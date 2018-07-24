Left For Dead, A Long-Slumbering Market Snaps Back To Life

Something interesting happened on Monday morning in Asia, and I wanted to touch briefly on it for readers here, not only in the context of central banks' ongoing efforts to normalize policy but also in the context of the burgeoning currency war.

The Bank of Japan is increasingly an outlier when it comes to policy accommodation. Although you can delve as far into the specifics as you see fit, the bottom line is that the BoJ is nowhere close to its inflation target. CPI ex-fresh food and energy rose just 0.2% in June, missing estimates of 0.4% and suggesting, again, that the country's reflationist policies simply aren't as effective as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda continues to claim (he famously characterizes the central bank's various easing measures as "very powerful").

Of course, that depends on your definition of "effective". Kuroda's policies have been very effective when it comes to cornering the market in Japanese government bonds and also in buying up a non-negligible percentage of the Japanese equity market via the bank's ETF purchasing program.

Casual market observers are understandably fascinated by the ETF buying, and I always get a sense that retail investors are reluctant to believe the numbers even as those figures are public information and even as the program is official policy, discussed at each and every BoJ meeting. Here's how I described this situation in a post last month:

That ETF buying program has been the subject of merciless ridicule for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that when you start to game out potential outcomes, you end up coming to all manner of hilarious conclusions that include Kuroda owning the entire free float of some publicly traded companies and/or actually breaking the stock market.

That latter point (about the potential for Kuroda to break the market) should be taken almost literally.

"If the BoJ maintains its current ETF purchase methodology then the number of shares circulating on the market will dry up for some stocks, causing technical problems for the establishment of ETFs that track benchmark indices", Citi wrote, in a note out last year.

Here are a couple of charts from Goldman that trace the evolution of the ETF binge:

(Goldman)

You should also note that the BoJ does time these purchases to coincide with equity weakness. That is not a secret. The central bank buys the proverbial dip as a matter of habit.

"From January 2011 to end-March 2017, 85% of ETF purchases declared by the BoJ occurred on a day where the TOPIX index registered a negative return", SocGen wrote last year, on the way to illustrating the point with the following visual.

(SocGen)

The point of this post isn't to debate the relative merits of central banks buying stocks, so I don't want to digress too much, but no article on the BoJ's toolbox is complete without a quick review of the ETF program.

Ok, so obviously, the BoJ buys Japanese government bonds as well - lots of them. In fact, Kuroda owned nearly 42% of the market as of the end of Q1. Here's some comic relief courtesy of my Twitter feed:

Part and parcel of the BoJ's bond buying program is an "innovation" called "yield curve control", which involves anchoring 10Y JGB yields at "around" 0%. Practically speaking, that involves intervening when yields approach 10bps.

Without going into the specifics (and trust me, that's a rabbit hole), a side effect of this is what's commonly called a "stealth taper", and it looks like this:

(Goldman)

Earlier this year, the yen reacted violently to what should have been a non-event when the BoJ trimmed the size of JGB purchases by JPY10 billion in the 10-25 year segment. I documented that story in a post for this platform called "What Actually Triggered The Treasury Selloff And Why It Matters".

That experience underscored how precarious the situation is for the BoJ when it comes to trying to take the first tentative steps towards policy normalization. The market is extremely sensitive to perceived shifts in policy, and that sensitivity is compounded by the fact that the BoJ's massive presence in the bond market leaves liquidity very thin. On some days, literally no 10Y JGBs trade. If it's not dead, it's at least "sleeping" (to channel Monty Python's famous parrot sketch).

The yen's (FXY) safe haven status complicates things further. If, for instance, the market perceives there's a possibility of a tweak to BoJ policy, and around the same time, some manner of risk-off event comes down the pike, then the stage is set for a sharp rally in the currency. Do you see the problem with that? Currency appreciation undercuts the inflation targeting effort, and because the central bank is nowhere near target, any effort to normalize policy risks putting policymakers even further behind and thereby justifying a resumption of easing. In other words, normalization is a non-starter, which is why, in a March article for this platform, I said the BoJ might be "trapped".

That's the backdrop for what happened on Monday morning in Asia. Late last week, a JiJi newswire story (the English translation of the original story is basically useless, so if you need confirmation of what I'm describing, you can see Bloomberg's story here) tipped a possible change in the BoJ’s thinking on yield curve control.

Long story short, the BoJ is concerned about JGB market liquidity and also about the impact on bank margins (see figure below).

(Barclays)

It's not exactly "news" that the BoJ is considering whether it's time to tweak YCC. That's been in the cards for a while. Rather, it's a matter of when, and reports now suggest that there will be some kind of announcement on that at the BoJ meeting later this month.

Again, the JGB market is so thin that any little bit of incremental information has the potential to create outsized moves - and that's exactly what happened on Monday, when 10Y yields jumped 6bps through 0.09%, their highest levels since February. Have a look at this:

(Heisenberg)

The BoJ immediately stepped in to cap that with a fixed-rate purchase operation. If you're not familiar, that means it offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds at 0.11%, a clear indication to the market that it's prepared to defend 0.10% at all costs - literally.

Try to appreciate the context here. This came just days after Donald Trump's criticism of the Fed and his subsequent tweets about currency "manipulation". As you're well aware, the President's comments to CNBC and his subsequent social media activity pushed the dollar (UUP) down late last week. Well, news that the BoJ is considering tweaking policy is yen-positive. Consider this annotated chart:

(Heisenberg)

Just like that, the BoJ was behind the eight ball. Again, yen strength (USDJPY falling) imperils the inflation target, and from Thursday through Monday morning, you had a rather potent combination of Trump talking down the dollar and a "rumor" that a policy tweak is in the cards for the BoJ. Imagine what the reaction would be in the yen if the central bank actually announced steps to normalize.

The point here for FX traders is that you probably need to make a determination as to how likely you think a policy tweak is at the bank's July meeting and then try to come to some kind of educated guess as to what that tweak might entail. Here's a bit of color from BofAML:

At this point, there remains a high degree of uncertainty about the timing and combination of the BoJ’s policy actions. We think the BoJ’s main concern at the moment is the flatness of the yield curve and lack of volatility in the JGB markets. Therefore, we think the immediate focus of the central bank is to engineer further steepening of yield curve, without adjusting its rates targets under YCC. As our base case, we expect the BoJ to take actions that would send a clearer signal that it will tolerate further steepening in the 10+yr segment of the curve, for example by 1) dropping the JPY80trn quantitative “guideline” from the 30-31 July policy statement and 2) lowering purchase floors for its monthly JGB purchase operation guidelines (due 5pm JST on 31 July). Such a move would help improve the investment environment for real money investors, including life insurance companies and pension funds, while also restoring some volatility into the JGB markets.

If BofAML's base case is correct, then it might make sense to buy the dip in USDJPY, considering that wouldn't amount to "tightening" (per se) and also considering the fundamental backdrop (i.e., stronger U.S. economic growth and the wide policy divergence between the Fed and the BoJ) remains dollar-supportive.

Then again, refer back to everything said above about how the market has demonstrated a rather remarkable propensity to overreact to completely innocuous headlines. A "real" headline (i.e., an actual policy tweak) could well be accompanied by a "sell USDJPY first and ask questions later" dynamic, especially if Trump continues to try and jawbone the dollar lower in the meantime.

Meanwhile, it's important to note that the stakes have been raised when it comes to monetary policy normalization outside the United States. The U.S. President's explicit mention of low rates in other locales is a clear indication that the White House is uncomfortable with the widening policy divergence. This could put pressure on the ECB and the BoJ to accelerate normalization or risk being accused of keeping rates artificially suppressed in order to give them an advantage on trade.

The problem in this whole setup for markets in general (i.e., outside of the narrow context of yen traders and Japanese equity investors) is that as the trade tension becomes increasingly focused on FX and rates, it creates a scenario where policymakers may be hesitant to ease in the event of a downturn for fear of being accused of currency manipulation.

And on that note, I'll leave you with a quote from BNP to that effect:

One cause for concern is that renewed monetary easing by the world’s central banks might rekindle a fear of competitive currency devaluations. Globally, this might be a zero-sum game. For this reason, monetary easing itself poses a risk of destabilising the global financial markets by rekindling memories of currency wars.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.