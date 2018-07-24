Your Golden Ticket Awaits: A Premium REIT Brand That Delivers Something Special

The Oompa-Loompas know all of the ingredients behind the premium ever-lasting gobstopper and now you know why Essex Realty is a premium brand that delivers something very special.

It’s important to recognize that Essex is one of the only REITs that have paid and increased dividend every year through the Great Recession.

So, in my role as Charlie, I am going to point you to one of the most magnificent money-makers in REIT-dom.

In my quest for delightful dividend treats I am constantly on the prowl for intelligently-crafted REITs that promise the tastiest returns. I often reflect on my favorite childhood book, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, as I fantasize about the many delicious confections found in REIT-land.

For my role here today, I will be Charlie Bucket, the kind-hearted, selfless little boy who gains access inside the closely-guarded chocolate factory. And because of my loyalty, I am providing you, the reader, with a full inside access to one of the most amazing REIT treats found on the planet.

Before we get started, remember that in the original book (and movie), Charlie wins the factory because he returned to Willy Wonka the Everlasting Gobstopper. This was Wonka’s way of testing young Charlie’s character, proving that morals are critical to running a business.

So, in my role as Charlie, I am going to point you to one of the most magnificent money-makers in REIT-dom. I am essentially going to give away all of my secrets in hopes that you will become insatiably satisfied with my stock picking abilities, evidenced by one with the widest moat REITs within the chocolate factory – oh yes, this one is an everlasting gobstopper.

Strong Demographics

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is the only public multifamily REIT dedicated exclusively to the coastal markets of California and Washington with high barriers to entry, favorable demographics, and diverse demand drivers. The company's unique footprint sets it apart from the peers and has led to the highest total return of all public REITs since the initial public offering in 1994.

Based in Palo Alto, California, ESS is a fully integrated REIT that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast communities.

Since its founding in 1971, ESS has developed a clearly defined approach for creating value and managing risk. The company's approach has three components - a sound real estate strategy, an experienced management team, and a strong financial condition. These three factors have contributed to ESS's historical results and future growth potential.

ESS is dedicated to coastal markets of California and Washington with high barriers to entry. The portfolio consists of ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

ESS's key objectives are to add value through strategic redevelopment and acquire and develop West Coast properties near transportation nodes in submarkets with highest expected rent growth. Tight labor market conditions continue, demonstrated by ultra-low unemployment rates. Here is a snapshot (below) illustrating the robust West Coast markets where ESS is focused.

West coast job growth has recently rebounded after dipping in the Fall of 2017, while select East Coast markets continue to lag.

Interesting chart below, provided by LinkedIn data, recent migration trends reflect the influx of workers to Essex’s west coast markets, primarily from major east coast metros.

Note: LinkedIn defines migration as a member changing their location on their LinkedIn profile. The maps reflect the cities the most LinkedIn members moved to and from in the past 12 months. For every 10,000 LinkedIn members in the San Francisco Bay Area, 6 moved to the city in the last 12 months from New York City. Source: LinkedIn Workforce Report, April 2018

Personal income growth is expected to accelerate across all Essex markets in 2018, helping alleviate affordability pressures.

Sources: Rosen and Economy.com (1) Represents forecasted data using average of Rosen and Economy.com estimates. (2) ESS markets weighted by December 2017 year-to-date same-property scheduled rent.

Essex expects personal incomes to grow faster than rents for the third consecutive year in 2018, which is helping alleviate pressures in Essex markets.

Sources: Axiometrics, Rosen and Bureau of Economic Analysis

In Essex’s supply constrained markets, demand is expected to exceed supply relative to other major metros for the next several years.

Sources: National Association of Realtors, CoreLogic, and Essex *Essex Portfolio weighted by % of same-property revenue

West coast markets are projected to be the top performing markets through 2019, roughly 88% of Essex’s Total NOI is in the top projected MSAs.

Source: Axiometrics. Ranking of the top 40 largest major metros in the U.S.

(1) Weighted by % of ESS Total NOI as of first quarter 2018. Orange County (2.8%) ranks 25th.

(2) Includes Axiometrics’ top 120 MSA’s.

Most Advantage 1: Cost Of Capital

During Q1-18, ESS issued $300 million of 30-year unsecured bonds at a 4.5% coupon. The proceeds from the bond offering were used to repay secured debt maturities in 2018. With this offering, ESS has completed the most significant refinancing needs for the year.

As of Q1-18, ESS was under contract to sell one property, and proceeds from that sale will substantially provide for ESS’s 2018 development projects. Therefore, the need for additional capital in 2018 is de minimis, subject to new investment opportunities. Here is a snapshot of the development pipeline (Note: forecasted spend of $250 million at pro-rate share on development projects under construction in 2018).

ESS has (as of Q1-18) $1.2 billion of availability on the line of credit and 26% leverage and limited near-term debt maturities, the balance sheet continues to be strong and well-positioned.

ESS has an investment grade rated balance sheet (BBB+, Baa1, and BBB+) with favorable leverage.

During Q-18, ESS continues to enhance shareholder returns through its joint venture platform by realizing a $20.5 million promote income. Last year, ESS stated its plan to monetize the embedded value within its private equity platform. Since then, the company has monetized nearly $60 million of promote income. This is consistent with ESS’s track record of structuring unique transactions to maximize value while maintaining a disciplined and thoughtful approach to capital allocation.

Moat Advantage 2: Power Earnings

For Q-18, ESS’s core FFO exceeded the midpoint of guidance by $0.05 per share, and $0.02 of the outperformance is related to timing of operating and G&A expenses and is not expected to reoccur. The remaining $0.03 resulted from revenue growth realized during the quarter primarily due to occupancy growth. As viewed below, ESS grew Core FFO per diluted share by 5.1% compared to the first quarter of 2017, achieving the high end of the guidance range.

ESS expects the first half of 2018 same-property revenue growth to be higher than the second half of the year. ESS achieved same-property gross revenue and net operating income growth of 3.3% and 3.6%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Also in the first quarter, ESS declared a quarterly common dividend of $1.86 per share, which is a 6.3% year-over-year increase. This represents 24 consecutive years of dividend growth and keeps the company on track to become a dividend aristocrat in 2019.

ESS increased the midpoint of same-property revenue growth guidance for the year by 15 basis points, thereby increasing the NOI growth by 20 basis points to 2.7% at the midpoint. This increase is primarily driven by first quarter performance, which also enables ESS to raise core FFO guidance by $0.02 per share to $12.46 at the midpoint.

For the second quarter, ESS is forecasting core FFO per share of $3.05 at the midpoint, which is $0.04 lower than the first quarter. This is largely caused by two factors:

First, interest expense will be higher in the second quarter due to the $300 million bond issuance closed in March, which had little impact to the first quarter results.

Second, ESS is anticipating lower NOI growth in the second quarter as the company shifts strategy to favoring rent growth over occupancy coupled with higher operating expenses as it enters the peak leasing season.

Moat Advantage #3: High Barrier To Entry

The United States has produced roughly 7 million fewer housing units than needed to keep up with economic growth over that period. California, in particular, has the largest shortfall, consisting of nearly half of the total under-produced housing (or roughly 3.4 million housing units). The chronic shortage of housing in California and related problems of traffic congestion and long commutes remain key issues on the West Coast.

Source: Up for Growth National Coalition - Housing Underproduction in the U.S., April 2018

Essex California supply as a percent of stock has historically remained below 1% and relative to the U.S., Essex’s California markets have less housing supply with better job growth.

Sources: Census, Essex, and Rosen

The technology markets remain robust – California and Washington had ~20,000 technology company job openings in April 2018, compared to ~16,000 at the beginning of 2018. All top 10 Tech Firms and 3 of the top 10 non-Tech firms are headquartered in Essex markets.

Sources: Yahoo Finance, Company Disclosures

*Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is excluded from 2005 market capitalization but included in 2018 market capitalization. **Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) is excluded from 2005 market capitalization but included in 2018 market capitalization.

Your Golden Ticket Awaits

Now you know the secrets behind Essex's powerful dividend growth platform, and before diving into valuation, it’s important to recognize that Essex is one of the only REITs that have paid and increased dividend every year through the Great Recession. In a recent Forbes article I explained:

“So while financial markets were in utter turmoil, and there was no certainty any REIT would have access to capital, let alone pay and increase dividends, these worthy nine stood the test of time: Federal Realty (FRT), Universal Health Trust (UHT), National Retail Properties (NNN), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Realty Income (O), Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA), Essex Property Trust, W.P. Carey (WPC), and National Health Investors (NHI).”

That’s an impressive record, and one that validates the “ever-lasting gobstopper” thesis that Charlie Bucket recognizes is the secret behind the delicious dividend factory. So now let’s take a look at the dividend yield for Essex and the peers:

OK. We know that ESS is a premium brand, so one should not expect to see a high-yielder. However, we know that one special ingredient for an ever-lasting gobstopper is a low payout ratio, and Essex enjoys the lowest margin of safety (of the peer group), when it comes to the payout ratio.

Now, let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

Interesting. Essex is trading at 18.7x P/FFO and 15% below the company’s P/FFO 4-year trailing average. This means that Essex has not rallied and based on historical averages is still cheap.

Before I provide my recommendation, let me tell you what the Oompa Loompas told me:

Oompa Loompa doompadee doo I've got another puzzle for you Oompa Loompa doompadah dee If you are wise you'll listen to me What do you get when you buy this sweet REIT Plenty of dividends, that you just can’t beat I have a golden ticket, just waiting for you BUY-BUY-BUY, that’s what the Oompa Loompa’s do Oompa Loompa Doompadee Dah If you're like reading you will go far You will live in happiness too Like the Oompa Oompa Loompa doompadee do

The Moral to the Story: Augustus Gloop, was too greedy and bought shares in CBL Properties (CBL). Violet Beauregarde was too snobby and bought shares in Starwood Property Trust (STWD). Veruca Salt was also too greedy and bought shares in New Senior (SNR). Mike Teavee loved TVs so he bought shares in Equinix (EQIX). The Oompa-Loompas know all of the ingredients behind the premium ever-lasting gobstopper and now you know why Essex Realty is a premium brand that delvers something very special.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and ESS Investor Presentation.

Other REITs: (AVB), (EQR), (ACC), (APTS), (CPT), (IRET), and (NXRT).

