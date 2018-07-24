Nordstrom: Investor Day Sales Targets Appear Slightly Aggressive

My growth estimates result in a valuation in the high $60s by 2022 instead. This results in a decent return from its current share price, although I would prefer a slightly lower entry point.

If Nordstrom can reach its goals, it may be worth in the high $70s by 2022.

Nordstrom's (JWN) 2018 Investor Day presentation was largely in-line with my earlier expectations. It did not make any further changes to its 2018 guidance, but did outline goals of increasing sales by around 3% to 4% per year until 2022, as well as incrementally increasing its EBIT margins. If Nordstrom can achieve its goals, I can see it being worth around $70 to $82 per share in a few years. However, it does face significant challenges in trying to achieve those goals.

2022 Goals

Nordstrom is aiming for approximately $18 billion in sales by 2022, along with a 6.5% to 7% EBIT margin. This translates into around $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion EBIT, or likely around $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion EBITDA if Nordstrom reaches its goals. For comparison, Nordstrom's 2018 guidance is for approximately $1.6 billion EBITDA.

Nordstrom's 2022 targets assume around 3% to 4% annual sales growth in addition to a modest (0.5% to 0.8%) increase in EBIT margins from 2017 levels. If Nordstrom can achieve its 2022 targets, then it would be worth an enterprise value of approximately $11.4 billion to $13.0 billion at a 6.0x to 6.5x EV/EBITDA multiple. Based on Nordstrom's current share count, that would translate into approximately $58.50 to $67.00 per share. This doesn't factor in the effect of Nordstrom's free cash flow yet though.

Source: Nordstrom

However, if Nordstrom achieves its goals, it would also be able to continue reducing its share count via repurchases as it would generate a significant amount of cash flow even after paying dividends. Nordstrom may be able to reduce its share count by close to 30 million shares by 2022, which would reduce the number of outstanding shares it has to around 137 million. The reduced share count would increase Nordstrom's value to approximately $70 to $82 per share by 2022. In addition, Nordstrom is currently paying out $1.48 per share in dividends each year, which could be increased as the share count goes down. Keeping the dividend payout (in total dollars) the same but reducing the share count by 30 million would result in a dividend of $1.80 per share.

Ability To Achieve Sales Targets

To get to $18 billion in sales by 2022 would require Nordstrom to deliver around 4% sales growth per year between 2019 and 2022. Nordstrom also expects to spend a bit less on capital expenditures during that period, so it appears that around +2.5% to +3.0% comparable store sales growth per year would probably be needed to reach that sales goal. This assumes that

While this doesn't seem completely unreasonable, it is fairly aggressive given Nordstrom's performance over the past few years. Around +1% to +2% comparable store sales growth seems more achievable to me.

Ability To Achieve EBIT Margin Targets

Nordstrom mentioned that its online businesses have a similar overall contribution margin to its full-line stores, with the shipping costs averaging out to a similar percentage as store sales commissions. This is important since Nordstrom anticipates online sales increasing from 26% of its total revenues in 2017 to 40% of its total revenues by 2020.

Source: Nordstrom

That rate of online sales growth implies that its physical stores would average slightly negative comparable store sales (such as -1.5% per year) during that timeframe (for total comps growth of close to +4% per year). If it can keep the comparable store sales decline at its physical stores to that level, its 50 to 80 basis point target increase in EBIT margins by 2022 is potentially achievable. If total comparable store sales grow by around +1% to +2% per year instead, then the physical stores may average closer to -3% comps per year instead.

Even with a fair bit of Nordstrom's compensation being commission-based, it may be difficult to improve EBIT margins by 50 to 80 basis points while physical store sales decline at a more rapid rate. Thus to go along with the +1% to +2% overall comparable store sales growth, I would anticipate that EBIT margins would increase by a lower amount such as 30 to 50 basis points.

Valuing Nordstrom With The Revised Sales And Margin Estimates

Using the lower sales and margin targets results in Nordstrom doing around $17 billion in sales by 2022, along with around $1.8 billion EBITDA. This results in an estimated value of around $63.50 to $70 per share by 2022 assuming that Nordstrom is able to reduce its share count by around 25 million by that time. This would be a roughly 6% increase in its share price per year, in addition to the close to 3% annual dividend.

Conclusion

If Nordstrom can make its 2022 targets, it may be able to generate a 10% increase in its share price per year (to reach the mid-to-high $70s) by 2022 in addition to its dividend. However, I believe that its sales targets are a bit on the aggressive side (with the consequent impact on overall EBIT margins as well), so I believe that reaching the high $60s by 2022 may be a more reasonable target. At $53 per share, Nordstrom seems to offer adequate potential returns, but I would still prefer under $50 as an entry point for the stock given the risks in the sector.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.