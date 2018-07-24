Shopify: Cannabis Timing - Part 2

We recommend owning Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) for the long term. There hasn't been a lot of discussion around the future of the company and cannabis merchants. The impact of cannabis on Shopify is long term, and while potentially significant, we believe it proves a very important investment thesis.

Cannabis Timing

Cannabis will be legalized in Canada on October 17, 2018, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. October 17, 2018, is 2 weeks into Shopify’s 4Q18. This means the first impact to GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) and revenue will be in mid-February 2019, when the company usually reports 4Q results. And the first full-quarter impact won’t be coming out until the 1Q19 earnings results, expected in early May 2019.

We wouldn't expect recreational users of cannabis to be 100% legal buyers in the first quarter. So, expect 4Q18 to be a break-in period where purchases are less than forecasts. 1Q19 may give a better picture, especially as the harsh Canadian winter rolls in and the option for delivery to your door becomes much more desirable.

So, while many investors are jumping into Shopify stock on news that the company will be handling the e-commerce side of many major cannabis retailers (Ontario, British Columbia, Aurora Cannabis (ACB)), the paper impact won’t be seen for 7-10 months from now.

Key Dates:

Mid-February 2019 - 4Q18 Earnings Report

Early May 2019 - 1Q19 Earnings Report

Cannabis Impact

We expect Shopify's total GMV to be over $40 billion in 2018 and $58 billion in 2019. These forecasts are the pre-cannabis contributions. Keep these numbers in mind when comparing the size of the cannabis market in Canada.

In Canada, “Deloitte estimates the base retail market value of recreational marijuana could be up to $8.7 billion.” If we assume that 100% of Canadian recreational cannabis sales go through Shopify, a full-year impact in 2019 could make up 13% of the company’s GMV.

13% is pretty huge. But the question becomes, what is the take rate for Shopify on these big cannabis deals. The provinces being such big suppliers must be getting a deal on the credit card interchange either with Shopify Payments or with their own payment provider.

If a third-party payment provider is used, then Shopify will just take 0.15% as a fee. Which would make the $8.7 billion GMV convert to $13 million of almost pure margin revenue.

If GMV is processed through Shopify Payments, then the revenue impact will be much higher due to the full credit card interchange being recorded as merchant solutions revenue. We estimate the revenue impact could be $230 million, with the gross profit being around $28 million in the first year. At the very least, we would expect the company to capture the full Shopify Plus subscription solution revenue of $480,000 a year.

Taking these numbers in total, for 2019, cannabis could contribute as much as 3% to total gross profit for the company.

Key points to look out for:

Significant increase in GPV (Gross Payments Volume) starting in the 4Q18 result. Since GPV is lower than GMV, we can use it as an indicator of Shopify Payments being used by these cannabis retailers.



This Proves an Important Thesis

Thesis: Shopify is a diversified business, and its customers are diversified in industry, size, level of success, and geography. Diversity reduces risk. Lower risk is good.

3% impact might seem big to some, but to others it might seem small. Shopify has grown so rapidly that even merchants of this scale seem to have a small impact.

The takeaway is that the strength of the company’s diversified business model means no individual merchant or industry is so big or so small that they will be a risk to its success. Shopify can grow with or without these mega-merchants.

But, of course, it’s better to have them than not.

Conclusion

We recommend owning Shopify for the long term. Shopify will be the e-commerce solution for a number of large Cannabis merchants in Canada, including Aurora Cannabis, and the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario.

This will provide upside to our Shopify forecast model, which we will update when we have more clarity on the impact in the next 7-10 months. In the meantime, take the news as a positive.

Upcoming

Shopify reports 2Q18 earnings results on July 31, 2018, before the market opens with a conference call at 8:30 AM EST. We will be on the call. Follow us to get our insights.

