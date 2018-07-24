Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation: Near-Term Run Up Expected

With multiple irons in the fire, a partnership with Biogen and topline 6-month data for its XLRS program coming in Q4, the timing appears right for a run-up.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) are currently trading at about a third of the original IPO pricing of $12 per share, which took place in 2014. Year-to-date the stock price has risen by roughly 30%.

Chart

Figure 1: AGTC daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: AGTC 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock bouncing around in a range for quite a while (topping several times at $5 to $5.50). In the second chart (15-minute), we can see a decent rebound from prior lows and signs of additional accumulation (Monday´s movement on higher volume indicative of further upside ahead).

Overview

Figure 4: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

In the case of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, the company´s last reported cash balance of $111.8 million exceeds its current market capitalization. With several irons in the fire and extreme pessimism surrounding the name (not to mention operating in a space that´s yielded multiple winners for us in ROTY), I believe we could be on to something here.

Recent Developments

In April the stock headed higher after the company announced that enrollment had finished up in the phase 1/2 study evaluating Biogen-partnered program AAV vector expressing retinoschisin (rAAV2tYF-CB-hRS1) in patients with x-linked retinoschisis (XLRS) caused by mutations in the RS1 gene. There are currently no FDA approved treatments for the condition, which management noted is a leading cause of macular degeneration in young men. The dose-escalation trial enrolled 27 patients into four dose groups (low, middle, high, maximum tolerated)- interestingly enough, a group of pediatric patients were enrolled at the middle dose. While the main objective of the study is to assess safety, the big win will be if there are signs of efficacy observed via measurements of changes in visual structure, function and quality of life.

I considered it a positive sign (or ¨green flag¨ as we call them in ROTY) that the company strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Lanita C. Scott, M.D., as Vice President of Clinical Research and Medical Affairs and Karen M. Carroll, RN, as Vice President of Clinical Development Operations. Dr. Scott prior served as Head, Global Strategic Research, Senior Medical Director, and Global Medical Affairs for Santen as well as serving in other important roles at Genentech, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Allergan (AGN). Ms. Carroll on the other hand last served as Vice President of Clinical Operations at Promedior and before that worked at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

Another bit of good news came in late July when the company announced that it had enrolled the first patient in the second cohort of a phase 1/2 study evaluating its AAV-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). As a result Biogen will be paying the a $10 million milestone payment. While the primary objective is safety as one would expect, significant upside could be realized if there are signs of efficacy observed via measures of changes in retinal structure, visual function and quality of life.

Other Information

Last quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $111.8 million, while net loss totaled $8.1 million. Research and development expenses rose slightly to $7.4 million, Management guided for an operational runway of at least two years and stated expectations of having a cash position of between $95 million and $105 million as of June 30th (does not include the $10 million milestone payment from Biogen). It should be noted that at the end of May the company filed a prospectus for a $125 million mixed shelf offering.

As for future catalysts of note, for the XLRS program top-line 6-month data is expected in Q4 with primary analysis of full 12-month data to come 6 months later. For the ACHM (achromatopsia) program (dual phase 1/2 studies enrolling patients with the two most common ACHM genes CNGB3 and CNGA3), management is guiding for enrollment completion of the former in the first quarter of 2019 (has enrolled 7 patients so far). The latter trial has enrolled just 2 patients. As for the XLRP program, management is also guiding for the dose escalation portion to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, the gene therapy sector has been and continues to be an area of focus for us in ROTY due to the winners we´ve found so far and the increasing amount of M&A. While there may be a lack of key institutional investors of note and the stock is apparently flying under the radar of most of Wall Street, I believe it´s time for a run up into several material events set to occur in the medium term. Given the low valuation and progressing pipeline, a buyout by its large partner wouldn´t entirely come as a surprise either.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest establishing a pilot position in the near term and adding on technical strength while paying a close eye on fundamental developments. If the stock runs up significantly into year-end data as expected, consider taking partial profits for the sake of risk management.

Risks include disappointing data for lead programs, clinical setbacks and competition for certain indications from much larger, better-funded biotech firms. Dilution in the near term does not appear likely, despite the shelf offering. While in the past investors have suffered delayed timelines and a crisis of confidence in management, it appears that said management is taking significant steps to speed up enrollment and expand patient recruitment efforts. As always, the burden of proof is on them to show that they truly are seeking to create shareholder value in an expeditious manner. The element of derisking/downside cushion here is namely the current cash position as opposed to prior data.

Author's note: I continually scan the markets for investing/trade ideas that fit our criteria for ROTY (i.e., element of de-risking, upcoming material events, several recent green flags, asymmetric risk/reward profile, multiple ways to win, etc.). While I publish some articles publicly on Seeking Alpha in hopes that readers find them useful (and profitable), keep in mind that the situations I feel we most have an "edge" or advantage in are published solely for ROTY members.

