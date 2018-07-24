Mersana Receives FDA Partial Hold For Cancer Drug, But Buying Opportunity Presents Itself

XMT-1522 is being used for a few indications, one of them being in breast cancer that has the potential to go after a $1 billion dollar drug known as Kadcyla.

Recently, Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) announced that the FDA had placed a partial clinical hold on its phase 1 cancer study due to a patient death. This study was using the clinical candidate XMT-1522 to treat patients with breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers. The stock closed lower on Thursday by 31.59%. I believe that this issue was highly overblown, and there is a good chance that the stock will recover. If anything, this created a buying opportunity. For that reason, I believe that Mersana is a buy.

Phase 1 Clinical Hold

The FDA partial clinical hold on the phase 1 study was placed because of a patient death. The study, which used XMT-1522, may have been the cause of the patient's death. However, it is important to understand what may have been the underlying cause. By that, I mean that the study was set up to be a dose-escalation study. What that entails is that patients are treated with a particular dose, and if there is no toxicity they then move on to the next higher dose. It is noted that Mersana had cleared the study for dose level 7, and had gone on to dose level 8 when the death had occurred. In my opinion, it's plausible that dose level 8 may be to toxic. The worst case scenario here is that the FDA eventually lifts the partial clinical hold, because of the dose level being brought back down to dose 7. It is still being investigated, but I believe that the cause was the higher dose level 8. Which brings me to the next point. The FDA placed a partial clinical hold, and not a full clinical hold. There is a major difference between these two types of clinical holds. In a partial clinical hold, recruitment for the study is put on hold but those already in the study can continue to receive treatment. On the other hand, a full clinical hold means that no new patients are recruited and no more patients are dosed with any drug at all. What happened with Mersana is that it got a partial hold which allows it to continue to treat patients already in the study. It is not allowed to recruit new patients, but it can still treat them with XMT-1522. Considering the potential problem solving measures that could be brought up with the FDA, I believe that this partial clinical hold will be lifted. Therefore, I believe that the stock falling by 31.59% this past Thursday was not justified. For a partial clinical hold, I don't believe it should have tumbled by that much. If it was a full clinical hold that was given to the drug, then I could understand such a huge drop.

Possible Turnaround

For the reason above, I believe that the partial hold on the phase 1 study using XMT-1522 will be lifted in due time. If and once it is lifted, the stock will likely rebound quickly. The reason why I state that is because if XMT-1522 ends up being successful, it could end up being a competitor to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Kadcyla. That's significant, because sales of Kadcyla are approaching around $1 billion this year. In addition, the phase 1 study for XMT-1522 is also recruiting patients for other types of cancers besides breast cancer. These cancers include non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and gastric cancer. There is another thing to keep in mind with respect to this partial clinical hold. That is XMT-1536 is another product candidate from the pipeline that is unaffected by the hold. This clinical product is in a phase 1 study treating NaPi2b-expressing cancers.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Mersana Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $108 million as of March 31, 2018. It believes that its cash should be sufficient enough to fund its operations all the way into the 2nd half of 2019. It is also important to point out that it even has a deal with Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPYY) totaling $1 billion dollars. The opportunity here is to obtain cash over time pending milestone payments.

Conclusion

The FDA partial clinical hold is not an ideal situation for any biotech, however, things could have been worse with a full clinical hold. If XMT-1522 was unsafe then patients in the trial wouldn't still be able to take it. All the partial clinical hold did was halt recruitment of new patients. It did not halt patients that are currently being treated with XMT-1522. As I pointed out in the analysis of the situation, the likely cause of the patient's death was linked to dose 8. In a worse case scenario, Mersana will just be forced to modify the study protocol and treat patients up to dose 6 or 7. This may reduced the efficacy of the drug, but at the same time it will allow the FDA to lift the partial clinical hold. For that reason, I believe that Mersana Therapeutics is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.