Forward

The acquisition of TxCell is expected to close during the 4th quarter of this year, customary to certain closing conditions. What I like about the acquisition is the potential target indications that Sangamo can go after now. For instance, the scope of the first few projects are to develop the drug to help prevent graft rejection in solid organ transplant recipients. Thereafter, the goal is to target autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, and Crohn's Disease. Taking it one step further, TxCell is so unique as a technology that it can go after 100+ diseases. Some examples of areas that can be targeted with CAR-Tregs include:

Autoimmune diseases

Neurology

Transplantation

Gastrointestinal

Rheumatic

The ability to go after so many new target indications is why I believe Sangamo made the right move with respect to this acquisition. However, there is another opportunity that has presented itself with this acquisition. This involves the ability for Sangamo to incorporate its own zinc-finger nuclease (ZFN) technology into the CAR-Treg platform. The reason for doing so would be to improve upon the capability for the genetic modification of cells. Sangamo expects to submit a clinical trial authorization in Europe for TxCell's first CAR-Treg product candidate for solid organ transplant. This is expected to take place in the beginning of 2019. If all goes well on that front, a phase 1/2 study for that indication is expected to start later in 2019. Sangamo expects that it will combine its ZFN editing technology to CAR-Tregs to treat autoimmune diseases during 2019.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Sangamo Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $234.9 million as of March 31, 2018. However, since then there were two key events that raised a lot more cash for the company. It developed a partnership with Kite Pharma, a division of Gilead Sciences (GILD), and received an upfront payment of $150 million to develop next-generation cell therapies for oncology. On top of that, Sangamo enacted a public offering in which it raised approximately $216 million in net proceeds. It believed that it would end 2018 with about $485 million in cash. The acquisition of TxCell may lower that forecast. However, I believe that it is still in good shape with respect to its financials. Therefore, I don't believe that Sangamo will raise additional cash this year.

Conclusion

I believe that the acquisition of TxCell is a good move for Sangamo. TxCell is still in the early stages, but the ability to target inflammatory disorders without the severe side effects associated with them is highly ideal. The acquisition is expected to close by Q4 of 2018, and it will greatly expand upon Sangamo's pipeline. The biggest risk is the fact that TxCells' CAR-Treg is still early in development. That means some trials could end up failing as the technology is explored. It also remains to be seen if Sangamo's ZFN gene editing technology ends up being safe and effective when combined with CAR-Tregs. I believe that Sangamo has a good shot at succeeding with a couple of these target indications. For that reason, I believe that Sangamo Therapeutics is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.