Reata Pharmaceuticals Hits A Double With 2 Positive Mid-Stage Results For Chronic Kidney Disease

On Monday, Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) announced that it had obtained positive results for two phase 2 studies treating patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). This caused the stock to close higher by 65% to $76.55 per share. I believe that there is still plenty of more upside left for the stock. In the short-term it could trade lower a bit because the company found the opportunity to raise more cash. However, being successful with two phase 2 studies in these populations is very bullish. For that reason, I believe that Reata Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

Phase 2 CARDINAL Study Data

The positive results were observed in two phase 2 studies, which are CARDINAL and PHOENIX respectively. Both of these studies dealt with rare chronic kidney diseases. The first phase 2 study known as CARDINAL recruited patients with a CKD known as Alport Syndrome. It is a genetic condition that is characterized by a progressive loss of kidney function. Almost all of these patients end up with blood in their urine (known as hematuria), which indicates the function of the kidney is abnormal. The phase 2 study showed that patients treated with bardoxolone were able to significantly increase estimated glomerular filtration rate ((eGFR)) at week 48 from baseline of 10.4 mL/min/1.73 m2. That was accomplished with a statistically significant increase with a p-value of p < 0.001. Why did the stock climb so much on these results? It was only a phase 2 study, however, if you look closely into the data you will understand why the stock traded higher by 65%. There are two reasons why. The first reason is because historical eGFR data showed that these patients were declining by an average annual rate of 4.2 mL/min/1.73 m2 before entering the study. That's a huge turnaround from being in decline, to then increasing in eGFR substantially. The second reason is because bardoxolone now has the potential for accelerated approval. That's due to the fact that the FDA has stated if a drug can show a significant improvement in placebo-corrected retained eGFR after one year (which Reata has just proven) then there is a possibility to obtain accelerated FDA approval for this drug. That was just one of the two phase 2 studies.

Phase 2 PHOENIX Study Data

The other phase 2 study known as PHOENIX recruited patients with a CKD known as Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) which is characterized as a progressive disorder. It causes cysts to form and enlarge on the kidneys themselves. On top of that, cyst formation can sometimes occur on other organs such as the liver and pancreas. It estimated that up to 50% of these patients require renal replacement therapy by 60 years of age. Renal replacement therapy could include: Dialysis, hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and hemodiafiltration. All these methods include ways of filtering the blood with or without a machine. In this phase 2 study, it was shown that patients treated with bardoxolone saw an increase in eGFR at week 12 from baseline of 9.3 mL/min/1.73 m2. This was the primary endpoint of the study, and it was achieved with statistical significance with a p-value of p < 0.0001. In my opinion, this was another strong finding for this study. That's because once again, before these patients entered the study, they were declining at an average annual rate of 4.8 mL/min/1.73 m2. At least 12-weeks of treatment with bardoxolone represents a recovery time of around 2 years of average eGFR loss. What does that mean? That means when patients aren't on treatment with bardoxolone, they lose 9.6 mL/min/1.73 m2 in a two year period, while it only takes 12 weeks of treatment with bardoxolone for patients to see an eGFR increase of 9.3 mL/min/1.73 m2. What was the most important finding from both phase 2 studies? That finding is that bardoxolone has the potential to either prevent or delay kidney failure for those who suffer with CKD.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Reata pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $105.9 million as of March 31, 2018. Considering that wouldn't have been enough cash it increased its term loan facility from $45 million to $125 million. Considering that Reata has just obtained positive results from the two phase 2 studies, it wasted no time to raise additional cash to fund its pipeline. On Monday, it announced a public offering to sell 3 million Class A Common Stock in an underwritten public offering. With the increase of the loan facility and the selling of its stock, I don't believe that Reata Pharmaceuticals will have to raise more cash in the near-term.

Conclusion

The two positive phase 2 results are a win for patients with CKD, because these two rare forms of the disease have no FDA approved treatment options that target the underlying cause of the disease. There are treatments in terms of reducing pain, and treating symptoms of the disease. However, there is no drug approved that treats the disease itself. Well, bardoxolone has the potential to become the first treatment to go after the disease itself. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the FDA will allow the Alport Syndrome to obtain accelerated approval. In that case, Reata will have to wait for phase 3 data. In addition, there is no guarantee that both phase 3 studies will end up being successful. However, given the clinical data released on Monday, I believe that bardoxolone should eventually be approved for both indications. That's why I believe that Reata Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.