PayPal Q2 Earnings Preview: What To Look For

I believe that iZettle could become a worthy opponent to Square as merchants could gain access to PayPal in addition to your traditional payment networks.

This is why Venmo's volume growth trend must remain strong even if it doesn't contribute much to today's revenue.

Even though Venmo is largely unmonetized, its volume could represent significant earnings upside if PayPal can achieve similar take rates as its core business.

PayPal (PYPL) is set to report earnings on Wednesday. The stock is hovering around all-time highs along with the rest of the market, but I don’t think there is any need for concern here.

The stock looks expensive with its 38x P/E ratio; however, I believe that the company has significant opportunities to grow its earnings as long as they deliver the following on the earnings report.

Volume Growth

Volume growth is critical to growing earnings for any payment company. As there is very little incremental cost associated with processing an additional dollar, a significant portion of revenue derived from payment volume growth will flow directly to the bottom line.

PayPal has historically posted annual payment volume growth in the mid-to-high 20s range. In fact, the company has not had a quarter where payment volume growth dipped below 25%. We saw some slight sequential deceleration in growth in Q1, declining from 29% in Q4 2017 to 27%. As the company continues to get bigger, one should expect the growth to decelerate, but given the tremendous secular growth of digital payments, I still expect the company to post numbers that are in line with historical growth rates.

While growing 25%+ on Q2 2017 $106 billion of payment volume may seem difficult for PayPal, the payment giant Visa (V) actually grew volume by $258 billion last quarter. This absurdly high dollar volume growth illustrates that there is still much market share out there for PayPal to take. Note that theoretically, every transaction processed through Visa could be processed through the PayPal platform.

Venmo Opportunity

Venmo grew 80% last quarter to become over 9% of the company’s total payment volume. Even though the service is largely unmonetized, its growth is still of tremendous importance to investors as it will drive significant earnings growth in the future when monetization efforts are in full swing.

Venmo started as primarily a peer-to-peer payment system, which carries lower margins. However, PayPal is already starting to experiment on the merchant side through Pay with Venmo, as merchants are more than willing to pay a couple of points to drive additional demand. If Venmo can achieve PayPal’s current transaction take rate of around 2.4%, Venmo’s rapidly growing $48 billion annual volume could generate $1.15 billion in revenue, most of which could fall directly to the bottom line if payment networks can be bypassed. This potential earnings power is very significant when compared to the $2.1 billion operating income generated in 2017.

While there is no telling when year on year growth will decelerate significantly, I will still be very disappointed if volume on Venmo grows by less than 60%.

iZettle Commentary

The iZettle acquisition was announced in May, but the management has yet to make any meaningful commentary. I believe that iZettle is another leg to the story that remains unappreciated. With the backing of PayPal, iZettle should be able to grow at a much faster pace than Square (SQ), its direct competitor that is currently worth $29 billion. When faced with a choice of accepting all the major payment networks, or all the major payment networks plus PayPal, iZettle becomes an easy choice for any merchant.

The management has not made any clear plans for iZettle, but should they provide more details about iZettle’s potential growth, we could see a meaningful pop in the stock. Considering that Square is valued at $29 billion today despite having processed only $65 billion in payments in 2017 (14% of Paypal’s volume), I believe that clearly introducing iZettle as another provider of an on-premise all-in-one payment solution will give investors more confidence about PayPal’s growth prospects.

Conclusion

I believe that PayPal’s best days are still ahead of itself. As long as its volume growth remains strong, meaningful earnings growth will follow. Venmo is growing rapidly while carrying significant monetization potential, thus its sustained high growth rate will be welcomed by investor as well.

In addition to PayPal’s core payment platforms, we could see another catalyst for upside if the management provides more clarity surrounding the iZettle acquisition as its potential growth is unclear to investors right now. With Paypal’s backing, iZettle could end up growing much faster than Square.

All in all, I am bullish about PayPal’s future, and I believe that this earnings report will demonstrate positive signs about the business’ potential growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PYPL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May short SQ over the next 72 hours.