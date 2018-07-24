General Electric: Management Failed To Fill In The GA[A]P

General Electric (GE) released Q2 2018 financial results that were not well-received by the market, as shown by the fact that the company’s stock has declined by almost 6% over the last two trading days. On a YTD basis, GE shares have declined in value by approximately 26% and have underperformed the broader market by a wide margin.

GE data by YCharts

As most of the Seeking Alpha community is aware of, I have been bullish about General Electric’s long-term business prospects but, to be honest, the company’s most recent quarterly results [and management commentary] caused me to be even more concerned about the near-term prospects for the stock of this industrial conglomerate (please note the concern about the stock and not necessarily the company). The failed attempt to fill in the GA[A]P - i.e., management side-stepping a question related to GAAP earnings guidance for 2018 - should have investors nervous about what may be in store for this company over the next 12-18 months.

The ‘Unknown’ Full-year 2018 GAAP Guidance

During the conference call, the following interaction between GE’s management team and an analyst was noteworthy (and not in a good way):

Steven Winoker I’ve got just two quick ones. First one is, I know, you guys give us adjusted EPS guidance of a $1 to $1.07, but I think most companies that we cover, tend to give us a GAAP number as well, especially considering all the moving parts around restructuring and everything else. Is there a way you could give us a sense of what that implies from your perspective on GAAP? And then, the second question is around just pricing and the order book, particularly around wind and on the equipment side and Power. Jamie Miller So, let me start with the pricing discussion for a minute. Pricing from a Power perspective, as you see, I mean, the market is very soft right now. We’re expecting a flattish market for the next couple of years on Power and there is a lot of over capacity in the market. As you would expect, we’re seeing continued price pressure on equipment in many markets. I would say on the services side, we’re seeing pricing being relatively stable in transactional services. You saw that come through in the first half with orders and revenue on transactional services up 5%. When you start to look at Renewables, a couple of dynamics here. First, we’re still feeling the effects from the European auction environment. So, pricing does continue to be challenging, but we’re seeing it moderate, and we saw that this quarter. As we move into what should be a very strong volume couple of years, we expect that to help the pricing element as well. John Flannery I’d just add on the -- with respect to the adjusted earnings topic in general, that’s something I’d ask Jamie and now Todd as he’s coming in here to look at. I understand your point, and I would say expect an update on that later this year.

Notice the side-step by Ms. Jamie Miller, CFO. For me, one question comes to mind - does Mr. Flannery and team really not have a good feel for where GAAP earnings may fall out for 2018 or would the GAAP guidance telegraph something big that is coming down the pike? In my own personal opinion, I think that it is the latter. I find it hard to believe that management does not have a GAAP earnings range that could have been provided to this analyst so, in my opinion, this company simply does not want to be fully transparent with investors, at least at this point in time. There are indeed a lot of moving pieces to factor in but I believe that it would have went a long way to improve sentiment if Mr. Flannery would have provided even a rough estimate for 2018 GAAP earnings (or lack thereof).

Plus, this is nothing new because GE has long been a company that has a significant difference between its GAAP and non-GAAP metrics.

Source: Factset, May 2018 Report

I am already on record for saying that I do not believe that providing GAAP and non-GAAP measures is an issue but, at the end of the day, the starting point for all companies has to be GAAP, in my opinion. However, while I was not a fan of the lack of GAAP guidance for full-year 2018, I was actually very encouraged about the company’s Q2 2018 operating results.

The Q2 2018 Operating Results Were Not As Bad As Advertised

On July 20, 2018, General Electric reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $0.19 (vs consensus estimate of $0.18) on revenue of $30.1B. For comparison purposes, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.28 on revenue of $29.6B in the same period of the prior year.

The Power unit had another tough quarter, as the operating segment again reported double-digit declines in both revenue and profit. However, investors should have fully expected bad results from Power but it is a little concerning that management expects for this unit to be a major drag for an extended period of time. During the conference call, management let investors know that the Power unit will likely face significant headwinds for the remainder of 2018 and that the operating environment for this business will likely remain ‘soft’ through at least 2019.

There were, however, a few bright spots for the company. For example, Aviation and Healthcare reported strong results for Q2 2018.

Aviation will be key to the turnaround story for this industrial conglomerate and, as previously described here, the Healthcare spin off has a real chance to be a significant catalyst for the stock.

Additionally, Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE) appears to be in a great position to help management change the narrative for this beaten down stock over the next few years.

The O&G results were nothing to write home about, but there are indeed signs of improvement. As Mr. Leo Nelissen recently described in this informative article on BHGE, this O&G company is in a great position to benefit from the recovery that is currently taking place. Therefore, GE should be a direct beneficiary. Moreover, while Mr. Jeffrey Immelt definitely purchased oil and gas assets at market highs, let’s also remember that Mr. Flannery and team merged GE’s O&G operating segment with the old Baker Hughes at an opportune point in time.

Lastly, GE’s order numbers paints a promising picture for this company's business prospects as it enters into the second half of 2018 and beyond.

As expected, Power was down big but there were indeed some bright spots for the other operating segments. However, Mr. Flannery and team still has a lot of work to do before they will be able to win over the market.

And you have to ask yourself if management missed yet another opportunity by not lowering their full-year guidance.

The Future Looks Bright? Or does it?

Management is standing by their full-year guidance for 2018.

There are already analysts that have been knocking management for not lowering their guidance and I, too, find it hard to believe that ‘something’ won’t come up over the next two quarters that will cause earnings to come in lower than anticipated. This seems like another missed opportunity but, again, this is just my thoughts.

On the bright side, there are rumors that GE has made some progress towards selling its long-term care business. In addition, it is important to note that the company is operating in an environment that seems to be improving by the day. First, companies of the S&P 500 have reported strong results so far, as 87% of the companies that have reported to date (17%) have beaten EPS estimates, which is well above the five-year average.

Source: FactSet, July 2018 Report

Additionally, the S&P 500 companies are projected to grow earnings by 20.8% (up from last week's estimate of slightly above 19%) on a YoY basis for Q2 2018. It is not only an earnings story either as analysts expect for all eleven sectors to report YoY growth in revenues.

Source: FactSet, July 2018 Report

Notice that GE is in a major player in several of these sectors that are expected to grow revenue by at least the mid single-digit range. The improving backdrop alone is not enough to lift GE, but it without a doubt helps the bull case for an industrial conglomerate that has its hands in many different pots.

Let's also not forget that management has made some progress towards reducing the company's liabilities, which will be a key component to management's long-term strategy.

Source: Q2 2018 Press Release

It is hard, or should I say impossible, to get too excited about GE’s near term prospects but, in my opinion, there are legitimate reasons to like the stock if you are in it for the long haul.

Risks

The main risk for investing in General Electric starts with management. There is no guarantee that Mr. Flannery is the right man to turn around a company that is widely viewed as a directionless, complex industrial conglomerate. Sentiment is the number one factor for GE shares being down by almost 50% in 2017, so shareholders are putting a lot of faith in a largely unproven leader, at least on this type of stage.

The SEC probe/investigation has the potential to be a game changer for this company. The fine is not the issue, but instead, what else the SEC will find is the real concern. Has GE been fudging its numbers for years? How exactly did the Power unit's profit fall so far so fast? GE stock will face further downward pressure if the insurance charge probe results in the SEC looking deeper into the company's past earnings results/disclosures.

Bottom Line

I could not agree more with Mr. Scott Davis of Melius Research who says that it will take a lot of patience to stay invested in General Electric. The company's Q2 2018 results did not do much to change the investment thesis, even with management failing to provide a clear understanding of what GAAP earnings will be for 2018, so I believe that long-term holders should consider staying the course.

However, shareholders should start to bake in expectations for a bumpy ride for at least the next 12-18 months. As I recently described, investing in GE today is risky and there are a lot of moving pieces to factor in, but this industrial conglomerate has great assets/businesses in its portfolio if you are willing (and able) to hold onto your position for the next three to five years. As such, long-term investors should consider further pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Author's Note: All images were taken from General Electric's Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, BHGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.