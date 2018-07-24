J&J Wants A Piece Of Gilead's HIV Market

Symtuza is being used to treat HIV patients who have never received treatment before and for those who are already virologically suppressed on stable antiretroviral regimen.

Approval for the treatment of patients with HIV comes on the heels of two phase 3 trials where Symtuza was shown to maintain virological suppression in 95% of the patients.

Recently, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that it had obtained FDA approval for its antiretroviral drug known as darunavir to treat patients with HIV. This newly approved drug will allow the company to compete against a host of other big pharmaceutical companies that sell HIV drugs. This approval should allow it to possibly go toe to toe with some of these heavy hitters in the HIV space. For that reason, I believe that Johnson & Johnson is a buy.

FDA Approval

The FDA has approved this new HIV drug Symtuza (darunavir) to treat patients with HIV who are either treatment-naive (never having taken prior treatment) or virologically suppressed on stable antiretroviral regimen. Symtuza combines 4 drugs into one pill to treat these patients with HIV. Darunavir is combined with cobicistat, and two backbone drugs (emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide) used in Gilead Sciences (GILD) triple-combination HIV drug Biktarvy. This will be a huge struggle for Johnson & Johnson, because it will not be easy taking market share from Gilead Sciences with Biktarvy. I'm not saying that its not possible, but just that it will take a lot of marketing to get its foot in the door. Biktarvy is expected to produce sales of $1 billion this year alone. It is also believed that peak sales for Biktarvy could reach between $6 to $10 billion. It remains to be seen how well Symtuza does, but both may be in line with each other. Some analysts believe that Biktarvy may perform better, but that won't be known until Symtuza launches in the United States. One thing for sure is that Johnson & Johnson will have a tough battle ahead of itself.

Phase 3 Data

The FDA approval for Symtuza comes on the heels of of positive results from two phase 3 studies that Johnson & Johnson ran. One phase 3 study was known as the AMBER study and treated HIV patients with Symtuza compared to control. The other phase 3 study, known as EMERALD, used Symtuza to treat patients with virologically suppressed HIV. Both of these late-stage studies were successful because Symtuza was able to maintain virological suppression for up to 95% of patients. The results are very impressive, especially in the face of many patients that fail to stick to their scheduled doses of medication. Even then, it's possible that these patients could end up becoming resistant to the medications. A far worse scenario occurs when some patients may even end up becoming resistant to an entire class of medications. The biggest safety issue for Symtuza involves a Boxed Warning regarding the risk of post-treatment acute exacerbation of Hepatitis B.

HIV Market

HIV is a virus that attacks a person's immune system. The virus destroys white blood cells in the body, which are also referred to as T-helper cells and CD4 cells. HIV invades other CD4 cells by making more copies of itself. The end result is that the immune system continues to weaken. It takes a long time but eventually the body's inability to fight off infections, and gain other known symptoms leads to AIDS. It is estimated that the HIV market could reach $22.5 billion by 2025. This is a large market opportunity for a lot of pharmaceutical companies. It will be rough for Johnson & Johnson to penetrate the market with Symtuza because of Biktarvy, but I believe that there will be enough room for multiple players in this space.

Conclusion

The FDA approval of Symtuza will allow patients to have a new treatment option. Especially, those patients who are either already virologically suppressed or become resistant to treatment. The biggest risk for Symtuza would be competition from Biktarvy. A majority of analysts believe that Biktarvy will perform better, but that remains to be seen. Another risk would be in terms of initial sales. It is important to see how well initial sales come in for Symtuza in the U.S. market. That will indicate whether or not Symtuza can be highly competitive in the HIV space. I think that Symtuza will find its place in the HIV market. For that reason, I believe that Johnson & Johnson is a buy.

