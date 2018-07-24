The Tesla Short Thesis On Model 3 Demand Is Wrong

Tesla still has plenty of higher-margin configurations to release before it needs to release the 35K version.

Investor Takeaway: Tesla's demand has not softened, it is being met.

A slew of no less than 5 articles in a row containing softening demand rumors and theories have appeared on SA alone. These theories need to be addressed because Tesla's demand is just as strong as it has ever been. Recent inventory sightings are due to increased delivery pipeline volume, the reports of cancellations outpacing orders is false, and the Model 3 product pipeline is still not at full strength, meaning it is premature to conclude there is softening demand.

Inventory Sightings are Staging Lots

Montana Skeptic just published an article speculating on the nature of two parking lots containing Model 3.

"The thousands of Model 3 cars are jammed together on dusty lots, baking in the California sun. Approximately 2,500 in Lathrop and another 2,000 in Burbank. "



- Montana Skeptic

(Source: kerbeck.com)

Many car dealers in California also use outdoor lots to hold their inventory, so the fact that Tesla does the same is quite unremarkable. The specter of softening demand hinted at in his article reminds me of the same FUD circulating back in November when a cache of Model 3s were spotted in a Playa Vista parking garage. No, they weren't reworks as rumored, it was a staging area - just like these two lots are.

(Source: electrek.co)

The following statement was given to Business Insider by a Tesla spokesperson:

"We use Lathrop as a loading hub for cars being shipped to other locations for delivery to customers. As our deliveries increase, we're obviously going to have more cars there."

This seems reasonable, since all dealerships rely on regional distribution lots like these. A major difference is that Tesla has far fewer delivery centers with much smaller lots than most dealerships do, so it relies on these staging lots even more.

We have other evidence of delivery constraints, since we were already told by Tesla over a year ago that deliveries will be the next bottleneck after production. I supplied the quote from Elon Musk at a previous investor meeting in my last article.

The math also supports the delivery constraint statement by the company. We know that roughly 11K Model 3 were in transit at the end of the quarter, and about 18K were delivered in the quarter. That means Tesla was delivering on average 6K Model 3 per month in Q2. The company will need to deliver those 11K, plus an additional 9K that it's produced in the first half of the July, which is 20K. In other words, more than 3 times the number of monthly deliveries from the previous quarter, so it is highly likely that the number of vehicles in these lots is 3 times larger simply because its delivery pipeline is that much larger.

Reports of Cancellations Outpacing Orders is False

Fellow contributor Bill Maurer also wrote an article examining the recent rumor by Needham that

"refunds are outpacing deposits as cancellations accelerate" and " In August '17, TSLA cited a refund rate of 12%. Almost a year later, we believe it has doubled and outpaced deposits."

Tesla responded to this claim by stating:

"The notion that Model 3 cancellations are outpacing orders is unequivocally false."

Note that the company only used the words cancellations and orders, not reservations, deposits, or refunds.

However, after closer inspection, it was Reuters that included the other two terms in their reporting when they used the title:

"Tesla says Model 3 refunds not outpacing deposits."

and then started the article with:

"Tesla Inc. denied on Thursday that refunds of bookings of its Model 3 sedan were now outpacing reservations."

They have essentially put words in Tesla's mouth, as these are clearly not the same things that the company said. So, what is really going on here? Let's unpack it and find out.

As Bill said in his article, it is all about the wording. First, we must establish that a refund equals a cancellation but a cancellation does not equal a refund, since there is a lag between the cancellation request and the refund. Next, a deposit equals a reservation and vice versa, since they are performed in the same step. A reservation is not an order. An order may be a converted reservation or it could be a brand-new order within North America.

Given the above definitions, we can conclude that only orders equal total demand and only cancellations equal total lack of demand. Now that we're clear on this, let us proceed.

First, Needham claims cancellations are accelerating, as evidenced by an increasing refund rate. A report from Second Measure back in June corroborates this finding by reporting that as of EOQ1, 23% of all deposits (not net) had been refunded.

(Source: Second Measure)

We can see by the chart in the article that the current refund rate per month is higher than the current deposit rate per month. I am not disputing this. What I am disputing are the conclusions that are being drawn from this one stat. This chart clearly shows that total deposits are still greater than total refunds in the twelve months ending April 2018. Just from eyeballing the chart, total deposits are approximately 735K, while refunds total only about 515K.

(Source: CNN)

The conclusions from Needham made headlines last week, citing that Tesla has lost almost 24% of all of its orders, which we have seen to be false, since net new deposits total about 220K.

So why did Tesla not respond in kind and say, "The notion that Model 3 refunds are outpacing deposits is unequivocally false?" I believe the company purposely used the word cancellation so as not to be accused of spinning the statement with the word refunds, which would naturally be lower than cancellations due to the lag. Critics would be quick to point that out.

The company was also right to use the word orders instead of reservations/deposits because it has lifted the reservation system in North America, so the reservation number will no longer increase in NA, thus understating the demand. Deposits is also not the correct unit of measure for demand because Second Measure tracks number of deposits, which would double-count a reservation holder converting to an order since a second deposit is made and wrongly inflate demand.

(Source: Twitter)

Elon Musk also used the word "orders" in his tweet, which would include both new NA orders and reservation conversions. Orders is the most comprehensive metric for demand, since it is not double-counted like deposits and is still globally applicable unlike reservations. Prior to the NA lifting, reservations were an all-encompassing metric for demand.

At the end of Q2, Reuters reported that:

"Tesla Reservations at the end of the second quarter stood at roughly 420,000. Tesla has delivered 28,386 Model 3 cars to date. Model 3 reservations totaled 450,000 at the end of the first quarter."

These numbers seem to be supported by the fact that, according to Second Measure, total net reservations increased, not decreased, since Tesla started taking reservations. Taken at its word, Tesla has denied that cancellations have outpaced orders, meaning net demand has not decreased 24% as is currently being reported.

Tesla is Skimming the Market

What seems to some to be poor production and product planning is exactly the opposite, if you know what you're looking at. The first half of my career I spent in marketing (i.e., the 4 Ps), and the second half was in CPG production and manufacturing. I'll try to bring some insight from both sides of these disciplines, as they tend to be at odds with each other at a departmental level. Marketers want to release everything as fast as possible, and production doesn't want to rush - classic Catch 22. With the Model 3 ramp, marketing and production have found that balance. Let me explain.

(Source: Author)

The above a chart is the product line up for Model 3 in all its price configurations. The shaded models have been released for ordering. In this first version, I used an even distribution for all non-P3D as a baseline.

To determine P3D share, I used Ben Sullins's data. He used a configuration form on his Teslanomics website to gather data on configuration preferences for potential Model 3 customers. Sullins reports that out of 1500 submissions, there was a 6% preference for P3D, 49% preference for RWD, and 45% for AWD. Historically, BMW sells 3% M3, so I split the difference and used 4% for the P3D variant.

(Source: Author)

In this second version, I illustrated the bear thesis, where demand is skewed towards the cheapest variant due to budget constraints and decreased demand with price increases, which is your basic demand curve.

However, a basic demand curve only applies if the item stays the same across the price differentiation, because value increases as price decreases. Since we are dealing with different trim levels at each price, we are also altering the value, and the basic demand curve no longer applies.

What we should expect to see, instead, is a normal distribution with the highest volume around the average price. Many bears claim much of demand is located at the low end, but statistically, base models tend to account for less than 5% of dealer sales due to poor perceived value, combined with lower sales commissions and sales incentives on these lower-margin vehicles.

(Source: Author)

We also have evidence from relative Bolt and Leaf sales that support the theory that early adopters are not as price sensitive as the rest of the adoption curve. Bears are correct that in the long term, the base model will be more affordable for the average consumer, but since we are only at about 1% penetration, we are still early in the cycle where budgets are known to be higher due to higher values placed on innovation.

(Source: Author)

This third version would be the correct model showing a normal distribution with the base model falling right into place with the industry average and the P3D fitting in with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and the Teslanomics data.

So, what are the findings from this chart? First, we can see that Tesla has started with the highest-margin vehicles for maximum cash flow. We also see that the 4 versions currently available would only account for 28% of total demand if it were globally available. The fact that this does not include international markets means it is even less than 28%.

Second, I have calculated the production rate of each model at max capacity of 10k/wk targeted for Q1 2019 so that we can see the weekly production of each version as a share of that 10K/wk. You can see that by releasing the LR RWD Premium first, the company only unlocked 1400K/wk in demand, which is higher than the 1000/wk production rate it has averaged since delivering the first car 12 months ago. Restricting the product lineup to this one version kept demand in sync with production capacity.

As much as critics want Tesla to release all versions, the production capacity would not have matched. The company strategically chose the highest-margin, lowest-volume version that would match the production ramp.

When it started to average 2300/wk in Q2, the company was able to release LR AWD Premium (1000/wk) and both P3D versions (400/wk) for a total demand of 2800/wk. This increase in available versions increased demand in step with the increase in production capacity.

By hitting a sustained 5K/wk in Q3 and without releasing any new versions, Tesla will be able to start knocking out some of the backlog to reduce wait times, which is what we are seeing now with quoted wait times for delivery dropping to as little as 1-3 months.

As soon as the company has satisfied the backlog for those versions, it can either release the existing versions internationally to maintain the higher ASP, or the company keeps it locked off and continues releasing the unreleased versions to North America only, to maximize tax credits, or it can use a combination of both. It will increase demand with either option, keeping demand in sync with production capacity.

If Tesla chooses to release the last two long-range variants (1600/wk+1400/wk) to NA, it will unlock another 3K/wk in demand to bring the company in line with the sustained 5500/wk production rate it is trending to by end of August.

If, and when, Tesla gets to a 7500/wk production rate in Q4, it could unlock the SR AWD Premium version (1600/wk) to bring total demand to 7400/wk. The last 3 SR versions appearing by Q1 2019 would complete the model lineup offering.

Conclusion

It seems the bear thesis for the demise of Model 3 started with competition, but when Bolt (NYSE:GM), Leaf (OTCPK:NSANY), and i3 failed to confirm that, it shifted to production. Now that production milestones are being achieved, the thesis is now shifting to demand - and only because deliveries are the new bottleneck.

Likewise, we have seen more than one staging lot suspected of being a scrapped inventory graveyard with apparently no demand. There will be even more of these suspicions as Tesla passes the 6K, 8K, and 10k weekly production milestones. But they will come and go just like this round of rumors and suspicions about net cancellations.

Demand for Tesla will continue to grow as the company unlocks more variants and starts to invite other regions to configure. Removing barriers to entry, such as leases, test drives, RHD, and lifting international reservations, will also add another layer of demand. With a major lack of awareness of BEV as a category, the more Tesla cars are on the road, the more demand will be generated.

