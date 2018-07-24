Halliburton: Convictions Reinforced

I continue to favor an investment in SLB, awaiting to see if Halliburton might prove me overly cautious about an investment in its stock.

There was nothing particularly worrisome about Halliburton's 2Q18 results, yet the stock was down 8% on Monday.

Judging by today's stock price reaction alone (down 8%), it would be hard to guess that Halliburton (HAL) delivered a revenue beat and robust 24% YOY top-line growth earlier this morning. Even management's narrative seemed strong enough, at first glance, to at least prevent the bearish reaction from taking place: "Halliburton is better positioned for the international recovery than it has ever been", while a strong performing North America segment is shaping up to be "the largest and fastest growing energy market in the world".

Credit: Industry Trend

It looks like pessimism started to take hold only after the earnings call kicked off (shares had been down a mere 1% ahead of the opening bell) with a discussion about operational bottlenecks in the Permian basin possibly impacting demand for oilfield services in this crucial hydrocarbon-producing region. Interestingly, nothing about the 2Q18 results, press release highlights or historical rig count trends (see chart below illustrating relative strength in the Permian region) seemed to anticipate the potential headwinds.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Baker Hughes (BHGE)

My knee-jerk reaction was to consider the 8% drop in share price an overreaction. Peer Schlumberger (SLB), a key player to which I tend to pay close attention when setting expectations for the sector, seemed quite optimistic about the overall landscape for the oil and gas service industry, speaking of a "broad-based global activity upturn that is now emerging". In addition, Halliburton reported margins that have nearly rebounded back to pre-oil bear levels, which I find very encouraging and indicative that post-recovery profitability could exceed my projections.

But then I remembered one of the key reasons why I have always prioritized an investment in SLB over HAL. As I argued this time last year, "if I were to seek exposure to the energy services sector today, I would probably favor SLB as a result of greater geographic diversification that helps to spread out operational risk". With a whopping 62% of Halliburton's revenues being originated in North America (vs. Schlumberger's 38%), I believe HAL investors can very well get overly sensitive to any perceived deterioration in the O&G exploration business in the continent -- particularly when the headwinds come from the U.S. region in which nearly 50% of the country's rigs currently operate.

It probably does not help much that the Permian is Halliburton's home turf, and it looks like the company may have lost seven percentage points of hydraulic fracturing market share between the first and second quarters of the year. This may suggest that the growth slowdown in North America could more severely impact Halliburton than its main competitors, particularly when further rebounding in drilling and production activity is most likely to come from international rather than North America operations.

Key takeaway

There was nothing particularly worrisome about Halliburton's 2Q18 results. What seems to explain today's stock selloff, justifiably so in my opinion, is the double-whammy impact from (1) growth in activity that is likely to shift from North America to other regions in the world and (2) Halliburton's potential under-performance in its own home continent.

Given the recent developments, I reinforce my convictions that, within an unpredictable and volatile sector, playing it safer and better diversifying one's bets across different geographic segments make most sense. Yes, HAL seems to be trading at more enticing multiples (see above), and the recent share price slide (-16% YTD vs. SLB's -5%) could position the stock for a more robust rebound, if or when it happens. But for now, I continue to favor SLB as a higher quality play in energy services, awaiting to see if Halliburton might prove me overly cautious about an investment in its stock.

