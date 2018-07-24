Capital One Financial: Buy This Earnings Breakout

Capital One Financial (COF) is breaking out higher on strengthening fundamentals. Rising interest rates and a strong consumer credit environment are leading to both top- and bottom-line growth. Its share price is similarly breaking out higher following months of consolidation. I am buying stock in this name as its operational improvements should lead to investor optimism.

Fundamental Narrative

COF is attractively valued at current levels due to improving consumer credit quality and rising interest rates leading to both top- and bottom-line growth.

COF reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.22 compared to $2.62 EPS in Q1 and $1.94 in the year-ago period. The quarter included a $400M net gain on the sale of a substantial majority of its consumer home loan portfolio. Strong performance was largely driven by credit improvement across its businesses, with the growth math now helping overall domestic credit card trends, according to management. Improving delinquencies and lower charge offs resulted in a $72 million allowance release in its Domestic Card business and a $77 million release in its Auto business, according to the earnings call. COF increased its commercial reserves by $41 million over the quarter as they increased its allowance coverage ratio.

Its credit card business posted strong year-over-year growth in pretax income driven by revenue growth and significant improvements in provision for credit loss. The segment's results and trends are largely driven by the performance of its Domestic Card business, according to management. Over the most recent quarter, its Domestic Card loan balances were up $7.8 billion or roughly 8% compared to the second quarter of last year. Average loans also grew nearly 8%, while second quarter purchase volume increased 17% from the prior year quarter. The Auto business continues to be a strong segment, growing loans 8% year-over-year. Competitive intensity in auto is increasing, but management still sees attractive opportunities to grow.

With regards to consumer banking, average deposits should continue to expand due to rising interest rates, driven by higher market rates and increasing competition for deposits as well as changing product mix as its national banking strategy continues to gain traction. Consumer banking revenue for the quarter increased roughly 1% from the second quarter of last year.

Moving deeper into credit quality, provisions for credit losses were down from the second quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of strong credit performance in its Auto business. The Auto charge off rate improved compared to the prior year quarter, according to its earnings call.

Management continues to see opportunities to book attractive and resilient loans in its card, auto and commercial banking businesses, while also growing deposits in its consumer banking business. Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share over the last three decades. As is seen, revenue has been in a steady expansion as consumer spending and credit have risen. Moreover, EPS has been more volatile, but looks to be picking up as credit quality improves. Over the last few years, EPS has nearly doubled due to a more optimistic credit environment.

Peer Valuation

Looking at a number of peer comparisons in the space, COF looks attractively valued. I am using the Forwards PEG ratio, which is essentially the Price/Earnings Ratio divided by Forward Growth projections. The lower the number the more attractively valued in this case. COF is the most attractively valued relative to its peers by this metric, coming in at a 0.04, signaling that alongside its growth catalysts, it also presents an attractive valuation.

Price Action

Below is a chart of COF’s price action over the last year. After consolidating for much of 2018, its share price looks to be breaking out higher following improved earnings results. Moreover, there are favorable macroeconomic factors, such as rising interest rates taking shape. I am buying this stock on the breakout above $97, with a stop-loss in place at $90 should my investment thesis be proven incorrect.

Conclusion

COF is susceptible to the risks of its broader economic backdrop due to its reliance on interest rates and the credit risk of borrowers. As was seen during the financial crisis in 2008-2009, falling interest rates and rising defaults weigh heavily on the company’s lending operations. While this is the main risk faced, we are currently in a period of strong consumer credit quality, as well as rising interest rates. COF is seeing its operations strengthen, leading to increasing investor optimism. Its share price should continue higher, led by improving fundamentals, leading me to buy the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.