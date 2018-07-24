Castlight's Rally Is Fully Justified

This consolidation has depressed margins but that will start to change from Q2 onwards.

It has really considerable expansion opportunities and it is consolidating its different platforms into one.

The company let customers navigate a labyrinthine US healthcare system, which seems an excellent business proposition to us.

To argue that the US healthcare system is suffering from a byzantine structure is putting it mildly. The system is rife with inefficiencies, lack of transparency, inexplicable price differences, shady parties with terrible market power that collectively conspire to make the system by far the most expensive in the world.

We (from abroad) have often wondered how this situation is tolerated, as health outcomes in the US have actually deteriorated on a relative basis, so it's not like US consumers get value for money.

That will be for another time and another article, but in the meantime, every crisis offers an opportunity and this is what Castlight Health (CSLT) offers.

The company basically offers customers (which are companies) a way to navigate the labyrinth. To help customers navigate the complexities, it has a platform, that is, it actually has several platforms which offer a SaaS business model:

Transparency (its legacy app)

Castlight

Jiff

Anthem Engage (Jan. 1, 2018)

Castlight Complete (H2 2018)

SaaS platform business models are heavy favorites with investors due to the multiple avenues they offer companies to expand revenue streams and increase the value and hence the stickiness of the platform.

Killer app

The first platform the company started was one which increases price transparency on healthcare interventions. This isn't rocket science, since the US healthcare system suffers from enormous (and difficult to explain) prices for similar procedures, some navigation offers benefits, from the latest IR presentation:

Transparency didn't start out as a SaaS platform, and the company is converting legacy customers to its SaaS platform. This quarter four legacy transparency customers have migrated to the Castlight platform.

Legacy customers are just 19% of total ARR (Average yearly recurring revenue), reducing to 15% by the end of the year.

Given the often absurd price differences in US healthcare, we wondered why there would not be a wider focus on increasing transparency which could perhaps undermine this part of the company's business. This was indeed a question that an analyst brought up during the Q1CC.

The analyst mentioned suggestions by CMS to get hospital prices online for easy comparison, but management isn't too worried about this (Q1CC):

And because transparency is increasingly an important element but incomplete element certainly when it comes to really steering users into high-value care settings, high-value benefits, high-value programs, getting better on transparency or having other organizations outside of Castlight doing a better job themselves on transparency doesn't materially impact our relative strength in the market, which we think is – which is terrific.

We're not entirely convinced by this explanation, we have to admit, but management also argued this (Q1CC):

we did go to market this year with three packages, of which transparency is a component, but definitely not the only thing we have. And so care guidance now includes our genius capability, which is a much more proactive approach than just passively providing transparency data. And so when I was talking about migrating folks over, which we've already seen success this year in doing this, we're migrating them over to our care guidance package, of which transparency is a component but definitely not the full product anymore.

So transparency isn't the central focus it once was, which brings us to the other navigation services the company has developed and acquired.

The company is now in the process to consolidate the different platforms (and legacy care guidance customers) into a new platform called Castlight Complete in the second half of the year.

Partners

As a first step, the company has put up a complete platform with a big partner, Anthem Blue Cross. The companies first entered into a strategic partnership in 2015 and they are expanding this into a digital platform (Engage) that provides the basis for Anthem's engagement with customers.

To get an idea of what Engage, which went live at the start of the year, is all about, here is Morgan Kendrick, Anthem's head of national accounts (Mobihealthnews):

The days of outbound telephonic engagement strategies are certainly limited. The population that wants to be reached that way is waning. [Moving toward digital engagement] allows us the opportunity to augment those technologies with machine learning and personalization to create a curated web tool for this person, which creates a greater trust level, which allows efficacy to happen in a different way.

Management is quite happy with how things have turned out so far (Q1CC):

The highlights are impressive. We launched more than 800,000 lives across more than 20 individual employers. We also deployed a lighter weight version of Engage to fully insure large group populations in California and Colorado. Right away, we've seen user satisfaction with Engage that compares favorably to well-known consumer digital applications outside of healthcare, and we've quickly demonstrated the power of combining wellbeing and care guidance in a single app.

This is important, because management sees the launch of Engage as foundational to the launch of Castlight Complete in H2 2018 because (Q1CC):

Anthem Engage, and the response of users as important proof points, if you will, for the launch of Castlight Complete, which is essentially similar capabilities rolled out for non-Anthem populations... What we've seen in the first quarter with the Engage launch is half of registered users coming back monthly, which is three times – if you do the math, three times the level of engagement with Castlight that we've seen historically.

The company sees room for expanding these kinds of partnerships with other healthcare insurance companies and also HRM vendors, according to management.

Other applications

The nice thing about having a platform is that you can add bells and whistles to it (either developed in-house, acquired, or adding third party apps) which create up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.

Castlight is doing just that. For instance, it acquired Jif in early 2017 for $135M to add wellbeing capabilities which were added to Castlight's own transparency and care guidance capabilities.

These Jiff wellbeing capabilities have the added benefit that they increase customer engagement because they no longer only access the system when they need medical attention, but now also to seek advice on stuff like coping with stress, sleeping problems, losing weight, quit smoking and the like.

And as we reported above already, the company has added other stuff like personalization and machine learning. And cross-selling was good last year (Q1CC):

Last year, we had a really significant contribution to overall bookings from cross-selling. We expect the significant contribution again this year, although sequentially a lower contribution from that bucket because cross-sells last year were – we made many to our largest customers.

Ecosystem

The company has an ecosystem, here is a description from the company website:

Castlight’s Ecosystem allows employers to connect all their health, wellness, and benefits vendors, all in one place. Our open architecture allows integration with any third-party vendor, including Castlight Ecosystem Partners, non-Partners, and homegrown programs, allowing the Castlight platform to grow and evolve over time with employer needs.

The quote references the company's own ecosystem partners (you can see the 18 providers here), but we have to admit we don't know how exactly these are monetized.

We assume prospective partners go through some kind of vetting, and Castlight will get some percentage or fee, which are probably based on sales and/or referrals through its platform, at least that seems the most logical way to us. What we do know is this (Q1CC our emphasis):

As of Q1, just 12% of our customers had purchased third-party ecosystem solutions through Castlight. Ultimately, we think all of our customers can benefit from leveraging their relationships with us to bring their own benefit strategies to life with the most innovative solutions in the market... We have care guidance, wellbeing and then Complete, if you can imagine. And we've got 70%-ish by count of our customers that only have either care guidance or wellbeing.

Depending on the exact way of monetization, there is some risk here, in our view. Castlight, as its name suggests, is a navigator. If the navigation process comes to be perceived as skewed in favor of its own ecosystem partners, then it risks losing much of its navigation functionality.

But needless to say, the upside of adding more partners increases monetization opportunities (as well as choice for users, and hence the value and stickiness of the platform).

Figures

CSLT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

While revenues are growing rapidly (with the help of an acquisition as well), the company is still nowhere near profitability. Some figures (from the earnings PR):

GAAP total revenue of $36.5 million, representing an increase of 32%

GAAP gross margin of 59.0%, compared to 70.9%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 63.0% compared to 73.7%

GAAP operating loss of $14.6 million for both quarters

Non-GAAP operating loss of $7.7 million, compared to a loss of $5.3 million

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.11, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.14

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.05

Cash used in operations of $19.0 million, compared to $10.9 million

Subscription revenue was 90% of total revenue and increased by 27% and platform customers accounted for 81% of ARR (average recurring revenue).

Guidance

From the company PR:

The company is reiterating its previously-issued 2018 outlook. For the full year 2018, the company expects:

GAAP revenue in the range of $150 million to $155 million

Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $15 million to $20 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of approximately $0.11 to $0.15 based on approximately 137 million to 138 million shares

Margins

CSLT Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Margins are taking a bit of a hit as a result of the number of launches (Engage, Castlight Complete), which necessitates:

Heavy investment in support services, which rose a whopping 93% y/y but management expects this to decline in Q2.

Heavy investment in R&D

As a result, non-GAAP gross margin came in at 63% in Q1, considerably below the 74% of Q1 2017 and the 68% in Q4 2017. This is temporary, management believes margins will recover from Q2 onwards.

Despite a 40% increase in R&D spending, non-GAAP operating margins actually expanded as operating expenses increased by 19% (compared to revenue growth of 32%).

Cash

CSLT Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

While cash generation has been improving for a couple of years, Q1 produced a significant dip with $90M cash used in operations.

However, not too much should be made of this, Q1 cash use is seasonally high due to bonus payments, and Q4 2017 was a strong cash quarter due to several customer pre-payments.

Management argues that it is on track to achieve Q4 cash flow breakeven and for the year as a whole there will be a cash flow loss in the mid-$20Ms.

CSLT Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

There is a fair amount of stock-based compensation (16% of revenue) flattering the cash flow figures and this (and the Jiff acquisition) also leads to considerable dilution.

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $74.6M at the end of Q1.

Valuation

The shares have rallied strongly of late:

Valuation, while substantial, isn't sky-high for a SaaS platform company:

CSLT EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect a modest EPS loss this year of $0.11 and even a minimal positive EPS of $0.01 next year.

Conclusion

The company has good growth opportunities and next year, when it has consolidated its existing platforms into Castlight Complete, cost (like R&D and services) will be going down and margins will recover (the latter is already predicted to start this quarter).

While we hate to chase a share that is moving parabolic, we think there is ample reward for people buying at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSLT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.