Honeywell's Story Getting A Little Sweeter

In prior articles on Honeywell (HON), I had written that I expected this company’s attractive business mix and high-quality management to deliver above-peer results in 2018. So far, that prediction is looking relatively safe as Honeywell continues to produce strong overall results. Better still, the company’s leverage to aerospace and safety should continue to generate good short-term results, while businesses like process automation and productivity look to have strong long-term potential.

Honeywell has lagged the S&P 500 on a year-to-date and trailing 12-month basis, and I can’t really say that the shares are cheap today. The current industrial cycle may not be as late as previously thought, but industrial sector valuations are still pretty high on a historical basis and I am worried that rotation away from the sector could offset the good results from Honeywell. I’m not urging long-term holders to sell, but the price still isn’t at a price that compels me to buy.

Not All The Segments Are Growing, But The Sum Total Is Positive

Honeywell reported organic revenue growth around 6%, more or less on par with Danaher (DHR) despite a much different set of end-market exposures. Gross margin was flat on a reported basis, but declined about two points on an adjusted basis. Looking at the to-date reports (including Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Danaher, Dover (DOV), and General Electric (GE)) that seems more the norm than not, though material costs do seem to be flattening out. Segment-level profits grew a healthy 12% in the quarter.

Honeywell’s largest business, Aerospace, saw 8% growth with Defense & Space growing 14%, Transport growing 7%, and Commercial growing 7%, while Aftermarket was down 4%. There haven’t been enough comparable reports to do much with these numbers, though GE’s aerospace business had a very strong quarter (up 13%). Segment profits rose 12%, with modest 30bp margin improvement.

Home and Building was a laggard with 3% organic growth. Home was up 7% on strong residential thermal products (not too surprising given residential construction and HVAC trends), but I was surprised that Building was flat given the ongoing strength in commercial construction (and Honeywell’s fire products business did well). Given these results, I’m curious to see what Emerson (EMR), Johnson Controls (JCI), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) will report for their quarters. At the segment profit level, Honeywell saw 9% growth, with more than a half point of margin improvement.

Safety and Productivity was the standout this quarter, with 11% organic growth driven by 15% growth in Productivity (against 5% growth in Safety). I’d expect a good result from 3M (MMM) in safety, but Intelligrated continues to be a great performer for Honeywell in the Productivity space. Profits jumped 25% on a 150bp improvement in margins, and management recently laid out a credible path for meaningful long-term margin improvement as the Intelligrated business grows.

PMT was also a laggard this quarter, with just 3% organic growth. ABB (ABB) reported improving conditions in its process automation business, as did Alfa-Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY), but ABB, Alfa Laval and Honeywell have different mixes and Honeywell’s 5% growth was driven more by short-cycle demand (as opposed to ABB’s recovering late-cycle demand). Based on these trends, I’d expect Emerson to have a fairly solid report in its automation business. Advanced Materials was down 1% despite ongoing uptake of Solstice, while UOP was up 3% on okay catalyst demand. Profits were up 8% on a half-point margin improvement.

Stronger Guidance, With A Few Trends To Watch

When I wrote about Honeywell’s first-quarter results, I thought there could be some upside to the full-year numbers. Between the healthy second-quarter results and management’s raised guidance (the top of the prior range is now the bottom of the new range, with a 2.5% improvement at the midpoint), that looks to be the case. While tariffs and trade tensions are a risk factor in the second half, management is already moving to address the threat.

I’d also note management’s comments at the late May EPG conference that, in their view, their markets are not at a late-cycle point, but rather still at a healthy mid-cycle level. If that’s the case, it pushes a meaningful valuation threat further down the road. Consumer-facing business like auto are staying pretty healthy, as is non-residential construction, and weaker markets like electronics and semiconductors don’t affect Honeywell all that much.

I was also encouraged by what I heard management say at its mid-May analyst day with respect to its SPS segment. The opportunity for Intelligrated in warehouse automation is developing really nicely, and I think this is a major (and still under-appreciated) long-term opportunity for Honeywell – and one where it is already among the leaders. I was also intrigued by the comments on Honeywell’s IoT opportunities – particularly the installed base of 4 billion sensors worldwide. Safety, too, remains a major opportunity for the company, as it has leadership across a range of markets worth about $10 billion and growing at a mid-single-digit rate.

On the less positive side, the recently-announced joint venture between Boeing (BA) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) isn’t great news for companies like Honeywell and GE. Boeing (and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY)) have been moving aggressively to garner a bigger piece of the total long-term pie in aerospace, and this move into avionics and APUs could represent a modest long-term threat to a pretty profitable part of Honeywell’s commercial aerospace business.

The Opportunity

I was already a little above the Street with my 2018 numbers for Honeywell, and I’m not changing much at this point. At the bottom line, I expect long-term growth here in the 4-7% ranges for revenue and FCF, with the potential for higher margins and ROICs in the coming years. Discounted back, I still think the shares are priced for a high single-digit return on a DCF basis, which is okay but not compelling. On an EV/EBITDA basis, using margins and ROIC/ROA to drive a “fair” multiple, the shares do look slightly undervalued.

The Bottom Line

If I had to buy a multi-industrial today, Honeywell would definitely be high on my short list. I do believe ABB offers a more interesting value/late-cycle mix, but ABB has been a long-term laggard whereas Honeywell is a proven top-tier performer. Obviously I’d like to buy in at a lower price, but today’s valuation is not unreasonable though the entire sector is trading above its long-term valuation averages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.