Agios Pharma Notches Another FDA Approval Under Its Belt For Rare Cancer Treatment

Recently, Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that the FDA had approved its drug TIBSOVO (developed as AG-120) for advanced acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This FDA approval comes roughly about a year after Agios received approval for another rare population for AML with a drug known as Idhifa. Things are looking real good for this biotech and its pipeline. For that reason, I believe that Agios Pharmaceuticals is a buy.

FDA Approval

The FDA approved TIBSOVO to treat adult patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML who have the IDH1 mutation. This FDA approval was an important one because it provides a way for these patients to be treated with a noncytotoxic targeted form of therapy. I must say that this treatment worked well, and the FDA must have liked the data they saw. The reason why I state that is because the accelerated approval for TIBSOVO was based only on a phase 1 study. Matter of fact, the trial was done as an open label single arm study with no placebo counterpart. The primary endpoint of this study was complete response (NYSE:CR) and complete remission with partial hematologic improvement ((CRh)). It was noted that the primary endpoint was met with CR and CRh rate of 32.8% which was 57 out of 174 patients. That's pretty good data considering what these patients had already been through. For instance, patients in this study went on a median of two treatments before entering this study. That range of prior studies these patients went on was between 1 to 6. As you can see, these patients had to receive a lot of other anti-cancer therapies which were not very successful. On top of that, 63% were refractory to prior therapy, and at least 33% had secondary AML. This was not an easy population to treat, but TIBSOVO definitely helped a good chunk of these patients.

Two Is Better Than One

This FDA approval is remarkable for Agios Pharmaceuticals, because the approval for TIBSOVO comes roughly just about a year after it had obtained approval for another drug. This FDA approval was for a drug known as Idhifa, which was approved to treat AML patients with the IDH2 mutation. This drug is partnered with Celgene (CELG). It is expected that Idhifa targets about between 8% to 19% of the AML market. I must say that this biotech has done very well for itself. That's because both the FDA approval of TIBSOVO and Idhifa were achieved with priority review. That says a lot about the efficacy and safety of both drugs. With the approval of both drugs, they cover about 20% of the AML market. Analysts predict that TIBSOVO, which targets the IDH1 mutation of AML, can produce peak sales of about $300 million. I believe that Agios is on the right track with respect to its pipeline.

Conclusion

The FDA approval for TIBSOVO in AML patients with the IDH1 mutation expands the potential market opportunity that Agios Pharmaceuticals can go after. The good news is that this second FDA approval was achieved just one year after having received approval for another indication in AML. Peak sales are estimated to reach $300 million for the patients with the IDH1 mutation, but it remains to be seen how well it sells on the market. It depends on market traction on whether or not TIBSOVO can reach that number. The only other risk I can see is the need to continue to raise cash continuously However, Agios believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations until the end of 2020. I believe that Agios Pharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline full of clinical candidates that will continue to bring value to the company. For that reason, I believe that Agios Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.