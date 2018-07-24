Schlumberger: Beat And Scarred, But Not Broken

If or once a given investor accepts exposure to the volatile energy sector, accumulating shares of SLB sounds to me like a reasonable next step.

One of my favorite oil and gas names, not to say my top pick in the space, Schlumberger (SLB) reported 2Q18 results this past Friday. The company once again provided evidence that it continues to execute well amid a bumpy yet recovering energy landscape, even though its stock continues to look beat and scarred from years of a drawn-out downcycle.

The headlines themselves, however, did not impress. Second quarter revenues of $8.3 billion missed expectations by a modest $60 million, while EPS only met the consensus estimate. But the high-level numbers should be analyzed in the context of the following statements shared by the management team, each addressing different facets of the company's performance in the June quarter:

The second quarter was both busy and exciting, as [Schlumberger] completed a number of major milestones in preparation for the broad-based global activity upturn that is now emerging. The costs [associated with the considerable number of new projects internationally] together with some operational delays impacted the second quarter pre-tax operating margins.

The above remarks seem to identify some of the softness that might have led to the slight earnings miss, while re-affirming the mid-to-long term bullishness that Schlumberger has been communicating since at least January. Considering my investment horizon that generally extends beyond the next 12 months, I found the results of the quarter given the overall global activity momentum encouraging and in line with my more optimistic views on Schlumberger.

A closer look at the numbers

Looking a bit closer into the financial and operating results, the important and sizable North America segment drove all of the company's 11% YOY top-line growth -- and even offset some contraction outside the home continent. Unlike previous quarters, however, offshore activity showed signs of having a pulse, pushing revenues 22% higher sequentially, albeit off a depressed early 2018 base. Lack of meaningful traction onshore seemed aligned with the plateauing in total U.S. market rig count in the second quarter (see below), although I was satisfied to see Schlumberger's North America onshore operations perform better than the macro data alone would have predicted.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Baker Hughes (BHGE)

On the cost and profitability sides, gross margin remained stable YOY, likely hurt a bit by the mobilization of new rigs internationally and a few logistic challenges in the Middle East. Other operating expenses (e.g. engineering, research, administrative, etc.) fell by 6% YOY, which I estimate contributed with about one third of the EPS improvement over year-ago levels. More encouraging, in my view, were management's remarks that further adjustments to the organizational structure, including the full removal of a layer of management and support personnel, "should further reduce the cost base" -- suggesting operating leverage could be expected as activity continues to recover.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

I maintain my cautious optimism over an investment in SLB, given the results of the company's 2Q18 and re-affirmed outlook for the remainder of the year. Even though valuation multiples (forward EV/EBITDA of 14.8x, current year P/E of 34.4x) look far from depressed, the stock has been spinning its wheels since early February -- still well below my steady-state share price target of $90 that could materialize after the full recovery in both North America and international markets.

Of course, it would be irresponsible of me not to consider the material risks associated with erratic crude oil prices that seem so sensitive to factors that are very much outside Schlumberger's control: global GDP growth, U.S.-China trade dispute, OPEC's production quota, political turmoil in the Middle East, Africa and Venezuela, etc. But if or once a given investor accepts exposure to the volatile energy sector, accumulating shares of SLB sounds to me like a reasonable next step to consider.

