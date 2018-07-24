Natural Gas - Prices Test The Lows As Weather Turns Bearish

Our next trading bias is to the bull side, but as to when we will initiate that trade will depend on how the weather models develop.

But not all is lost with the latest ECMWF-EPS 15-day outlook showing potentially bullish weather on the horizon.

Welcome to the weather turns bearish edition of Natural Gas Daily!

For readers of our articles, the lower CDD revisions shouldn't have been a surprise. Just last week Friday, we published our weekly natural gas storage report noting that the weather outlook for August was not supportive of prices moving higher.

Indeed, since Friday, most of the weather models showed materially lower CDDs, and some of the days are forecasted to show lower electric-weighted CDDs than the 30-year norm:

Another variable that also pushed prices lower was the recovering Lower 48 production. Northeast production is now averaging ~28.3 Bcf/d month-to-date, and accounting for the bulk of the supply growth over the last 2-months. We expect this trend to continue:

But not everything is bearish...

So while it is easy to explain why natural gas prices are falling today, what we are more keen on is where natural gas prices are headed. In our Friday NGD, we wrote that if September contracts fell to $2.65/MMBtu, we would go long at that price level.

One key factor to consider is the weather outlook for the rest of August. One of the more bullish developments over the weekend is the ECMWF-EPS 15-day cluster that's showing signs of bullish weather developing again:

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

We follow these cluster developments to give us an idea of the possible outlook 15-days out. Of course, you never know with weather models as they can change faster than a teenager's mood, but following these developments closely can often let you see variables others may not see in advance.

Nonetheless, you can see that the 15-day outlook is no longer that bearish, and with the newest ECMWF-EPS long-range weather outlook report coming out tonight, this will be key to whether we establish a long position here or wait it out.

For now, the near-term weather outlook has trended bearish and with production recovering, natural gas prices are being pressured. But all is not lost with the 15-day outlook showing potentially bullish weather again. Our next trading bias is to be bullish on natural gas prices.

