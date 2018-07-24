Michelin Cie Des Estb ADR (MGDDY) CEO Jean-Dominique Senard on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michelin Cie Des Estb ADR (OTCPK:MGDDY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2018 12:30 PM ET

Jean-Dominique Senard - Chief Executive Officer

Marc Henry - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Florent Menegaux - General Managing Partner

Yves Chapot - Managing Partner

Raghav Gupta Chaudhary - Citigroup

Kai Mueller - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Martino De Ambroggi - Equita SIM

Henning Cosman - HSBC

Ashik Kurian - Jefferies

Gaëtan Toulemonde - Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Michelin First-Half 2018 Results Conference Call.

I now hand over to Mr. Jean-Dominique Senard.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Thank you very much, and hello, everybody. Thank you very much for being with us this evening for the first-half results of the group for 2018.

I’m pleased to be here along the line with Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot, Managing Partners that sitting beside me and, of course, Marc Henry, our CFO; and the relation team for extended communications. We’re more than happy to answer all your questions after an introduction by us on the results.

So as you can follow on the documents that are in front of you, the results of the group for the first-half are very good. We have performed strongly in the first-half with an operating income from recurring activities at €1.327 million, up €152 million, or 11% at constant exchange rates, which is as strong performance.

When you go in more details, volumes up 2.6% in the second quarter, and as we expected, are globally stable over the first-half due, of course, to unfavorable prior-year comparatives. You all have in mind that the first quarter was negative. So the details of that, of course, brings us to tell you that we had sustained strong growth in the specialties activity led by a very strong mining, agricultural and construction tire markets.

Also, we have enjoyed accelerating growth in the 18 inches plus passenger car in the second quarter, actually up 14% for Michelin. OE passenger car and truck tire sales growth were in line with the markets. Also, we clearly focused on margins in the replacement Passenger car and Truck tire segments in a very strongly competitive market environment.

We enjoyed a very positive and strongly positive impact from changes in the price mix and raw material costs, €264 million positive. And is, of course, reflects clearly the disciplined price management of the group, which was, as you very well know from the very beginning, are clear direction and focus, and we have not changed our minds.

Our market share gains in the 18 inches plus passenger car ties are strong, and we also enjoyed a very good performance in the specialties business. Clearly and as we had mentioned to you all sometime ago, we reported by unfavorable currency effect, totaling a negative €218 million, the dollar, of course, vis-à-vis the euro, but not only, many other currencies across the world had a negative impact on our results.

Our net income is up 6%, which is a strong performance, given that this figure €917 million is given at current exchange rate. Our free cash flow before acquisitions is totally in line with our annual objectives slightly negative €79 million, but clearly in line with what we had in mind.

So our guidance 2018 is totally concert confirmed and we come back on that a bit later. Of course, I would not be follow if I did not mention the strong external growth that we started to implement during the first-half of the year. You all have in mind the Specialty businesses with the acquisition of Fenner in conveyor belts and also the project acquisition of Camso, which was just disclosed a few weeks ago.

High growth also in high-tech materials, that’s the Fenner deal also. And not to forget the very strong focus on market access with TBC joint venture implementation at the very beginning of this year, which has clearly helped us improve our market access. So a very important first-half for the group, very active, as you can see, strong results, strong external growth and more than happy to go in more details now.

And I will hand it over to Marc Henry, and then I will come back for the guidance topics.

Marc Henry

Thank you, Dominique, and good evening to all of you. But first a first glance on the Q2 markets. We, as expected, saw a rebound in Passenger car and Truck markets in replacement and a faster growth in Specialty markets as well.

In the second quarter, in the Passenger car, OE globally grew 4%, expanding in every geography except North America, as you know, whereas the demand fell by 5%, replacement was up 3%, led by Tier 3 tire in Europe and North America and with the milder Chinese growth. In Truck, we experienced also a very strong OE market of 6%, reflecting a robust growth in the global economy and a replacement of 2% due to favorable 2017 comparatives.

In mining, we saw a sustained growth demand between 10% and 12% going through probably through the year. Of course, without any kind of stocking – the end of the destocking in the mining industry and, of course strong growth in OE off the road. So construction and ag tires replacement was stable in this categories. Of course, still growing demand for two-wheel commuting tires and aircraft tires.

If we go down to Slide 6, it’s important to realize that our net sales were up 3.1% at constant exchange rate and scope of consolidation. If you look at our turnover from €11,059 million H1 2017, of course, we saw a change in scope of consolidation and it’s quite below, vis-à-vis mostly the deconsolidation in the second quarter of TCi, we’ve now accounted some of the TBC joint venture slightly increasing volume by 0.1%, a price mix of a 3%, generating €331 million, reaching turnover outside of currency effect of €11,338 million.

Of course, currency impact was quite strong, as mentioned by Jean-Dominique, €735 million, or 6.6%, reaching a turnover of €10,603 million. What is remarkable is to see the rebound in volumes in the second quarter, up 2.6%. And inside, as we said, the 18-inch and above Passenger car tire up 14%, which is very good showing that, of course, with the strong price mix that is totaling 2.6%, we were able to generate that growth and improve once more, if needed, that the Michelin brand is able to generate those kind of growth over the time.

It’s pretty good. I think, it’s a very good performance that we experienced in the second quarter of 2018. In the meantime, as you know, currency impact was negative 5.6% very close to what we experienced in Q1.

As far as the operating income is concerned, we saw an increase of €152 million, or 11% at constant exchange rate operating income growth reaching €1,327 million. What is to be noticed is, of course, the stable volume that generated slight negative – a slight negative volume impact.

It may sound strange just – let me just to explain you is due to basically the fact that, our distribution was stocking tires last year has been destocking them, of course. And so our production is lower than our sales due to such generating slightly negative volume impact linked to a fixed cost absorptions.

Second point, of course, what is the most important of this quarter is the fact that price mix raw mat is positive €264 million, of which – out of which the index business is up €58 million.

If you recall correctly, basically, it means that in the first-half, the index business completely offsetted the negative level that we had last year. And it was, as expected, and it proves once more the efficiency of our raw material clauses. Raw material was still slightly up by €67 million. But to be clear, the raw material impact in our P&L in the second quarter was positive.

Competitiveness versus inflation, a slight negative in the first-half will go through in the guidance. But, of course, we expected to be positive at this second part of the year, specifically linked to the growth that we will see, which will pull, of course, our industrial performance. Currency impact was €218 million, reaching for our operating results to reach €1,327 million.

As you know, we implemented a new close to the customer organization with more focus on better serving our customers. That’s why actually in – this is a formalization to the new organization. There’s a slight evolution of our reporting – segment reporting, which is that the replacement of light truck being reported now in the second sector, of course, and related distribution. And the construction truck tire is being reported in the Specialty business because, of course, the off-road segment that we created, I mean off-road business that we created and, of course, its related distribution. In the appendix, you will see the impact we will – of those changes on last year’s results.

Now let’s have a look of the Passenger car – and – over the Passenger car margin and results. First of all, net sales totaled €5,607 million, showing actually a growth in volume in Q2. What is important to be said, as we mentioned it already, the positions are maintained in an expanding OE market that, of course, our firm pricing has been maintaining a highly competitive environment, especially, as you know, in the below 16-inch segment.

What is to be clear is that, our market share gains are clearly – are also in 18-inch and above tires with volume up 11% in the first-half and 14% in the second quarter, so accelerating in the second quarter. And, of course, we also had this TCi deconsolidation, which reduced net sales by 3%.

At the end, operating margin was 11.5%, out of which currency impacted us by 0.9 points. So meaning that most of the – I mean, all of the decrease of the operating margin is linked to currency impacts.

In the next slide 11, we just confirm what we – what I said in a worldwide market in 18-inch and above, growing 10%. We grew 11% with again just acceleration in the second quarter. And as we said many times, our customers value the Michelin brand and its performance in – with that price positioning in this 18-inch and above segment.

Just to say that we continue to push our Michelin long-lasting performance message, which is that Michelin tires are safe with when you save when warm. And this is a very important message, because, of course, or tires not only lasts longer, but also have a constant efficiency in breaking over the life and all their lifelong, which is very important for all our consumers, of course.

If we move now to Truck tire margin on Slide 13, we saw an improvement despite, of course, currency impact, which has been quite high in this segment as usual, as you know. What is to say that, of course, our position have been maintaining in the fast-growing OE market. We held our price firm.

And if you look at the operating margin, which is barely stable – almost stable, where the currency impact is negative 1.5 points, which we mean that, of course, this division really implemented and strong price points and – has been holding them over the first-half of the year. What is also interesting to notice is that, our – the number of vehicles serviced is largely growing in Q2.

Of course, within those product lines, let’s mention the successful launch of the MICHELIN Agilis CrossClimate lineup, which is continuing to expand the CrossClimate tire lines to the light truck activities, the van activities in Europe and – which also is experiencing a very strong success for our consumers.

Specialty, of course, grew at a very large growth, and it’s showing, of course, despite currency impact, higher income and higher bottom line, reaching a €486 million and operating margin of 22%, knowing that the currency impact is costing 1.2 points means that actually at either currency, of course, we would have a 3.6 points of increase of operating margin, which is quite remarkable. of course, linked to volumes impact and also the fact that our, as we said again, our raw material clauses gave an increase bottom line in the first-half in front of the negative effect that happened, of course, last year in the first-half of the year.

So once again, our raw material clauses are working as we expected them to work. Initial studies to be noticed is with the Fenner teams have raised the estimated synergies to £60 million from £30 million by 2022, as we mentioned it in our Camso call a few weeks ago.

In the Slide 16, we just gave you some reviewed volumes growth that we could experience and that is volume growth of the market for agricultural tires and mining tires. As you can see, we should see an average agricultural tires grows about 4% a year and our mining tire reaching the index of 140 by 2020.

As you know, Michelin has presented mid-2016 four areas of growth gone through our internal strategy and CapEx and acquisition to support our values creation strategy. And just to remind all of us that we have been, I think, quite successful in implementing this acquisition schedule for Michelin, of course, led by Fenner for the conveyor belt activities, the TBC joint venture, ATU joint venture for distribution in North America and Europe, and the project of acquisition of Camso in all the belts and tires and solid tires, all their activities.

On top of that, we have – we had also the material acquisition of Fenner, reinforced polymer part, which is complementing our four level of growth. We propose the acquisition of Camso. As you know, there is a quick summary of this company on Slide 19. And on Slide 20, we remind you that Camso is a market leader in four off the road segments; material handling, clearly, the number one; agricultural trucks, clearly, the number one; and in construction, among the top three leaders in construction of compact tire segments and trucks; and also the number one in snowmobile tracks, which is a firm segment for snow activities, of course, in Canada.

On Slide 21, we remind you of the user acquisition that have been closed during this first-half. And on Slide 22, what is to be said once again, first of all is that, our rating agencies Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch have confirmed the A-, A3 credit rating after the Camso acquisition project announcement, bringing the cash flow for the group to €3.4 billion.

So this proves once more if being needed to be said, first of all, the very strong balance sheet of Michelin is very good financial performance and free cash flow generation, which, of course, for which we raised the 2020 target in line with what we expect to get out of free cash flow, of course, from those two acquisitions, reaching a target of €1.6 billion by 2020 in structural free cash flow.

And again, our sustained shareholder policy that is to say to have a commitment above 35% of dividends. And we experienced, I think, during the years, as mentioned in the graph, a strong dividend growth in line with our strong, of course, net result growth. We also had some share buyback programs, the one of 2018 was up €75 million, is done out of – from now on.

Now I turn over to Jean-Dominique for the guidance.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay. Thank you so much for, Marc, for this – for your disclosure. As I said at the beginning of this call, our guidance for 2018 is clearly concerned. In terms of volumes, we expect growth in line with the markets. That means clearly that we expect higher volumes growth in the second-half. Remember that the first-half was strongly impacted by the previous year pre-buy effect. So the second-half will be different in terms of scheme.

Clearly, we mentioned that operating income from recurring activities at constant exchange rates will be higher than that of 2017. It is already strongly the case at the first-half. And, of course, structural free cash flow above €1,100 million is clearly concerned.

If I go into more details the context of this guidance, perhaps just more words on the markets, 2018, which are clearly impacted by faster growth in the Specialty business. When it comes to Passenger car/Light truck, we see global second-half of 2018 at plus 2.5% globally. In the original equipment market, we will certainly experience slower decline in North America, given the more favorable comparatives, and we’ll enjoy growth in the emerging regions.

When it comes to replacements, we think that we will enjoy faster growth in replacement, notably in China, which is expected in the second-half. When it comes to the Truck business, expected for us for the market is 0.5% to 1% for the global year with above the strong 2% in the first-half of 2018, probably close to balance in the second-half.

Of course, the freight demand buoyed by the global economy. That is certainly the case. When it comes to original equipment, we expect global demand to cool down in coming months due to a contraction in China, which as you probably recall, follows a fleet upgrades last year. And in replacements, we expect faster market growth in the second-half, except perhaps for China.

For the Specialty markets, we still see a strong and robust growth plus 6%, plus 8% for the whole year. In the mining activity, sustained growth demand is there plus 10%, plus 12%, of course, led by growth in the global economy. And as you know, the end of destocking that we had experience in the past two years.

There will be certainly a strong growth in the original equipment in OTR. The replacement in that the main will be probably stable. And when it comes to the other activities, we see constant growing demand for commuting in the two-wheels tires and also strong growth and strong demand in aircraft tires.

So now when it comes to be more precise in terms of details and context, we have here the scenario on Slide 27, scenario for the whole year 2018. Clearly, globally, as you understand, a year that will be led by the net positive impact of changes in price mix and raw material prices as we have experienced it strongly in the first-half.

So when you look at this schedule, you have here the impact from raw material costs, which accounted for €67 million in the first-half, exactly in the line with what we had mentioned to the market months ago. In H2, we see this impact as being stable, that is neutral for the second-half. So globally, for 2018, global impact of negative €50 million.

When it comes to the currency effect, which has been, as you know, and as we had mentioned to you all sometime ago very strong in the first-half, €218 million headwind. We envisaged in the second-half an impact of around €60 million. That is clearly linked to the level of the euro dollar as it is today that is 117. We didn’t make any speculation what it would be in the second-half.

But if you accounted for at the level of 117, that is what will happen. Given also some impact with the Turkish lira and Argentinian peso, and this is what drives to assumption at the end of the year of a global amount of €280 million negative in terms of exchange rates.

Our standard effective tax rate should be understood at 28%. When it comes to the important aspect of net impact of price mix versus raw materials, it is expected to be slightly negative in second-half, and this is due to a series of factors.

First, a neutral impact from raw materials, as we just explained; a positive mix in line with the first-half, that is around a positive 0.7%, or in other words, plus €70 million. Also, on indexed businesses, price decline due to raw material clauses. So, as you know, it’s purely mechanic. We will have raw material clauses that will bring price decline on our indexed businesses, which means that on our index businesses, we will have a negative price mix versus raw materials. And on non-index businesses, a neutral price mix versus raw materials. And this is what guides us to the result for the whole year.

When it comes to the competitiveness plan versus inflation, we expected, of course, to be positive for the full-year. It was not the case in the first-half, but it’s very clear we know the reason for that. The first-half was clearly impacted by the setting up of our new organization and also a very high basis of comparison for the industrial part of the plan. Remember, in the first-half of last year, it was – our production was at the top of what was possible because of the very strong demand linked to the pre-buy aspect of the market.

So second-half for this year is expected to accelerate both in G&A and manufacturing. We have strong feelings about that and this why we conveyed the message to you. We will certainly have a higher level of production, which will lead to a very strong impact in our competitiveness plan.

So having said that, I think, we’re at the end of our presentation – formal presentation and I hope it was clear for everybody. Anyway now, we’re more than ready to answer any of your questions.

So I turn the word to you for the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question comes from Raghav Gupta, Citigroup.

Raghav Gupta-Chaudhary

Thank you. Hi, it’s Raghav Gupta from Citi. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Just firstly, on the mix impact. You saw a meaningful step-up in the second quarter to above 1%. Just wondering what the main contributing factors were for this? And can you expect this to be the new normal?

And particularly, my other question. If I can come back to the RS1 margin, excluding FX, it is the only division to see margin pressure. Can you quantify anything in particular that’s happening here that’s not happening and in the other two divisions? I mean, very finally, European Commission imposed antidumping duties on imports of truck tires from China. Can you talk about the impact that you’ve seen there? Europe has historically been a seriously competitive market. How much of this – how much help does this provided you and it’s going to result in an acceleration of the division’s margin turnaround? Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay. Thank you for all these questions. So perhaps, I will start with the last one. So yes, we have seen, as you have the decisions of the European community. Clearly, this situation will help our business in Europe. It’s a bit early today to mention any type of impact, because it’s early days. But we are certainly noticed already that it will give some air to our business, which was on the pressure for all the reason of prices that you understand.

So believe it’s going to be a positive impact for us and it would certainly sustain our perspective for the sector in this respect. Just too early to mention figures there, as you obviously imagine. Now perhaps when it comes to the first question, it was a mix impact. You mentioned it was high in the second quarter.

Florent, maybe you would like to take the point?

Florent Menegaux

Yes, good evening. When it comes to the contributing factor, you always have to remember that, we rose the price 1st of April last year, which led to heavy selling in the fist quarter. So in comparison, the first quarter 2018 was down versus 2017. But after the price increase, we saw there are no more lines coming back and in comparison in the second quarter 2018 versus the second quarter 2017, we came back to the normal growth, we enjoy competitive market.

And the other effect is that, we had in the beginning of the year some discussions with certain wholesalers in – which we are a little bit longer to get to the normal, say, trading conditions and that have stability during the quarter two.

Raghav Gupta-Chaudhary

As you would like to compliment?

Marc Henry

Maybe to complement on the mix issue, of course, the mix is up from the first quarter very clearly, and this is in line with the acceleration of the growth in 18-inch and above tires that we experienced in the second quarter. The first quarter was abnormally low, I would say, linked to the prior year, which was extremely high. And so the second quarter mix is in line is what you could expect because of the 18-inch above, which is – which has been back to normal.

So, yes, you’re – if you’re – you can, I mean, we – this mix impact is the normal one. Link also to the fact that, that some of OE – the OE market is also slowing somewhat versus the RT in passenger car, so that’s also pushing a little bit the passenger car mix.

Jean-Dominique Senard

So clearly, as you said, it’s probably exactly the – what you would call the new normal, but obviously, it has some mechanical explanation. So I think it’s rather straightforward.

You had a second question that was – I understand, on the second segment I saw two, is it – was it as a one – was it one on the pricing pressure? So perhaps, pricing pressure, Yves, well, if it’s everywhere, maybe you would like to comment on the – on this last thing?

Yves Chapot

Yes, there is, of course, pricing pressure everywhere. You have seen that the growth of the market, particularly in Europe and North America has been triggered by the Asian imports, which had to do pricing pressure. Nevertheless, on the – particularly on the second quarter, we have been able to grew faster than the market, particularly in the 18-inch and above segments, both in original equipment and replacement markets.

Florent Menegaux

And the whole of that being strong on our prices. So this is the point then you and all noticed with our results is that we’ve been extremely disciplined in this respect.

Raghav Gupta-Chaudhary

Okay.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Hopefully, it answers all your three questions. And maybe I’d like to turn to the second question now.

Thank you. The next question comes from Kai Mueller, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kai Mueller

Thank you very much for taking my question. The first one would be on your TBC deal that you signed earlier this year. How’s that shaping up and already impacting your volumes so far, and what do you expect that to contribute on extra volumes going into the next year? And possibly also a comment on obviously one of – two of your peers deciding not to go through certain wholesale distributors if you’ve been able to pick up some of the volumes on that front. And does that possibly impact you on the second-half and into 2019?

And then the second point just a clarification again. The comment earlier regarding the negativity EBIT contribution from volumes despite your volumes being up in terms of revenue. What was that? That was due to stocking or the production, could you just clarify exactly what was going on there again? Thank you very much.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes, we will – we start with this question perhaps just not to repeat once again what he mentioned. Marc?

Marc Henry

So this is a link to the fact that, last year, our distribution had lot of tires that were put into inventory. And so our production was above our phase when you look at the total permits of the group. This year there is nothing like this. So that’s why our production is slower than last year, meaning that, it generates a negative effect into just fixed costs as an options.

So it’s – and remember, it’s when you’re around zero anyway, you can be slightly positive or slightly negative, it doesn’t make much of a difference. So basically, it’s just a little negative link to the fact that our production was slower than our global sales at the group parameter, that that’s what it is.

Kai Mueller

So it means that we’ve been extremely precise in reporting the figures. Maybe…

Florent Menegaux

It was so long that in the second semester, this could improve, as Marc mentioned in this presentation. For the – your – the first question about the TBC deal. Do we see any volume yet? I think, it’s a little bit too early to say the integration process with our TCi activity is working very well. We are very pleased with the joint venture. We are putting together synergies, but a little bit – it is a little bit too sooner to act.

As far as the second portion of your question regarding some peer movements in the same market. At this stage, it’s too early to see any conclusion – to draw any conclusion out of that. It does not truly affect our strategy in the North American market. And what we are interested is basically, the movement made by our peers is just justifying even further why we made the move initially.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes. And if I may just add that, we are extremely pleased with this deal. I think, it is a structural deal that has improved dramatically our reach in the North American market. And the way the integration is happening, as we speak, is extremely positive. I mean, the the atmosphere, the way that our teams are mixing now, the way the Board is starting to work is just absolutely perfectly in line with what we had in mind. So it’s really extremely happy with the way that, that happened. Okay.

Kai Mueller

Clear.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Maybe next question.

The next question comes from Jose Asumendi, JPMorgan.

Jose Asumendi

Thank you so much. Jose, JPMorgan a few questions please. The first one, can you talk a little bit about your – the share of 18-inch within SR1. What is the proportion of the unit sales within SR1?

Second, can you describe a little bit the proportion of volunteers across the three divisions being exported from Europe into the U.S.? We – it’s – I think, a general topic trade talks between Europe and North America?

The third question, please, I could have – maybe I missed it. But the cost savings what is the split please across productivity materials and SG&A? And also what is the biggest swing in the – into the second-half? I understand that basically you run the plants at higher volumes to get a little higher fixed cost absorption. And we think about the balance between cost savings and inflation costs – within cost savings, what you think is going to be the biggest bucket, and if I probably missed it? But if you could please split the cost savings into those three buckets, that would be great? Thank you so much.

Florent Menegaux

I try to answer all your questions. Perhaps, Yves Chapot will answer the first question, that is the on the 18 inches share fair. So, Yves, it is over to you.

Yves Chapot

So the – within the – within our sales for the Michelin brand, the 18-inch and above category represents 38% of our volumes, which is in progression 5 points above the first-half of 2017, and we’re going to know that it represents around 18% of the overall markets. So we are although in these segments.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay. So that makes it, I think, quite clear. And, Marc, maybe you would like to take the question on the competitiveness plan?

Marc Henry

Okay. So first, basically, in our competitiveness plan for the first-half, we have an inflation of €124 million and, of course, saving of €82 million. So, of course, slightly below what we expect to have at the end of the year, which is that the cost saving is above inflation. This will come from the industry or productivity, which will, as mentioned by Jean-Dominique, will be very dynamic in the second-half.

For industry and logistic, the first-half was a positive productivity of €65 million, where the total inflation was €76 million, whether we’ll miss and we’ve also missed in SG&A, which was roughly around zero in the first-half, and we will have a very strong action in the second-half to make sure that we reach our objective, which is to – again to beat inflation. At the end of it, we still continue to have the vision of being between €30 to €50 million above inflation at the end of the year.

Jose Asumendi

Why was the SG&A zero please, if I may ask?

Marc Henry

Actually, yes, around zero.

Jose Asumendi

Why if it’s possible, please?

Marc Henry

It’s possible, because – it was possible due to the fact that, as mentioned by Jean-Dominique, again, in the first-half, we had a lot of events linked to explaining the new organization and everything. It was a schedule to be so. Of course, the second-half, we are back to, I would say, stronger pressure on the SG&A costs, so that we reach and meet our commitment.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes, and more than that all the programs that we have launched and that will have a very clear constellation on the ground with all our programs of early leavings and all that sort of thing are now being implemented and the second-half is much stronger than it was in the first-half. So there is a mechanical effect, which means that our second-half will be much, much impactful than the first.

So it’s pure circumstances, I would say. This is why we report it. But we are very, very confident in the results at the end of the year. I can tell you, it’s very clear. Now given to – back to your question on the trade aspect with United States, we are a net importer of United States. We don’t disclose the figures, I’m sorry about that, because we can’t go in all the details of our internal business. But we still are a net importer in the United States, not a huge quantity about – these imports are linked to the fact that we have plants in Canada. That exports a significant part of their production in the United States, plants in U.S. that export to Canada, but it’s not exactly – the net impact is, of course, net importer. And we have some imports from Europe, notably in the truck business linked to again, also the Specialty, I would say, the special advising sort of our plants.

So net-in-net, as I said, we are net importer. So we are following very closely the events that can happen with the trade discussions. But it’s anyway and anyhow if we don’t expect a tremendous impact on the group, we’ll just have to make sure and see what happens honestly and totally unable to tell you what will be the final decisions in the discussions that will certainly take place in the coming weeks.

So that’s I think the way to answer your point. Marc, you would like to comment.

Marc Henry

The one point to say that if anything happens, we would first of all, of course, adjust our supply chain to minimize whatever impact could come. And second, where possible, we would certainly raise pricing, because we would not be the only one impacted anyway all our competitors would be. So at the end, I think, that it would generate probably from all the competition some kind of a price increase, so that leading – linked to this movement.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Well, at least, we can speak for ourselves, and so that’s very clear. And we are already thinking about taking the steps if necessary. And hopefully, it will not be needed, but we – if it’s needed, we will not be surprised I can tell you.

Jose Asumendi

Very helpful.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay. So thank you for these questions. And maybe we can turn to the next question.

The next question comes from Thomas Besson, Kepler Cheuvreux.

Thomas Besson

Thank you. It’s Thomas Besson from Kepler Cheuvreux. I have three questions, in the row, please. I’d like to come back to the under absorption of fixed cost in H1 and what we can expect in the next six to 12 months. Is it fair to think that you sufficiently destocked and that we should see the impact of volumes in H2 in 2019 closer to the €8,200 million that we normally see?

Second question. Your second segment margins clearly impacted by currency, but even with that, they’re below the minimum level of profitability you’re targeting substantially below. Is it reasonable to believe that before 2020, we are going to see more restructuring actions in that segment to bring it closer to the 9% bottom range of that group?

And last, third question, your Specialty profitability is impressive, where we are still below – way below the 2012 levels in terms of the volumes for the mining staff, I assume. Can you help us understand that? Can you discuss the profitability of the different sub-segments, help us understanding whether you are a lot more profitable in some activities in the past were less profitable? And give us some ideas of how much higher you think Specialty margins can grow with the current segment result talking about the dilution of Fenner and your Canadian deal? Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes. Well, no, don’t forget, Thomas, that the dilution is probably a temporary aspect…

Thomas Besson

Sure.

Jean-Dominique Senard

…because we clearly intend with the synergies of these deals to bring the profitability of the businesses at the level where they deserve to be. So don’t be – that we won’t be shy on that and it’s very clear.

I will start with the last question, don’t – please don’t forget that 2012 was a totally abnormal extraordinary situation. There were – there was an open mouth when it came to the price and raw material impact. I had, I think in my life never seen such an open mouth, it was a very exceptional. And at the same time, we were selling a tremendous amount of volumes. And perhaps at that time, the perspective of the higher inventories of our customers was not appearing so clearly.

So it was just absolutely abnormal and totally extraordinary. I much more prefer the situation where we are today, where we monitor clearly the stocking of our customers. We follow them every day, I would say. We know exactly where we are, so we are safe and growing. It’s a very sound growth. We see it very, very clearly in front of us.

Also, in terms of profitability, you noticed that it’s extremely strong and it remained very strong through the crisis, by the way. You’ll recall that it never went down under 19%, which was a tremendous, I would say, achievement during the past years, and now we’re back to higher levels and very, very comfortable levels.

We can certainly do better. But things don’t go up to the sky and trees don’t never grow up to the sky you know that, but we’re at a very high-level. And don’t worry, we will do everything we can to improve it anyway.

Marc Henry

Remember, maybe that the second-half in the Specialty business is usually slightly lower than the first-half in operating margin, because of the ag and two-wheel market…

Jean-Dominique Senard

Right.

Marc Henry

…that have a very strong seasonality.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Right. But despite what you said, we are in a perspective of very strong performance there. Higher volumes will come also globally. So it will sustain the profitability. We’re extremely positive there. And by the way the fact that we grow that segment is a wonderful signal to you to tell you how important it is to balance the activities of Michelin in the future and much more comfortable.

We feel much more comfortable, where the third segment was extremely profitable, which is growing, as we speak, not only with our internal growth, but with external growth and balancing in a very positive way the global businesses of Michelin. I think that, that is the key.

Now, when it comes to the second sector, you rightly mentioned that it has been impacted by foreign exchange. But, of course – and – but if you re-include the foreign exchange impact when we’re talking about profitability, these are getting honestly reasonably good, very close to the 9% level, where we wanted business to be and globally.

I shouldn’t be shy about saying that the volumes should be stronger in the coming months. We already experienced that in the past few months. We’ve been extremely positive in June notably, and what we see in July is very promising. So the volume impact would certainly trigger some better performance in the coming months.

And structurally, I mean, you mentioned the point, we are certainly not going to be shy in terms of competitiveness in the coming years or months. It is clearly in our radar that we will not be able to just rely on the existing competitiveness issue. It’s a constant effort. Everybody knows it within the group, and you will see more of that in the future obviously.

Now perhaps on the first point you would come back…

Marc Henry

Yes, as far as the first question, your assumption is correct. That mean that, of course, we will see a growth and that growth will generate the standout effect, because all of these inventory issues happen in the mid of last year and it was known at the end of the year. There’s no inventory issue today, both at Michelin and within the distribution. So at the end of the year, you would see some normalized, I would say, growth effect, the points of growth for the Michelin Group.

Thomas Besson

Thank you very much.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Thomas, is that okay for you?

Thomas Besson

Yes. Thank you very much.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay. Thanks, Thomas.

The next question comes from Martino De Ambroggi, Equita.

Martino De Ambroggi

Thank you. Good evening, everybody. The first is a direct question on the full-year guidance taken into account what you commented on the price mix raw material Forex. The €2.8 billion EBIT projection operating profit of whole – precisely in excess of €2.8 billion could appear a bit challenging. So am I right in making this consideration, first question?

The second in – is on long-term guidance, because in your previous call, you already adjusted the free cash flow from €1.4 billion to – in excess of €1.6 billion in 2020, but you didn’t move the operating profit. And how can I match the two figures taken into account the changing perimeter?

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay. So I will give the word to Marc on the first point. On the second point, of course, I mean, it’s absolutely clear that, that the operating profits will improve significantly in the coming years. As you know, we will have this year already seven months of results of the Fenner that will be included in the second-half results and for the year.

And next year, we will have a full-year results of Fenner, which would be consolidated. And also probably, as we speak, it’s too early to say, because the deal is not closed. It’s, of course, depending on the trust green lights that we expect to have during the last quarter. But if everything goes well, we will have 100% of the EBIT of Camso in – consolidated in our accounts as soon as next year.

So I’m not going to give you the figure there. But you can imagine given the – your knowledge of the – these two companies that it represents a significant amount to – and this is one of the reason why these two deals are strongly related for shareholders and for the group in general. We’re going to be close to €200 million incremental EBIT with just to see how things go next year, it’s just early days. But that’s clearly what we have in mind. Maybe you would like to come back on the free cash flow question.

Marc Henry

The – for full-year guidance. But, of course, just to add also a little point to that, we updated the free cash flow, because we wanted to – we talk about the debt and the, of course, the cash that was able to be generated by those, of course, companies in front of the debt and in front of the rating agencies. But, of course, it’s not going from elsewhere than the operating results.

So, of course, there is an update, if you wish of the operating results through this. Anyway, as mentioned by Jean-Dominique, because that will be added to our traditional mission parameter bottom line. As far as the full-year guidance, I think, you need to take into account, I mean, I think you relate to what you see in the consensus. You need to take into account that we have the half-year of seven months actually, a Fenner. And I would say, all around that should meet about – we should not be that far from the consensus.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay. Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes.

Martino De Ambroggi

Yes, if I may, one more question on the agri business, because you are projecting 4% growth over the next few years for the ag tires. But don’t you see any risk of slowdown in the ag business following the recent weakness of some agricultural commodity prices with the risk of duties having an impact on a global basis?

Jean-Dominique Senard

Florent, you would like to take up?

Florent Menegaux

Yes. Of course, they are. Our strategic position is, we are structurally positive in the ag business because of the growing population around the world and we will have to feed these people. So we are strongly positive in the ag business. And, of course, here and there, you may have some secret cyclical activities that may happen due to weather conditions here or there. But structurally, we’re confident in the average growth over the period of this sector.

Martino De Ambroggi

Okay.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes, you can – by the way that the need for food is going to grow across the world. Africa is going to be an incredible continent in respect of agriculture, not to speak about South America, a huge farms growing in China everywhere, incredible powerful engines coming along. I mean, we are exactly on the spot there notably with the acquisition – contemplated acquisition of Camso with the truck systems, we are exactly where we need to be to take advantage of this huge structural growth in the agricultural business in the coming years.

So they may be some cycles. But honestly, the endpoint of the next cycle will be higher than the previous one, and it’s absolutely obvious for us. It’s very important that we could grow there.

Martino De Ambroggi

Thank you very much.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Thank you very much for the question.

The next question comes from Henning Cosman, HSBC.

Henning Cosman

Hi, thank you. Good evening. First question very simple. Could you please give us the volumes by segment for either the second quarter or the first-half?

Jean-Dominique Senard

I guess, the answer is included in the presentation, isn’t it?

Marc Henry

Yes, it’s in the…

Jean-Dominique Senard

Just a sec, we’ve just got back in the figures.

Marc Henry

Actually, outside the volume figures. So for the group, it’s 0.1. For the first sector, it’s outside perimeter change linked to TCi, of course, is minus 1.7%. It’s in the – that’s up to minus 1.1% and pluses of 3 plus 7.3%.

Jean-Dominique Senard

That’s it in all the details of the presentation, so you can capture it.

Henning Cosman

Okay, thank you. And…

Jean-Dominique Senard

The first-half, of course, it’s not the full-year.

Henning Cosman

Yes, thank you. So, obviously,. very – it’s very good that you’re happy with the consensus for the full-year. But I would have expected you’ve fairly shown us a chart about the volume at Q1 stage, where you had indicated market growth just take the first sector as a key indicating that market growth would be 3.5% for Q2 to Q4.

Obviously, it was a bit lower now in the market, but I would have also thought from your commentary at the time that you would have expected to outgrow the market a little bit. So if you could just sort of reiterate a bit what’s changed there compared to your previous assumption, and how you expect that going forward?

Jean-Dominique Senard

Frankly speaking, we don’t like to sell wins. In other words, we referred to be hands on our feets to not to give figures that would be just speculations. But maybe, Florent, you would like to go over.

Florent Menegaux

We are experiencing some slight slowdown in – especially in OE markets in China and North America. And that’s why we are a little bit more prudent for the prospect for the year.

Jean-Dominique Senard

I think, that’s the way you can see it that we’re not that shy.

Henning Cosman

And relative to expectations at the time of Q1, didn’t you expect to outgrow the market a bit more than you’ve actually done now?

Marc Henry

Well, clearly the 18-inch and above market, which is what counts.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes.

Marc Henry

Actually, when you look at the 14% growth in the second-half…

Jean-Dominique Senard

It was the case.

Marc Henry

…it was really the case, the second quarter, sorry….

Jean-Dominique Senard

Second quarter, yes.

Marc Henry

Second quarter.

Jean-Dominique Senard

So don’t worry. We – if we – if you feel that we are shy just because we are cautious, we don’t like to sell just any figure in the market. But we are conscious about what we’re doing and the mix effect for us is absolutely key. And as you know on that point, as Mark said, we are clearly outpacing the market and it’s not the end of the story, I can tell you.

Henning Cosman

Okay, great. And maybe finally, on the pricing, I appreciate you’re staying within the guidance slightly negative in the second-half. Could you give us a slightly better idea obviously seeing that comp levels in H2 2017 are getting a lot tougher as compared to H1?

Marc Henry

Definitely, you’re right. I mean, I think, Jean-Dominique gave a very detailed information first of all to the fact that on the contract phase due to raw material clauses, we do have a negative price effect, of course. The second that, of course, on the non-index business, we’ll maintain a price mix format and the format would be stable. So all in all that makes this slight negative impact. Linked to, of course, the – what you said, I mean, the high comparables that would be very clear in the indexed business.

Jean-Dominique Senard

That makes the point. And when we say slight, it means slight. I mean, very clear.

Henning Cosman

Thanks a lot.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Thank you. Thank you very much. Next – let’s turn to the next question.

The last question comes from Ashik Kurian, Jefferies.

Ashik Kurian

Good evening, and thanks for taking my question. The first one is just a follow-up on Henning’s on pricing if I assume a slight impact in the second-half, it would mean anything in the range of 1% to 2% price down for the second-half. That still looks quite confident against the pricing pressure that you’ve highlighted.

And when I look around all the tire makers are betting on a second-half weighted volume growth and just trying to gauge your confidence on why you think you can limit the pricing headwind in the second-half to 1% to 2%. Is there any region where you are actually seeing price increases?

And then slightly on the longer-term impact from the pricing pressures and the faster growth of Asian tire makers that you’re seeing, what is left to do from the likes of you and other dear ones in Europe? Do you think there is more restructuring to be had, or is there more retail purchases that you think you need to do to make sure that you can maintain your market share in Europe? That would be the first question. I’ll ask the rest later.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Well, when it comes to the retail networks, as you know, we are doing a lot. I mean, we we increasing our reach to the market every day, every quarter. And I want to come back on the major deals that we have disclosed in the first-half that maybe others in the future, of course. But basically, I mean, it’s part of our long-term strategy to make sure that we can reach the market openly everywhere we are in the world, which means that we adapt our strategy to the area where we sell our products.

So don’t worry, yes, there will be more debt. There’s a long story in front of us is just that we adapt appropriately our strategy to the local issues. I think, we were quite vocal on what we did in the first-half. Now your question about pricing, it’s just a point. I mean, we can’t speak for our competitors. We don’t speak for the market. We know the pricing pressure is there.

We’ve been 15 years in this company and I’ve lived 15 years through intense price pressure. So I mean, it’s just life as it goes on. Clearly, there are some areas where price pressure is stronger than in others, notably in the 16 inches and less in terms of production, that is the market for small tires.

What is more important and as you understand, we are more oriented towards the 18 inches plus. And in this domain, we are maintaining a very strong discipline, as we speak for Michelin and we do not intend to change. Maybe Florent, you’d like to add a point to my comment.

Florent Menegaux

Yes. And also, especially with the Michelin brand, we are selling technology, and these technologies recognize with the market. And the pressure that will come in the future year for – with the electrification of the vehicle part is going to show how much – how different the Michelin tire is compared with any other tire in that respect. So that it can provide long-lasting performance. At the same time, with low-rolling resistance, at the same time, with high level of safety, and that will have more and more value in the future years.

So we are confident that despite the competitive environment, we can still sell technology and that’s the future for Tier 1 manufacturers. And we are actually promoting that very intensely. And so far, we have been very successful.

Ashik Kurian

Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Absolutely.

Ashik Kurian

And so a couple of accounting questions left. On the impact of TCi in the presentation, it says that you said it’s about 3%. Was that 3% for Q2, or was that 3% for H1? Just trying to figure what the quarterly run rate for the deconsolidation that’s, because I think you started deconsolidating it only from Q2, right? Is that a 6% quarterly run rate, or is it 3% deconsolidation only for Q2?

Marc Henry

Yes, it’s only for Q2. Second, if you look at the bottom line, you have two effects. One, a positive one in the non-recurring operating results, positive. And as such, a slight negative in the results from JV from – in the – sorry.

Florent Menegaux

In the equity accounting.

Marc Henry

In the equity accounting for JVs. So at the end of it, it’s roughly the deconsolidation of TCi is a one-off of roughly €20 million of our net results.

Ashik Kurian

So it’s the losses in equity income, is that one-offs will you share your thoughts on that?

Marc Henry

Yes, it’s a one-off, that is linked to – actually, it’s the same mature of the positive. It’s the intra-group margin that was accounted for our sales through TCi. When we deconsolidated TCi, we made a profit, because there was no intra-group margin anymore of roughly €39 million, if I recall. And then in the equity accounting, then we added rough a €20 million, half of it taken back because of the fact that we consolidate only half of the results. So at the end, it’s about roughly a €20 million positive impact for the net results from the deconsolidation of TCi.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay. Well, if you want more details, if you can perhaps out of the call, we’ll go into the more detail impact of that. But I hope you have the big picture there.

Ashik Kurian

Yes. Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Thank you very much. Perhaps next question.

We take now the last question from Gaëtan Toulemonde, Deutsche Bank.

Gaëtan Toulemonde

Good evening. So it’s good to be the last one. Two quick questions. The first one on ATD They lost two big customers Goodyear and Bridgestone. Would that make any sense for you to grow with them or because you have your own joint venture with Sumitomo, it’s good enough. You don’t want to rely too much from one wholesaler, that’s my first question?

And the second one is that, when I look at different currencies, which impact your Forex, one is Argentina, which translate into very big negative numbers. What do you do in this country? Do you drop the sales, or you increase pricing significantly, because I don’t imagine one second that the losses could be that high for a teeny part of your business, that’s my two questions? Thank you.

Marc Henry

As far as exchange rate, don’t forget that these reais that was down to the euro that’s a major part of the loss, yes, of course, yes, the U.S. dollar, which is not as negative as it is at the end of June. You have the reals that is the second biggest one. After that you have smaller currencies, which are Australian peso, the Turkish liras, ruble, all those currencies are getting a negative, but the second biggest is, of course, the reals.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes.

Marc Henry

And, of course, we put on price increase already to your – on those countries, we put the price increases at the expense of volume, because we are the first one – prime movers and each time we move it up, we see some impact of our sales – I can tell you not in Argentina, because that one is extremely strong. But, of course, in Turkey, for example, or in Russia.

Let’s be clear, for us, it’s very important to maintain a fair pricing around the world. So that we don’t generate dollar imports from one country to another one. That’s a key, I would say, pricing policies that we handle around the world. And we need to be very careful, because that on the same continent back in Europe, €4 or €5 is enough to move it out from one country to another one and from continent to continent probably €5 to €10.

So, we need to be very careful around the world and we try to pay attention to this, of course. At the end of it in those countries that we mentioned where, which are commercial agencies, of course, we raise the pricing significantly.

Gaëtan Toulemonde

Right. I think that’s part of what we call our internal discipline. I mean, it’s absolutely clear. We prefer to protect our margins at, I would say, the price of some volume sometimes on a short time – short-term period. So that’s been Michelin for sometime now obviously. Maybe on the ATD question, Yves, you would like to pickup? Yves Chapot?

Yves Chapot

Yes. So maybe I would just rectify your question, because ATD will not lose to customers, but to suppliers.

Gaëtan Toulemonde

Sorry.

Marc Henry

And even, of course, we will grow and we intend to grow the business through our JV with Sumitomo Corporation, TBC. But given the number of point of sales – retail point of sales in the U.S. market, there is no way that we can satisfy all these point of sales with only one wholesalers.

So we need to maintain a balance between different wholesalers. And actually, at the end of the day, it’s dealers who will decide from whom they want to get their tires. So we’ll continue to work with the winning wholesalers in the U.S. market.

Gaëtan Toulemonde

So to summarize that, you see that as an opportunity for you, or your advise us to be very careful as incremental volume?

Marc Henry

You say, it can be seen as an opportunity, too, yes.

Gaëtan Toulemonde

Okay.

Florent Menegaux

Yes, let’s make it very positive, yes, it’s an opportunity.

Gaëtan Toulemonde

Okay, super. Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay. Thank you, Gaëtan. I understand there are no other questions on the line.

No, we have no further questions.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay. Well, then thank you very much all of you. Thank you for being with us. We really appreciated the quality of the questions. And hopefully, we’ve been clear enough in answering. Thank you for your presence, and we will probably meet soon in other circumstances. But for now, I think, we can close the call. Thanks a lot.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for your participation.