Foreign Stocks Edged Higher Last Week While U.S. REITs Tumbled

Non-US equity markets posted the strongest gains last week for the major asset classes, based on a set of exchange-traded products. Meanwhile, real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the US fell for a second week by the close of trading on Friday, July 20.

Leading the field on the upside: the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA), which gained 0.4% last week. The modest advance marks the third straight weekly increase. The second-best performer: stocks in emerging markets. The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) inched up 0.3%, the third straight weekly rise in this corner, too.

US REITs suffered the biggest loss last week. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) fell 1.4%, leaving the fund near its lowest price for the month to date.

For the 1-year window, the US stock market is a bullish outlier among the major asset classes. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is currently sitting on a strong 16.0% total return - far above the other asset classes. The second-best performer - foreign equities in developed markets via VEA - is up a comparatively moderate 5.4% for the trailing 1-year period through Friday.

The biggest loser over the past year as of last week's close: fixed-income securities in emerging markets. Concern that a global trade war is brewing, combined with rising interest rates in the US, has been weighing on emerging markets bonds in recent months. The VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) has lost 6.7% for the trailing 12-month period - by far the deepest setback for the major asset classes. Note, however, that the ETF has stabilized in recent weeks after persistently falling from late-April through the end of June.

Ranking the major asset classes by current drawdown shows that broadly defined commodities continue to post the biggest peak-to-trough decline. The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) closed last week at nearly 50% below its previous peak.

Emerging markets bonds have the second-biggest drawdown for the major asset classes. EMLC was 23% below its previous peak at the end of trading last week.