Should Dividend Growth Investors Dump Microsoft?

While valuation is high, it isn't anywhere near levels we saw during the Internet bubble of the late 90s.

The beauty of dividend growth investing is that it does not come in a "one size fits all" package. While the stereotypical DGIer is a conservative retiree with a portfolio of low-beta, above-average-yielding equities, the strategy can be flexibly employed by just about anyone with a desire for growing cash flow.

Meanwhile, to say that times have gotten lean for the average dividend growth investor over the past several years is probably an understatement. Rampant price appreciation in market sectors like tech has provided quite the quandary for dividend capturers. For instance, while one can purchase Microsoft (MSFT) today with around an anemic 1.5% yield, the same shares could have been had for about double the yield about 6-8 years ago.

While yield buy-in may not be the deal breaker for some dividend investors as it is for others, do consider the fact that it would take DG of about 10% for 7-8 consecutive years for a 1.5% yield buy-in to grow to 3 percent yield on cost.

Looking back a bit further in Mr. Softee's history - around the turn of the millennium - the company would not have even been on the average dividend investor's radar. It didn't actually start making a cash payment until 2003. Since a one-year payout freeze during the midst of the 2008-09 recession, however, the company has developed a reputation as a mature, dividend growth stalwart. Over that span, its payout has grown over three fold. For many, it may now represent a core position.

The price of popularity and consistency does not generally come cheap, as stocks with dividend growth streaks and other attractive fiscal fundamentals tend to garner premiums in the market. However, Microsoft's five-fold gain in price over the past decade has led at least one SA quantitative watcher to say that long-term MSFT capital may be in "jeopardy," with the market "irrationally" pricing the stock.

Is There A Danger To Simply Holding Microsoft?

I suppose this question is predicated on how one defines danger. For the DG purist, with a payout ratio in the low 40s, the company appears in decent position to continue robust dividend growth for the foreseeable future, with or without parallel bottom line/FCF growth. If one has even peripheral price dilution or total return concerns, the question, as it always is, would be a bit more complicated.

With a valuation multiple in excess of 25X this year's earnings expectations, I don't disagree with the conclusion in the aforementioned article of "potentially taking some money off the table," especially if one currently sits on a large MSFT position. However, that may also be a bit quantitatively - simplistic minded for those thinking about totally exiting a position. There's plenty else to take into consideration before making sell decisions adjudicated solely on the basis of "elevated" valuation.

First, we're talking about a company that is sitting squarely at an intersection of disruptive technology. If Microsoft is able to deliver earnings growth in the low teens over the next several years, I'm not so sure that the current valuation isn't plausible or sustainable. Keep in mind, MSFT's current valuation is a far cry from where it was during the Y2K tech/Internet bubble. While I wouldn't argue the conclusion that the stock is "expensive," it certainly isn't as stupidly expensive as it was nearly 20 years ago.

For brief comparison sake, the bearish article opines that Microsoft should be trading no less than $70 a share. At that price, it would put the stock in the same valuation league as Procter & Gamble (PG), which has struggled to budge the income statement needle all over the past many years.

Second, if your investment capital exits Microsoft - what's the tax implication of doing so and where is that capital now going? Sure, you could easily double your income with a host of consumer products companies like P&G or Kraft Heinz (KHC), and even with another tech stock like Cisco (CSCO) or Broadcom (AVGO), but none of them have even close to the near-term revenue/bottom line growth that Microsoft seems to possess. What are your priorities?

You could even quadruple your yield if you looked at a REIT, say Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). But that is a dividend growth story, similar to other REITs, that has been slowly grinding to a halt. Plus REIT payouts, unlike C-corps, are classified as ordinary income - although that may not be viewed as such big a deal as it was prior to the Trump tax cuts.

So an important subjective question arises for the DG investor: Do I pay up or hold on to a clearer DG outlook now or do I swap into something cheaper, with far less growth potential, but better current cash realization potential? Frankly, in today's market, the answer is not obvious.

The Intermediate-Term Outlook

Part of your Microsoft decision making (or with any dividend stock for that matter) should be predicated on what may occur on a macro level over the next several years. Should a general market re-pricing come about, stocks with loftier valuations will likely be hit harder than most. On the other hand, if one sees technology disruption still in its early innings, representative stocks could escape or otherwise outperform such a scenario. I'll note that Microsoft is up around 25% alone this year, while the S&P 500 is up only around 5 percent. Over the past 10 years, MSFT has also handily outperformed SPY.

Source: Ameritrade

And what about interest rates? I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to conclude that dividend stock multiples will likely compress should the Fed and bond yields continue to tighten going forward. That's something we've already started to see since the doubling of the 10-year Treasury subsequent to Brexit. Still, the market is pricing Microsoft as a growth play once again as opposed to a dividend one, and as long as that status remains, the stock may continue insulated from fixed-market trends.

Like most else in the investing world, macro views that funnel to micro decisions are deductive hunches, with no guarantee of success. Still, I'd argue the investor that takes a bit of big picture thinking into account is always in a much better place than one that chooses to totally ignore the forest.

Conclusion

I won't deny that I've considered Microsoft a bit long in the tooth for some time now. But with renewed growth vigor in a Satya Nadella-led organization, I'm still content to let things ride a bit longer, especially given a stellar DG outlook. For me, with that DG backdrop, Microsoft is a strong hold. Having said that, I certainly wouldn't fault someone for trimming an outsized position, following a huge half-decade run.

I'd see a 10-20% correction as certainly possible at some point in the not-too-distant future, but barring some sort of fundamental collapse, investors holding out for $70 are "waiting for Godot." While there is elation and probably irrationality for some tech assets in the current market, I'd opine Alan Greenspanesque euphoric levels for Microsoft haven't been reached. Yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.