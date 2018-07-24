Where Information Technology Is Taking The Modern Corporation: More Evidence From Recent Acquisitions

The evidence points to the fact that these changes have just started to be recognized and that far more changes are coming in the future.

Concerns over the growing market power of "Big Tech" have also raised calls for regulation of these "modern corporations" and even breaking them apart.

Recent deals by Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, among others, have provided us with further insight into how the Information Age is resulting in a new "modern corporation."

Recently I have been writing about where the modern corporation is going. I have touched on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), among others.

The modern corporation is being built upon networks and financial engineering. The networks are based upon information while financial engineering is also based upon information, as “finance” is nothing more than information.

And, as we have learned over the past decade, information networks are building upon these economies of scale.

Now, we are understanding, more and more, what the economies of information are producing as many people are now calling for the breakup of “Big Tech.”

William Rinehart, director of technology and innovation policy at the American Action Forum, writes about the consolidation of power in “Big Tech” in the Wall Street Journal and the problems with breaking up these networks.

Rana Foroohar also writes about the same issue in the Financial Times.

Ms. Foroohar starts her article with a discussion of the “whopping” €4.3 billion antitrust penalty assessed by the European Union against Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) last week.

The “core issue” is “the way in which Google uses the power of its enormous ecosystem.”

The emphasis here should be on the work “ecosystem.”

The information network is an “ecosystem” and contains unheard of economies of scale that companies can work to optimize.

As Mr. Rinehart writes “Google and Facebook rely on flexible teams that cross the normal divisional boundaries to solve problems. These multipurpose teams drive their firms’ productivity…”

And, this is what they thrive upon. This is how Apple Inc. builds its corporate structure. It is how Microsoft, as I reported in the article cited above, justifies its acquisition of GitHub. It is also, as mentioned in another article cited above, Amazon justifies its acquisition of food chains and healthcare organizations.

It is the way information technology is changing the world.

But, as Mr. Rinehart adds, it also argued, the infrastructure of the information technology world is so integrated that the idea of breaking up the networks created by “Big Tech,” he states that “breaking them apart would risk killing the golden goose.”

Everything in these companies is tightly integrated. Breaking them apart destroys the economics of the networks.

The “Modern Corporation,” as I have written, is not going to be anything like the corporations of old.

Economies of scale, in the past, were achieved in individual companies, and this was how oligopolies and monopolies were able to gain their advantages. But the degree of the scale depended upon the physical technology that was the foundation of the production process.

Large conglomerates did not rely on economies of scale as their collection of companies… think General Electric (NYSE:GE)… had nothing to do with the interaction of companies. The companies that made up the portfolio of the conglomerate were primarily independent of one another. Historically, the benefits of the conglomerate came from the financial expertise located in the holding company that was more adept at allocating financial capital than was the financial system itself.

How, then can Amazon justify having companies that seem independent of one another, like food chains and healthcare companies, and justify their partnership?

Amazon justifies its combination of firms by the information networks it has created and is creating. It is not the goods or services that the firms produce that is the connecting element. It is the information that each produces that links them together.

With this connectivity serving as the essence of the modern corporation, why does this technology not seem to be producing an increase in economic productivity for the economy? One of the characteristics of the current period of economic expansion is the fact that labor productivity has been almost stagnant for the last nine or ten years. How can this be the case when information technology is coming to dominate the economy?

Ms. Foroohar takes a stab at this: the consolidation of “Big Tech” has resulted in increasing profit rates since the 1990s. This consolidation has been linked with “a decrease in labor’s share of the US economy.” And, “there is also evidence that a small group of “superstar” companies are pulling way ahead of others, not only in terms of profits but also productivity.”

“In a paper released last month, OECD economists linked the insufficient diffusion of new technologies to weak overall productivity growth. The biggest companies, particularly in the most digitally connected parts of the economy (tech, finance and media), are incredibly productive. Everyone else, not so much”

And Ms. Foroohar adds: “The upshot is that economic growth as a whole has suffered.”

The reason?

“The shift from the ‘tangible’ economy, based on physical goods, to one based more on intangibles—namely intellectual property, ideas, and data….”

In other words, productivity growth is increasing rapidly in the areas where the new technology is producing the “modern corporation” but it is not doing that well in those areas that have not fully integrated to the new networked world.

This is impacting the increase in labor productivity. It is, therefore, impacting the rate of growth of the economy.

One other thing it might be doing is making economic recoveries smoother and longer. The “modern corporation” based upon information networks and financial engineering operates in a smoother, steadier way and it takes care of governmental excesses in economic policymaking through financial engineering… like through stock buybacks and dividend policies… rather than in overspending upon physical investment.

We are learning more and more about the new information age and how the new “modern corporation” is evolving. We are still just in the early stages of learning about what this new information age means to the economy and government regulation and economic policymaking. I will be spending more and more time in the future trying to provide insight into how this is working out.

