Dividend Champion Spotlight: Colgate-Palmolive Co.

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

Shares properly reflect the struggle that the company is facing. The company is a true blue chip, and further price depreciation could result in an enticing opportunity for investors.

The company has struggled to grow revenues in recent years, which has placed the stock under pressure. International opportunities offer a path to renewed growth.

Many consumer goods companies have made for great dividend growth stocks over the years. Typically a powerful brand mixed with high margins creates a steady stream of cash flows that in turn create steady, consistent wealth generation over time for investors. Today's spotlight focuses on an example of this in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL). We will dive into the business behind this dividend champion - most famous for its toothpaste, and identify the opportunities and risks that could make or break this iconic name in the years to come.

Business Is A Cash Cow

Though most famous for its toothpaste, there is much more to Colgate-Palmolive. The company is a consumer staples conglomerate with offerings for oral care, home care goods, pet food, and personal care.

The oral care division makes up approximately half of revenues, with the other three segments contributing between 15% - 19% each. Colgate-Palmolive is a global company with sales in just about every market on the planet.

The company has done a great job of building its brands up over the years. Colgate-Palmolive currently boasts a number of market share leading offerings:

#1 Global market share leader in toothpaste

#1 Global market share leader in manual tooth brushes

#2 Global market share leader in mouth wash

#1 Global market share leader in liquid hand soap

#2 Global market leader in liquid fabric conditioner

#2 Global market leader in hand dishwashing soap

The branding work that Colgate-Palmolive has done over the years has grown market share over time in various product categories. At the same time, it gives Colgate-Palmolive a larger degree of pricing power than competitors.

Part of what has driven Colgate's growth over the years, has been the ability for the company to massively expand its gross margins over the years. With such branding power and scale, the company can cut costs while raising prices.

This high degree of profitability gives Colgate the ability to convert a high number of its sales dollars into free cash flows.

Colgate is outperforming its peers in this regard. While Procter and Gamble (PG) is a close second, Colgate is currently flipping $0.16 of every dollar worth of sales into cash. This is almost twice the conversion rate I typically look for in my investments (10%).

Dividend & Financials

With robust cash flow generation, Colgate-Palmolive has become a dividend champion with a whopping 55 years of consecutive dividend increases. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 8.6%.

However, the investor needs to look forward. While a company with a 55 year dividend growth streak has implied positive qualities, it doesn't guarantee future success.

Over the span of that decade, the year over year dividend growth rate has steadily eroded. The most straightforward reason for this is that Colgate's top line has stalled out in recent years.

Revenues have spiked, and then come down to the point where revenues are about equal to where they were just coming out of the recession. This has been caused by a mix of unfavorable currency exchange rates and volume decreases. This has stifled free cash flows (FCF is lower now than it was in 2009), which has resulted in the dividend consuming an increasingly larger portion of cash flows.

People have varying opinions on this, but I don't like to hold FX headwinds against a company in my analysis. Currencies fluctuate over time, and when the USD weakens Colgate will get some of that back (such as its most recent quarter when FX provided a 4.5% boost). I will touch on the volume side of things in a moment.

Over the past decade, the company has partially used debt to fund dividend increases and share buybacks. I grow wary of this approach, because I view it as a short sited venture to appeal to investors. Whenever you borrow against the company to fund shareholder returns, you are destroying long term value because those resources are expended without any return to the company itself. If a company is going to take on debt, I would much rather see something done to drive more growth within the company. With that said, the balance sheet is still OK. A leverage ratio of 1.55X EBITDA for a company with strong cash flow generation will be able to manage this. If management continually borrows for these purposes, my concerns will grow much more stern.

Opportunities & Risks

The big question I have when looking at Colgate-Palmolive is "how much longer can the current model work"? Unlike many of its competitors, Colgate-Palmolive has been able to drive growth in an almost completely organic manner.

If we look at the peer group and measure cash return on invested capital, Colgate-Palmolive destroys the field. This is because Colgate has put its cash back into the business for years, and grown its own brands to increasingly higher levels. They have not gone out and chased high dollar acquisitions (that almost always cost a premium to acquire).

The company has strongly relied on its brand, using pricing power to help drive sales.

A strong brand allows you to get away with this to a point, but even with Colgate's brand power I don't see raising prices indefinitely on toothpaste as a winning strategy. Volume needs to begin to pull a larger weight on growth. In the last few years, the volumes have gotten better. Volumes have risen 1.5% each year in 2015 and 2016, and last year volumes rose another 2.5%. So far in 2018, global volumes have grown 2.0% after the 1st quarter. Colgate-Palmolive invests a significant amount of resources into advertising, product presentation in store, and branding so sustained volume growth is possibly the most important task moving forward.

Despite the fact that only 21% of sales come from North America, the company still has room to grow sales outside of the domestic market.

Even with massive populations in markets like China, India, and the continent of Africa (approximately half of the world's population between the three), only about a quarter of the company's sales are generated here. As these markets develop and the "middle classes" of these areas form and grow, Colgate stands to gain volume growth from this trend.

Valuation

Shares are closer to 52 week lows than highs, after a good quarter started the share price rebound in late April.

Analysts are expecting Colgate-Palmolive to earn about $3.09 per share this year. This places the stock at approximately 21X earnings, a slight discount to its 10 year median multiple of 24X earnings. With the slow down in growth from a stagnant top line, the demotion in valuation makes sense.

The yield of the dividend is also higher than normal. The current yield of 2.55% offers decent appeal to income focused investors compared to its 10 year median of 2.20%.

Looking at the yield on cash flows, the yield of 4.17% is near the high points of the last five years. I would prefer a yield that is approaching 10%, but that can be difficult to find in a bull market in its latter stages. Yield on cash flow is important because cash ultimately fuels a company's growth and I want to maximize the amount of cash flow I get for each dollar invested.

The stock is trading under historical valuations, but I think that it is warranted. The quality of the business is unquestionable. It's revenue growth moving forward that the market is looking for. Colgate-Palmolive's Q2 earnings are coming up, and the focus will be to identify continued volume growth from prior quarter. A position based on an entry point near 19X - 20X earnings would provide a needed cushion as Colgate-Palmolive works through these growth challenges. Therefore, I would assign a price target between $58-$62 per share.

Wrapping Up

Colgate-Palmolive is a fantastic company with a lot of good things going for it. It has number one market share positions with various core products, it has a truly global presence, and the company produces high margin fueled cash flows.

At the same time, the company's core business is very mature and top line growth has stunted. The prolonged plateau has caused the company to take out debt to fund some shareholder rewards such as the dividend and buybacks.

Sales seem to be picking up steam again, and volume growth will be crucial moving forward. Colgate can't rely so heavily on pricing for much longer. The market has valued shares below historical marks to reflect these challenges. If investors want to hold the name long term, waiting for a slight discount from current levels could really pay off long term if Colgate can get back on track to revenue growth.

