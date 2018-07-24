Rite Aid's Stock Would Rise Above $2.00 If Investors Reject Proposed Merger

With the voting in Rite Aid’s (RAD) merger with Albertsons coming due, shareholders will want to re-examine the company’s sales pitch in getting the deal through. The unfortunate outcome for stockholders is that the company gains enough votes. If merged, Rite Aid shareholders stand to lose more.

Albertsons, a supermarket chain, reported first quarter results for fiscal 2018. The top line numbers look good, at least initially. Identical sales rose 0.2 percent, adjusted EBITDA rose 5.7 percent to $815.8 million, gross margin rose 60 basis points, e-Commerce sales rose an impressive 108 percent. Albertsons also reaffirmed its EBITDA forecast of $2.7 billion for the year. On closer inspection, the company closed 29 stores from last year to end the quarter with 2,300 locations. Long-term debt barely changed, falling just slightly from $11.7 billion last year to $11.67 billion in the first quarter.

The company still lost $17.7 million, although it is an improvement from last year’s $204.9 million loss. Depreciation and amortization fell around $40 million. On the ‘Accounts payable, accrued salaries and wages and other accrued liabilities’ line, the company counted $246.9 million, nearly double that of last year’s $131.9 million.

Inventory year-over-year also surged, compared to last year. The net result is an increase in net cash provided by operating activities:

Source: Albertsons

CEO Bill Miller inferred that the merging with Rite Aid will benefit shareholders because its integration of Safeway will add to the company's growth and operating performance next quarter:

"We continue to roll out unique options for our customers as we strive to differentiate through our best in class Own Brands and rapidly expanding eCommerce offerings. We are also reaffirming our fiscal 2018 guidance today and remain on track to deliver annual Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 billion and complete the store conversions related to the Safeway integration by September, which we expect to allow us to further grow and enhance our operating performance."

Albertsons deferred store remodeling activities and included various real estate sales, both of which would distort the true levels of improvements in the business. Should the merger complete, the combined firm will have too many stores that have little overlap, along with an even higher debt level to contend with. Albertsons’ strong e-commerce business is too small to suggest that Rite Aid-Albertsons will have a sustainable online presence to take on Amazon.com (AMZN). The online e-commerce giant is already proving that its Whole Foods acquisition complements its online business. Even worse for RAD-Albertsons is Amazon.com’s acquisition of PillPack. The e-retailer will now become a competitive threat on two levels of the merged firms’ businesses: grocery and drug store.

Unsustainable Debt

Voting for the merger would give management the approval for taking on debt of over $20 billion. Now that the U.S. Fed is on a course to raise interest rates steadily throughout this year and possibly next year, the debt burden will cost more to manage. If RAD-Albertsons finds enough synergies to cut costs while growing same-store sales growth in at least the mid- to high- single digits, then investors could conclude that the debt is not an issue. But like General Electric (GE), the under-funded pension plan will weigh on the company.

Albertsons is expensing around $1 billion in interest costs annually. Adding Rite Aid’s debt load will worsen the combined firm. On its own, Rite Aid’s cash flow from operations is barely healthy enough to manage its interest expenses.

Alternate Options for Shareholders

Although a white night is unlikely to emerge to stop the deal from happening, Rite Aid is still better off running as a stand-alone. It already sold thousands of stores to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and may use that cash to lower its debt levels. It could continue on the path of revitalizing stores and closing underperforming ones. This plan has a clearer chance of success compared to the one management is pitching compared to the Rite Aid-Albertsons scenario.

Takeaway

At a share price well below $2.00 a share, many speculative investors likely bailed on the stock, creating a downward, selling pressure. The stock value now reflects the heightened uncertainties of a merged supermarket and drug store. Yet existing shareholders who vote against the deal may get rewarded if the deal is not approved. In that case, the markets would re-adjust its valuation in RAD stock at a price of above $2.00 to $2.50.

Please [+]Follow me for value stocks on sale. Click on the big "follow" button beside my avatar. Walgreen Boots is top DIY idea on the marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.