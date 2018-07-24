Arlo Technologies Prepares For $194 Million IPO

ARLO is growing rapidly and generating impressive financial results but faces the prospect of more intense competition from major players.

Arlo Technologies aims to raise $194 million in an IPO from parent firm Netgear.

Quick Take

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) intends to raise gross proceeds of $194 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides wireless security cameras, lights and subscription services in the IoT security market.

ARLO is growing revenues and gross profits rapidly but at a predictably decelerating rate. Competition looms large in Amazon and Google.

Company & Technology

The San Jose, California-based company was founded in 2014 to develop and manufacture smart home security systems.

Management is headed by CEO Matthew McRae, who has been with the firm since the beginning of 2018 and was previously Venture Partner at Okapi Ventures, Limited Partner at LRI Vision Partners and Cove Fund and a board member of UC Irvine -- Institute for Innovation.

Arlo is a subsidiary of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) and has developed a myriad of smart devices which connect with an intelligent cloud infrastructure and a mobile app. Arlo’s offerings range from wireless video cameras to mobile cameras, baby cameras, powered cameras, and lights.

Below is a brief how-to video of the Arlo Smart Home Security Light System:

(Source: Arlo)

Customer Acquisition

Arlo mainly sells through from retail, wholesale distribution, wireless carrier channels, and also generates subscription services through in-app purchases.

Management plans to grow the user base by developing new products, as well as paid media, in-app offerings, email, social media, the Arlo Community, their retail channels and customer care.

Additionally, they plan on replicating their U.S. business model in other regions. Reportedly, Arlo is also a leader in Australia and several major European markets.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven in recent periods, as the figures below indicate:

Q1 2018: 11.1%

2017: 9.3%

2016: 10.0%

So, there is a slight upward trend in sales and marketing expenses, but the 1% variance is reasonable given the firm’s dramatic operational scaling from 2016 to Q1 2018.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Security World Market, the total global Internet of Things [IoT] Security market is projected to grow from $6.62 billion in 2017 to $29.02 billion by 2022. This growth represents a CAGR of 34.39%.

Arlo Technologies is a consumer-centric company that operates in a subset of the IoT security market.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing software attacks on IoT devices, securing ubiquitous environments, and increasing desire for data centric security.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest pace. The US and Canada are the leading growth drivers thanks to the early adoption of IoT technologies by consumers and businesses.

Major competitive vendors that sell or are developing IoT security devices include:

Amazon (AMZN)

Google (GOOG)

Swann

Night Owl

Foxconn (2354.TW)

Samsung (SMSN.IL)

D-Link (2332.TW)

Canary

Financial Performance

ARLO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased topline revenue

Consistent growth in gross profit

Steady increase in gross margin

Swing to positive cash flow from operations in Q1 2018

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Arlo Technologies S-1/A)

Total Revenue ($)

Q1 2018: $100.6 million, 62.8% increase vs. prior

2017: $370.7 million, 100.8% increase vs. prior

2016: $184.6 million

Gross Profit ($)

Q1 2018: $29.1 million

2017: $91.2 million

2016: $38.0 million

Gross Margin (%)

Q1 2018: 28.9%

2017: 24.6%

2016: 20.6%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Q1 2018: $25.4 million cash flow from operations

2017: ($39.0 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($33.0 million) cash used in operations

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $178,000 in cash and $142.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ARLO intends to raise $194 million in gross proceeds in an IPO selling 10.215 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share.

The firm’s only shareholder, Netgear, is selling its shares and will own 86% of common stock post-IPO, so will retain majority control of the company in all matters.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $1.38 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO for ‘general corporate purposes,’ but didn't provide any meaningful detail.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Raymond James, Cowen and Imperial Capital.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 2, 2018.



