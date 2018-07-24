3M Dividend: By The Numbers

3M (MMM) currently pays out a dividend yield of 2.71%, which is below what the 10-year US bond currently is at (2.95%). Many income-focused investors are scrutinizing exactly what they are receiving in dividends due to the rise of inflation. Fixed income investments become all the more attractive when yields rise to somewhere in the region of what blue-chips pay out in dividends. Therefore, 3M, no matter what its financial might and track record are, is definitely off the radar.

The stock currently trades with an earnings multiple of just under 30. This number is well in front of its 5-year average of 21. It has a book multiple of 10.9 and a sales multiple of 3.8, which again are well ahead of 3M's averages over the past 5 years. Now investors won't mind the present yield as long as the "total return" will outpace inflation. This stands to reason as many times it is better to buy an exceptional company at a fair price than an average company at a very cheap price. Therefore, the most important thing for 3M dividend investors are the trends to see if there is any real risk to robust appreciation in the dividend. This way (as long as shares are never sold), one's purchasing power is protected if annual increases are well ahead of inflation.

3M has always been known as an aggressive dividend growth stock. Over the past 5 years, for example, the company has increased its dividend by 16%+ on average per year. This number is well ahead of inflation, so purchasing power is protected. Can the company keep up this growth rate? Well, in 3M's latest fiscal year, it generated $4.87 billion in free cash flow and paid out $2.8 billion in dividends. This gives us a pay-out ratio of 57% which is under the crucial 60% limit. I see no problem thus far here.

Earnings growth has slowed over the past few years but top-line growth is back. In its latest quarter, we saw top-line growth of 7.72%, which was well ahead of the 5.1% growth rate we saw in fiscal 2017. We have to make sure any type of growth the stock is enjoying has not been fueled by debt. A nice increase in short-term debt to well over $3 billion has resulted in the debt to equity ratio spiking to 1.11. This is the highest this metric has been in more than a decade and is rising much higher than earnings or sales growth since 2015. This is one discouraging trend as we all know debt payments can sometimes get prioritized over robust dividend growth payments in dividend growth stocks. We can see the effect of interest payments on the company's debt, for example, with the interest coverage ratio since 2015. It has basically halved from 44 to 22 in three years. Again, nothing to worry about at the moment but trending the wrong way.

Free cash flow growth mirrors net income growth pretty closely in this stock. Analysts are expecting 10%+ bottom line growth in 3M over the next five years. I believe this and more will be needed given the way the balance sheet is trending. Furthermore, the company only bought back around $1.33 billion of its own stock last year. The float outstanding at present is 593 million although share buybacks were up once again in the last quarter. Increased buybacks will help the pay-out as the dividend won't have to be divided among as many shares. Investors need to factor then the above 10% figure into this argument. Buybacks automatically increase EPS due to the reduced share count. Therefore, I would be specifically looking at the net profit margin which is around 12.8% at present. This could actually continue to trend down despite EPS rising. Again, we would like to see net income rise aggressively with earnings per share. This way we know the cash flows will be there for those sustained dividend increases.

There are a lot of moving parts going on in 3M at present. Net margin and increased debt would be our concerns at present. Let's see what this quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.