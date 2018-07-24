Uniti: As The Court Date Nears, Doubts Surface

Some analysts are saying that it looks like Aurelius could prevail in its upcoming court appearance with Windstream.

Recently, some analysts have been saying that Aurelius could prevail in its lawsuit against Windstream (WIN). An event of default under the 6.375% 2023 indenture would also trigger cross-default provisions in Windstream's other debt instruments, amounting to a total of about $5.7 billion of debt as of October.

Aurelius contends that the exchange offer on WIN's bonds was not allowed under the indenture and is, therefore, invalid. As per the 6.375% notes:

(1) [T]he amount of such Permitted Refinancing Indebtedness does not exceed the amount of the Indebtedness so extended, refinanced, renewed, replaced, defeased or refunded (plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and the amount of any reasonably determined premium necessary to accomplish such refinancing and such reasonable expenses incurred in connection therewith);

Debt principal increased by $40 million, this could make the exchange invalid. Windstream, however, has stated that the critical word here is "amount" and that it does not mean "principal amount" (which is in keeping with the letter of the language, if not the intent). Further, it has stated that the additional $40 million was a premium, and therefore excluded from the "amount."

If the exchange offer is deemed invalid, then the sale and leaseback becomes vital.

As per the indenture covering the 6.375% 2023 bonds:

“Sale and Leaseback Transaction” means, with respect to any Person, any transaction involving any of the assets or properties of such Person whether now owned or hereafter acquired, whereby such Person sells or otherwise transfers such assets or properties and then or thereafter leases such assets or properties or any part thereof or any other assets or properties which such Person intends to use for substantially the same purpose or purposes as the assets or properties sold or transferred."

Here's the thing (in my opinion) - the sleight of hand in the sale and leaseback (through an intermediate holdco instead of services) does not make it any less of a sale and leaseback. It is a maneuver designed to get around the covenant - services still pays the bill. As a bond guy, covenant games are anathema to me. As someone who is long both Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) and WIN (WIN being my true beta position and much smaller than UNIT), I would like to see WIN prevail, but as an investor, I don't want to see it prevail. Quite the quandary.

Yes, Uniti's lease is strong, and the assets are essential to WIN in order to continue to operate as a viable business, but in bankruptcy, all bets are off. Rejecting the lease wounds both enterprises. Modifying the lease could be in the best interest of both parties as it allows both to remain viable.

A lot of folks bought into this seeing it as the same as CorEnergy's (CORR) lease with two bankrupt lessees. This is not the same. Those were necessary assets that were also a very small part of the debtors' expenses and obligations. The UNIT lease is a massive part of WIN's obligations and as a result, it creates a more contentious situation in a bankruptcy proceeding.

There are, of course, larger implications in these proceedings. Depending on the view the judge takes on Aurelius's CDS position and its implication on the proceedings, it will have a bearing on the "manufactured defaults" we have seen, such as the Hovanian (HOV) debacle.

It is worth stating that judges often try to preserve companies as a going concern, which could help Windstream in this instance.

Ultimately, there are heavyweights on both sides of this case - Aurelius pushing for a default and Paul Singer's Elliott Management and Blue Mountain buying into Uniti's debt and equity. Neither side of the argument has a clear investor bias, which creates a pretty firm two-sided market - although the equity prices are flashing caution and beginning to discount the outcome.

The UNIT bonds have also been pressured, but to a lesser degree than the equity:

At nearly 10%, the UNIT bonds are somewhat appealing (CCC rated) but the upside is lower and the yield is 300 basis points below the common. The downside protection is far greater though as they are senior in the capital structure.

Windstream's bonds are also weak (much weaker than UNIT's) as the risk is very high:

Which is evidenced in the spread between the companies' bonds:

Bottom Line: There should be greater resolution to this issue during the course of this week and as details emerge from court, volatility could increase as odds are adjusted. I am long UNIT, but not increasing my position until there is further clarity on the issue. I am tempted to sell out of the position to put a floor in the position as I do not see it jumping a huge amount on the outcome and the position could always be repurchased.

There is no such thing as a slam dunk, and if there were, it isn't in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, CORR, WIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.