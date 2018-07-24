Pfizer And Eli Lilly Obtain Potential Pain Alternative For Treating Osteoarthritis Pain

Recently, Pfizer (PFE) and its partner Eli Lilly (LLY) announced positive phase 3 results for treating patients with osteoarthritis (NYSE:OA). The study met on all the endpoints, but the next item to see is how a safety study turns out in the near future. Based on the efficacy data, I believe that Pfizer is on to something good. Especially, when it has the possibility to provide pain relief for OA of the knee or hip without the need of using opioids. For that reason, I believe that Pfizer is a strong buy.

Phase 3 News

The phase 3 study recruited a total 698 patients with OA of the knee or hip. Patients were split up into three different dosing groups. Each patient received two injections over the 16-week period of the study, which broke down to 1 injection every 8 weeks. This study had three co-primary endpoints which were improvement in: Pain, physical function, and patients’ overall assessment of their OA. Tanezumab was being compared to placebo with these respective endpoints. It was noted that the study met on all 3 co-primary endpoints. No actual data has been released as of yet. It is expected that results from this study will be presented at an upcoming medical conference. These results are good, but there is something more important to keep in mind. That item would be the ability for Pfizer to monitor the safety of the drug in the coming months.

Partnership And Drug Issues

Both Pfizer and Eli Lilly established a deal back in 2013 to co-develop this anti-NGF drug tanezumab, which is a monoclonal antibody. It had been shelved for years because of one major reason. That reason being the drug worked to well. Wait a second, how can a drug work to well? That's because tanezumab along with other anti-NGF drugs were shown to be so good at suppressing pain, but at the same time cause patients' to get damaged joints simply by careless movements. At that time, Pfizer even stated that tanezumab was subject to a partial clinical hold. Putting all these issues aside, it seems that this drug is making its way back from the grave. It took 5 years to get tanezumab developed for OA, but it's good to see that something great has finally been achieved.

Opioid Epidemic

Everyone knows that there is an opioid crisis that has been ongoing for many years. Every day now about 115 people die after overdosing on opioids. This is due to misuse of the product and addiction that occurs after a patient takes such prescribed drugs to relieve pain. The issue is that there needs to be alternatives, so that people with osteoarthritis and other types of pain can get relief. I think that tanezumab has a good shot at being a better replacement drug for pain. More on the drug's safety will need to be released in the coming months and from other studies to show that it is safe for patients to take. However, in the preliminary phase 3 safety data showed that tanezumab was well tolerated. In addition, only 1% of patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events. It was also shown that rapidly progressive osteoarthritis was observed in those treated with tanezumab at a frequency of less than 1.5%, and was not observed in the placebo arm. There was no evidence of osteonecrosis in the study, and no new safety signals were identified. In my opinion, just the fact of tanezumab being able to become a replacement for opioids is encouraging enough. It's hard to see how the FDA will react to the safety issues of tanezumab, but there is something that points me to the belief that things are changing in the pain market for the better. How do I know this? Well, back on May 7, 2018 the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018 (the respective bill) was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar. This is a bill that was initiated in hopes of being able to fix the opioid crisis that has been ongoing. The bill has a lot of language but the summary of it is for the National Institute of Health (NIH) and other government agencies to aid in the process of obtaining new forms of drugs to treat pain that are non-opioids. The status of this bill can be tracked here. Some say that the bill is not strong enough, and others say that the bill is adequate enough to get the ball rolling in the right direction. The entire proposed bill can be read here. My opinion is that it would be great to see Pfizer's and Eli Lilly's drug tanezumab approved to treat patients with OA of the knee or hip. I think that the tanezumab program has a promising future. Not just because of being able to go after OA. It is noted in the press release that tanezumab is being explored across six studies with as many as 7,000 patients. Even better, the drug is being explored in chronic low back pain, and cancer pain as well. Yes, tanezumab is a monoclonal antibody that has some safety issues to monitor, but is it worth blocking a drug like this which could be suitable to treat OA of the knee or hip without a host of other issues that opioids bring. There is something else to consider as well. Physicians have noticed that patients who took the most opioids also reported the highest level of pain. This is an indication that the opioids aren't even effective enough for the treatment of pain. So on the one hand pain relief with opioids is minimal or nonexistent, and may cause addiction. It is also noteworthy to mention that opioids have a lot of side effects as well. My hope is that tanezumab can get approved by the FDA so that patients and Doctors alike have an alternative method to treat pain.

Conclusion

I believe that Pfizer has a golden opportunity to eventually obtain FDA approval for tanezumab in treating patients with OA of the knee or hip. It expects to file for FDA approval in 2019. This is especially true since the U.S. government is in the process of potentially passing a bill that wants to get more alternative treatment options for pain because of the opioid epidemic. The risk remains in that more safety data will have to be shown from another study, to confirm that tanezumab doesn't cause any safety issues. In other words, the FDA will want to see that the risk-benefit profile for tanezumab is adequate enough for regulatory approval in this patient population. That means there is no guarantee the FDA will approve this drug. However, in the current climate of opioid abuse, I believe that the FDA will be a little more lenient when it comes to deciding upon the approval of new treatments for pain. For that reason, I believe that Pfizer is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.