Alaris Royalty Corp (ALARF) CEO Stephen King on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alaris Royalty Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Curtis Krawetz

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Alaris Royalty Corp.'s conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2018, as well as a brief corporate update. I am Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investments and Investor Relations, and I'm joined on this call by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaris; as well as Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer at Alaris. After a short presentation from Steve and Darren, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Before I begin, I'd like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions and, as a result, actual results could differ materially. Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions and risks is available in today's press release and our MD&A for the period under the heading forward-looking statements and risk factors, copies of which are available on SEDAR and the Alaris website. Non-IFRS data is also presented and may differ from the way other companies present such data. As with the forward-looking statements, please refer to today's press release and MD&A for the period for more clarification regarding non-IFRS measures. I'll now pass the call over to Darren Driscoll, Alaris' Chief Financial Officer.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks, Curtis. I'll start with a brief summary of the highlights of what was certainly an interesting and exceptional quarter for Alaris. So Q2 was our largest revenue quarter in our 10-year history as a public company with $28.4 million, $0.78 per share, increases of 25% on a gross and a per share basis compared to the prior period. Now obviously those results are boosted by the extra bonus of $4.3 million in revenue we received on the last Fed redemption in late June. We hadn't recorded that on our books in any way. But even without that piece, revenue is at $24.1 million or still the highest quarter since 2016 when the only higher revenue quarters in our history were Q1 and Q2 of 2016 with both quarters just under $25 million. Our normalized EBITDA on a period of $20.35 million and $0.56 per share, up about 8% from Q2 last year.

EBITDA and revenue numbers are strong due to deployment of the new and current partners and those tremendous distribution resets we received at January 1, 2018. Worth noting that each of the normalized adjustments for Q2 are reductions from actual EBITDA of $34.5 billion, so unique to see a company normalizing downward on every single line. In Q2, we wrapped up a sensational 13 years with our second ever partner, End of the Roll. Since investing $7.2 million in May 2005, we collected 16.8 million of distributions and sold our interest for $12.6 million at 22% IRR over the 13 years. In Q2, due to that sale, we recorded a $6.5 million gain over our book value at last quarter ended was just over $6 million.

The aforementioned Labstat redemption concluded what many viewed as a problem investment for Alaris a number of years ago and finished in fine fashion. Our long-term view back in 2013 enabled us to work with management toward an exceptional result for both Alaris and Labstat management. As on closing, we received every nickel of distributions owed to us along with a tremendous premium on exit, $61.3 million on a cost of $47.2 million, again with all the distributions we received resulting in a 19% IRR over the 6 years with Labstat.

A very strong cash flow from operations numbers in the quarter with and even without the Labstat bonus, up over 50% on a per share basis with it and still up over 20% without it.

In June, we added another new partner in Fleet Advantage, a $15 million U.S. investment close alongside follow-on contribution to current partners of USD 13 million and of ccComm and Accscient, bringing total gross deployment to CAD 56 million as of June 30 compared to $32 million at the same point last year.

Our bank covenants are in great shape. In particular, a fixed charge coverage ratio which is the important one as it relates to our dividend policy. It's improved again over last year to 1.22 and has a capital cushion that exceeds any impact of recent redemptions.

Just to give you a frame of reference, a 1.22 fixed charge coverage ratio translates into $16 million, $16.5 million of room over our fixed charges.

So with the go forward payout ratio or run rate ratio of 98%, a ton of room for us and a very sustainable dividend.

Currently have over $200 million capacity of our senior debt facility for new partners and follow-on contributions to current partners. We continue to see solid performance from our current partners only 4 or 5 months in but certainly trending towards another positive reset in aggregate for January of 2019, and we'll update you on each company as the year goes along.

There's a handful of small fair value adjustments in the period, increases to LMS, Federal Resources and Sandbox, and 2 decreases to Kimco and Providence. Nothing significant in any of those numbers, it's just part of our updates to the discount and cash flow models that form the basis for our quarterly fair value estimates. The net was a small increase to fair and book value of $0.5 million.

We've seen some increases in G&A that have been more than offset by significant gains in revenue, but we've adjusted our guidance going forward from $8.5 million to $9.5 million. One of the things we've been doing recently is trying to be more supportive and helpful to our current performing partners. For example, last quarter for LMS -- or sorry this quarter, in Q2, we're coming off a 12.5% increase in distributions, so a strong performing business. We hired a consultant to help them evaluate a recent acquisition, including things looking like at the local competitive environment, bidding processes, et cetera, aimed at helping a good operator get even better. You'll find these expenses at our legal and accounting expense line and you likely to see more of that down the road so we've adjusted our estimates accordingly.

Regarding our debt, we have $82 million drawn at June 30, down from $150 million at March 31 as the redemption proceeds were applied against the debt, and again, as I mentioned, over $200 million now on dry powder.

Our outlook for Q3 2018, we expect revenues from partners of approximately $22.5 million, which obviously doesn't include any deployment in Q3 and expenses a little later actually than the last couple of quarters. Our current payout ratio -- run rate payout ratio was at 98%, with the recent redemptions, but again, with bank covenants in very good shape and expected deployment opportunities in Q3, our dividend remains in very good stead.

Those are the items I wanted to highlight during today's call, and I'll turn it over to President and CEO, Steve King, before opening the line to questions.

Stephen King

Great. Thank you, Darren, and obviously, it's a very big quarter for us. We're very pleased to get back to being a growth company and increasing our revenue and earnings in this quarter. In addition to the growth from our current partners, three very nice transactions for us recently with Labstat, End of the Roll and a partial redemption from Planet Fitness. As I stated in our press release on Planet Fitness when we announced the partial redemption, the company does -- has indicated to us that they do want us as a long-term partner, and we are already evaluating potential opportunities that would require more of our capital. So all in all, our current portfolio of partners has never been stronger. For the first time in our history, every single partner contributed an increase in our distribution, and also, for the first time, the majority of our partners in our portfolio don't have a single penny of debt in front of us in the capital structure. So this is, by far, the most conservative and strongest collection of partners that we've ever had.

The redemptions in the quarter and historically have not only shown a really great case study for future entrepreneurs that are interested in partnering with us with our unique capital structure, it also continues to show our ability as managers, so we've had 27 transactions, and 24 of them have or expected to go extremely well, so it's a very good track record for anybody in the private equity industry. And as you've seen in our recent results, our IRRs are above average in our industry of averaging somewhere around 20% IRRs, which is very good.

Looking forward, we appear to be in a very favorable deployment environment. Rising interest rates and a buoyant U.S. economy are resulting in larger and more numerous opportunities that we expect to transpire into a large amount of deployment in the second half of this year. With a strong balance sheet, we're poised to capitalize on those opportunities and drive our payout ratio towards our target of below 80%.

So Sabrina will open it up to questions at this time for anybody that would like to ask Darren and I any questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question will come from the line of Gary Ho with Desjardins Capital Market.

Gary Ho

I just want to start off with the Group SM that's in your MD&A. So there's this $10 million prom notes, I think, is that senior to the $27 million in third-party debt? And are there any other liabilities ahead of you guys? Maybe walk me through how the payout kind of structure looks like as well as how far along in the discussions you've had with potential buyers.

Darren Driscoll

Sure thing, Gary. So yes, we did have some extra disclosure on Group SM as, after writing off a considerable amount, we did take voting in full to get control of the strategic process to get the business sold. That $10 million is first secured on receivables. There would -- it would come behind sort of is there any unpaid things like GST or payroll taxes, or things like that. But it is first in line ahead of that $27 million of third-party debt. We have an NOI with a partner that we are working on to execute on that which would get that $10 million out, but I've given up guessing on timing for Group SM. So we continue to have full confidence we'll get that $10 million and look forward to reporting when that whole transaction is complete.

Gary Ho

So if the amount is above, I guess, $37 million, does the excess accrue to you guys? Or how does that work?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, it would because we still have all of the preferred equity and unsecured debt behind that. But again, as we adjusted last quarter, our expectations for anything above that are low. We have some opportunities through personal guarantees and such that we will pursue, but we've got nothing. We are counting on nothing on our financial statements, and we'll report only once we've received anything on that.

Gary Ho

Got it. That's helpful. And then the second question just on Kimco. I think in the MD&A you mentioned there's a possibility of another up to USD 4 million loans due to the results from the liquidity constraint. Can you give us some color what that relates to and what gives you comfort this amount is recoverable if you do loan that amount out?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, Kimco again, you'll recall, refinanced in late March with a new senior lender. They have gone -- things have not gone as well as they would have hoped. They are still making money and -- but not growing as quickly as they would've liked. They've had a few, there was a couple of payments to the outgoing bank that caught them a bit by surprise, and so we're just at a point where the business is poised to jump on a number of different opportunities in their pipeline and may need some additional working capital in order to execute on that. And so one of the things they need is basically one payroll's worth of liquidity available on that business, and we're starting to see that just get pinched a little bit. And so we said that we would be able to provide that if need be down the road. So we are very confident in the Kimco management team, certainly think long term, this is going to be a great performing investment. We did have a small write-down in Kimco because, again, our expectations on the cash flow sweep portion are probably pushed out another 6 months or so. But again, we have full confidence in the management team to build it where they think they can get it to, and we'll get all of our press loans and get back to full distributions.

Gary Ho

Great. And then maybe if I can just sneak one more in maybe for Steve. Maybe give us an update on the deal pipeline. I think in your prepared comments, you mentioned kind of second half a couple of opportunities you're working on. So maybe what you're seeing in the capital deployment side and any redemptions that we should be aware of as well.

Stephen King

No redemptions on the horizon to our knowledge. Most of the companies, if you look at our portfolio, every company that does a deal with us has a three-year noncall. If you look at our portfolio now, we actually don't have that many that are much older than that. So we're in a good position for redemptions or lack thereof. On the deployment side, as I mentioned, this is probably one of the best environments that I've seen since I started the company 14.5 years ago. Rising interest rates, there's just a lot of activity out there. Companies that are now thinking that partnering with somebody that eliminates refinanced risk as we do is a good thing. The kind of yields that we're looking for, a lot of the other competitors out there are increasing the cost of their capital. So it is a very good time for us. We are working on multiple different things. I can't give you a sense for timing or size because this business is too unpredictable sometimes. So -- but yes, I do expect a big second half, and we're already ahead of where we were last year. I expect that to continue.

And the next question will come from the line of Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial.

Jaeme Gloyn

Just one quick follow-up on the pipeline. Are you able to give us any indication of what industries are looking like they're pretty close to the goal line? And in terms of the capital deployed, do any of these potential transactions have the equity component that you guys talked about -- that strategy you talked about in Q1?

Stephen King

There's 1 small cap deal that's in the pipeline that does have an extremely small common share component to it. It would not be material at all, but in the company that we think has a lot of upside, and we quite like partnering with the entrepreneur as a common equity holder on that one, but the vast majority of that investment is in our traditional press. So in terms of your first question on industries, it is a wide range again. I would say probably it's weighted towards health care services, which is an area that we've really excelled in, in the past, so that seems to be a big area again.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And then with respect to ccComm, there is a pretty sizable drop in the ECR from greater than 2 to the 1.2, 1.5. But can you just walk me through the changes that drove that movement?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, sure. It was -- Steve, yes, sorry, ccComm, they made a recent fairly sizable acquisition, and costs leading up to that acquisition obviously put a hit in the EBITDA. On a go-forward basis, this acquisition is expected to actually increase that number, so we view this as a very short-term drop in the numbers. And again, I have full confidence in ccComm and expect those numbers to return back above two in the next few quarters.

Stephen King

And the company that has zero debt in front of us as well.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, good. With respect to Kimco, is the interest payment, is that cash interest paid or is that accrued?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, cash interest. For any of those Kimco, SCR, we're not accruing anything. We are only putting down what we get in the door. So we're getting cash pay interest from SM on that $10 million. We're getting cash paid interest and $100,000 a month of distributions from Kimco, and we're getting cash distributions from SCR of CAD 150,000.

Jaeme Gloyn

Great. And last one for me, I just wanted to follow up on the, I guess, the surprise payments to the outgoing bank at Kimco, what -- how did that arise, I guess? How was this just a surprise or unexpected payments that...

Darren Driscoll

Well, I think really, they thought they would be a little friendlier on the way out just to be happy to be being paid out so with things that they thought they could negotiate their way out of. So it wasn't -- maybe a surprise was the wrong word. It was as they thought they could do better from a negotiating standpoint. And surprisingly, the banks held firm on exactly what was papered.

And the next question comes from the line of Jeff Fenwick with Cormark Securities.

Jeffrey Fenwick

Just wanted to follow up on -- we have a question around the common equity component in the deal. And I know you've been sort of tweaking the -- your ability to structure these deals and the Fleet, the recent Fleet one had half the investment there was redeemable. So are you finding in the market, are you getting pushback on structure out there and that's something that's maybe causing a bit of friction to get deals done or the sort of delays in getting these bigger deals done? Just some stuff that's specific to each investment.

Stephen King

Yes, there are no delays, Jeff, it's just standard process. So once we have deals signed exclusively like we have today, it's down to due diligence, all of the -- all the negotiation on terms is done. So one of the deals has an acquisition that's pending that is the use of proceeds. So that does put more moving parts into the equation and can take longer. But no, I would say just in general, and we're bidding on new deals right now. Our flexibility on the kind of terms that we can offer has been a huge reason for our success. So things like those, the redeemable future, essentially what we're doing there is replacing the need for them to go out and get any senior debt that would be in front of us in the capital structure and giving them the flexibility to deal with 1 partner and not have all the covenants and costs associated with working with the bank, but giving them the same flexibility to pay us down when they have the money to do it without any premium or penalty. So that's where the redeemable features come in real handy. It's reduced our risk profile, so less debt in front of us and made us more flexible in the eyes of the entrepreneurs as well. So no, we're not getting much pushback. I think our recent flexibility has been a big part of our success actually.

Jeffrey Fenwick

Okay. And then I just -- concerning where the stock is today, you're basically running around a 10% yield, any thought here to doing some buybacks with the cash as it's coming in the door here or using some of the debt facility. Maybe you've got coverage there in your covenants to do that. It seems like it'd be nicely accretive to cash flow just to do that or is it just that the pipeline is so big you don't want to put capital there?

Stephen King

Yes, the way it's lining up, we'll need every penny of that facility we can to buy 14%, 15% yield, so that's better economics than our 10% yield that we're trading up.

Operator

Brian Pow

I just wanted to just maybe make a little bit more insights on your decision to start doing some like picking up the consulting cost for your partners. Maybe you can just talk a little bit about why you would do that and what you're hoping to get out of it? And will you be reimbursed? Or is it just you're anticipating a bigger royalty stream down the road?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, Brian, it's been -- we are always looking for ways to be a helpful and better partner, and we don't have the horsepower internally to go and do that. But if a group is looking for some support, I mean, LMS is paying us $5.5 million roughly of distributions for us to put $150,000 back into them. I think for us, is a good investment, probably something that they think or they might not do on their own. But we sat down with LMS and hey, look, we want to be helpful. What would be useful? What would be so this is something that they were looking for support on and so we're not looking for reimbursement, we're looking for other ways to be more helpful further that relationship and really just -- and pennies on the dollars that are coming in on an annual distribution.

Stephen King

It's also something, Brian, that's a bit of a business development thing for us. We're competing against private equity groups that do provide these types of services to their partners, so there's been lots of conversations over the years, especially recently, with potential partners and current partners about that, and are we competitive? The old phrase taking companies to the next level. There's some entrepreneurs that want to see that. So we want to be responsive to that. So in addition to being smart and making all of our companies better in our portfolio, we also want to be known as people that can offer those types of services.

Brian Pow

Okay. So then the revised guidance on your SG&A from 8.5 to 9.5, does that $1 million all relate to business development sort of efforts?

Darren Driscoll

No. I mean, we have, you have seen, our G&A in the first 2 quarters of legal and accounting expenses were high dealing with the Kimco refinancing, dealing with KMH and SM. Those have been more expensive, but now, we're through those period, so again, we expect lighter G&A on those lines. But I think the incremental this year will be maybe $0.25 million and maybe it will be case-by-case, but certainly only a portion of that is our business development piece.

And the next question will come from the line of Anoop Prihar with GMP Securities.

Anoop Prihar

Earlier on in the call, you guys made a comment about a number of your partners being debt-free, can you just tell us exactly how many partners are debt-free?

Darren Driscoll

Anoop, it's 7 out of 14 right now. I think in -- I think our MD&A talks about having three more with less than 1 turn. So only 4 of the 14 with more than one turn of senior debt in front of us.

