Illinois Tool Works: Treat The Pullback As A Buying Opportunity

Despite downward revision in projected EPS, FCF is expected to be strong - which management has indicated will lead to a significant dividend increase, subject to Board approval in August.

First half of FY2018 Free Cash Flow of $0.977 billion just about services the entire amount spent on YTD $1 billion in share repurchases. Management expects to repurchase another $0.5 billion of outstanding shares in the 2nd half of the current fiscal year.

All 7 of the company’s business segments delivered positive YoY organic revenue growth, but 5 of the business segments missed quarterly revenue expectations and only 2 units beat expectations.

This fairly recently acquired member of the FFJ Portfolio just reported Q2 2018 results wherein Total Revenue increased 7%, of which 4% was organic growth.

Introduction

The nice thing about having invested in North American equities for a few decades is that I have been able to learn from the teachings of several highly successful investors who are willing to share their knowledge. When I talk about successful investors, I mean the likes of Buffett, Munger, Greenblatt, Lynch, Pabrai, Templeton, Fisher, and Bogle.

Every once a while, I am bound to invest in a wonderful company, only to see the stock get the stuffing knocked out of it even though the company has just reported strong results. It certainly gives me some comfort knowing every investor listed above has had a similar experience.

In the case of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), I see a company which reported organic growth acceleration, strength/resilience of its business model, and excellent operational execution. In fact, this company just reported its most profitable first half of any fiscal year in its 100+ year history!

This is when I take a step back and remind myself of Warren Buffett’s pearl of wisdom:

“In the short term, the market is a popularity contest. In the long term, the market is a weighing machine.”

When I initiated a position in ITW in late April 2018, I also had in mind a couple of his other famous quotes:

“If you aren’t willing to own a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes. Put together a portfolio of companies whose aggregate earnings march upward over the years, and so also will the portfolio’s market value.” “Successful Investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just take time: You can’t produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.” “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

This is why I have absolutely no concern how the market has reacted to ITW’s recent Q2 earnings release. In fact, if investors would approach the acquisition of shares in wonderful companies much the same way as they approach the purchase of big-tickets items (e.g., house, vehicle), price pullbacks should be looked upon favorably. Now, if an investor is employing the use of margin to invest in equities, that’s a whole different story and I wish them luck.

Q2 2018 Results

ITW reported Q2 2018 results and provided a revised forecast for FY2018 on July 23, 2018.

Source: ITW Q2 2018 Presentation July 23, 2018

2018 Outlook

Second-half EPS are projected to have a $0.12 negative currency impact versus prior guidance based on current foreign exchange rates. This has resulted in ITW reducing its 2018 full-year EPS guidance to $7.50-7.70 (from $7.60-7.80). Operating margin projections have also been revised down to 24-25%.

The company continues to expect to recover the impact of raw material cost increases through price actions on a dollar-for-dollar basis for the full year. As a result, the full-year price/cost impact on EPS is expected to be neutral.

Organic growth of 3-4% and free cash flow equal to or greater than 100% of net income are expected.

ITW now expects to repurchase $1.5 billion of its own shares in 2018, and it has already repurchased $1 billion in the first half of FY2018.

(Source: ITW Q2 2018 Presentation July 23, 2018)

The company provided Q3 guidance on its July 23rd analyst conference call, wherein EPS in the $1.80-1.90/share range is expected; in Q3 2017, ITW reported $1.71/share, but that figure included a $0.14/share benefit from a legal settlement.

Long-Term Debt (LTD)

I recognize some readers may have a concern about the level of long-term debt ITW has taken on in recent years. In FY2013, LTD was $2.771 billion, and in FY2017... $7.478 billion. (Gulp!)

I’ll be perfectly honest with you... I don’t like debt. My entire career was in the Canadian Banking industry (Commercial Banking and Commercial and Corporate Cash Management). I’ve seen what can happen when people/companies get in over their head with debt.

In the case of ITW, however, I am of the opinion the current level of debt is not totally unreasonable. During the FY2012-FY2017 time frame, the company generated $1.69 billion, $2.16 billion, $1.255 billion, $2.015 billion, $2.029 billion, and $2.105 billion in FCF. It has also generated $0.977 billion in FCF in the first 6 months of the current fiscal year, which was used to purchase $1 billion in shares.

Even if ITW’s annual FCF were cut in half, the company could make quick work of its debt. That may, however, not be the most optimal use of FCF. Have a look at page 59 of 102 in ITW's 2017 Annual Report, where you will find a schedule of LTD. Look at some of those interest rates. Heck, lend me money at some of those fixed rates and I’ll suddenly start to like debt (just a little bit).

Rest assured, you are not the only person looking at this company’s debt level. Read the next section of this article.

Credit Ratings

Well... the hit to ITW stock price was not related to any deterioration in its credit rating. The credit ratings are the same as what they were when I wrote my April 28th article!

Moody’s rates the company’s Senior Unsecured Long-Term Debt as A2 (mid-point of the upper-medium grade), while S&P Global rates it A+ (top end of the upper-medium grade). Neither rating is under review, and both ratings are strong!

Valuation

On December 1, 2017, ITW’s 2018 guidance called for GAAP EPS of $7.05-7.25, which included the settlement of a confidential legal matter. On that day, the stock closed at $164.87, thus giving us a forward P/E range of ~22.74-23.39.

When Q4 2017 results were presented January 24th, ITW raised its GAAP EPS guidance to $7.45-7.65. It closed at $173.76 that day. Using these metrics, the forward P/E range was ~22.71-23.72.

When the company released its Q1 2018 results on April 26th, GAAP EPS projections were revised upward $7.60-7.80. On April 26, 2018, when Q1 2018 results were released, the stock closed at $141.41. On this basis, ITW’s forward P/E range was ~18.13-18.61 and compared favorably to its 5-year average P/E level of ~19.7.

Q2 results released on July 23rd now call for 2018 GAAP EPS in the range of $7.50-7.70. On July 20th, ITW stock price closed at $146.86, so using the new GAAP EPS guidance, we get a forward PE range of ~19-19.6. Investors did not react kindly to this downward revision in 2018 EPS, and the stock price dropped ~$11.80 to ~$136 on July 23rd. Now the forward P/E range is ~17.5-18. In my opinion, this valuation certainly makes ITW an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Dividend, Dividend Yield, Dividend Payout Ratio, and Share Repurchases

My review of ITW’s dividend can be found in my April 28th article at Financial Freedom is a Journey.

In recent years, the company has announced an increase in its dividend in early August (2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014).

I am of the opinion that investors can reasonably expect a 15% increase in ITW’s dividend to be announced within the next 3 weeks. This increase does not appear to be entirely unreasonable when compared with the dividend increases in recent years.

I draw to your attention the following comment made by the SVP and CFO on the July 23rd conference call with analysts.

“As a reminder, subject to board approval in August, we plan to significantly raise our dividend as we increase ITW's dividend payout ratio to 50% of free cash flow.”

If my assumption is correct, investors can expect the $3.12 annual dividend to rise to ~$3.58 (a ~15% increase). This would give investors a ~2.6% dividend yield on the basis of the current ~$136 share price.

As a reminder to Canadian investors, you would incur a 15% withholding tax on the dividends you receive if your shares are held in a non-registered account. I mention this because that is my predicament. Personally, I am not concerned, as I did not invest in ITW for its dividend yield.

If you look at the following images, you will see that the potential for attractive long-term capital gains is far more enticing than the growth in the dividend.

(Source: TickerTech)

Based on the recent projected GAAP EPS range of $7.50-7.70, the current $3.12 annual dividend represents a ~40.5-41.6% dividend payout ratio. If ITW’s Board of Directors announces a dividend increase to ~$3.58 in early August, the dividend payout ratio would be ~46.5-47.7%. High, but not excessively high.

In my April 28th article, I indicated that $0.5 billion of common shares had been repurchased in Q1. In Q2, another $0.5 billion of common shares were repurchased. The intent is to repurchase $1.5 billion of common shares in FY2018, so between now and the end of the current fiscal year, we can expect a further $0.5 billion reduction in share count. Here’s hoping the share price plunges before this next tranche of shares are repurchased!

In Q1, ITW generated $444 million in Free Cash Flow, but it repurchased $500 million of outstanding shares. At least in Q2, the company generated $533 million in Free Cash Flow, which aided in the repurchase of $500 million of outstanding shares. While the value of shares repurchased YTD2018 exceed Free Cash Flow by $0.023 billion, this variance is insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

Final Thoughts

I think Mr. Market may have overreacted when ITW released its Q2 results on July 23. Quite frankly, I am not concerned.

This is a strong company that continues to generate strong free cash flow and is highly profitable. I really don’t care that the stock price has dropped over 7% on the day Q2 and 6-month results were released. I have invested in this company for the long term and view the price drop as an opportunity for you to acquire shares in this great company at a superior valuation than when I purchased shares in late April.

I wish you much success on your journey to financial freedom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.