Your Daily Pharma Scoop: IPO Review - Crinetics And Provention Float IPO, Bionano Files

After a little lull around the July Fourth holidays, the biotech IPO scene is abuzz again. Many of the IPOs floated are of very early stage companies, but for some others the market seems to be excited by their early stage results. In the following review we present the prospects of a few such companies.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) priced its IPO of 6M shares of common stock at $17.00/ share. Additional 0.9M shares were offered as over-allotment to underwriters. The shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The offering is expected to fetch gross proceeds amounting to $102M. The offering closed on July 20 and shares opened at $19.25, but soon gained northward momentum and last closed at $25.13, ~30% increase in 4 days’ trading. The market seems to have placed its faith quite early in the company’s prospect.

The company has three drugs in its pipeline. Only one of them is in clinical stage and other two have reached final stages of preclinical trial. The lead product CRN00808 is on trial for treatment of Acromegaly. Secretion of excessive growth hormones (‘GH) after the closing of growth plates causes acromegaly. CRN00808 belongs to a new class of oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2, or sst2, biased agonists.

The company claims that CRN00808 “is the first agent in its class with reported clinical results.” In preliminary Phase 1 safety trials the candidate did not report any major adverse events. However the company further claims that the trial did support proof-of-concept by “potently suppressing stimulated GH and baseline IGF1” in trial subjects.

The company’s second product CRN02481 is in advanced preclinical development stage. The candidate is being developed to treat congenital hyperinsulinism (‘CHI). The condition called hyperinsulinemia is a genetic condition in which body produces too much insulin leading to low blood sugar.

Zion Market Research’s 2017 report estimates acromegaly market size to be $665M in 2016 and the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.95% to touch $839M by the end of 2022. Major competition in the acromegaly program field will come from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF), Troika and Wockhardt. Similarly, there are major drug developers that have established line-up in CHI. These include Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Xeris (NASDAQ:XERS), Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL), Rezolute (OTCQB:RZLT) and Eiger (NASDAQ:EIGR).

Typical of an early clinical stage biopharma balance sheet of CRNX shows large R&D and G&A expenses. At the end of last FY those figures stood at $9.23M and $1.93 respectively. Grant revenues to the tune of $2M did offset some part of the R&D expenses. As of March 31, 2018 the company seemed to have adequate cash of $73.74M. But the planning and execution of the recent IPO do show that the company is planning ahead for the large R&D expenses in near future as the candidates move in expected development timeline.

Provention Bio announces closing of upsized IPO

Provention Bio (PRVB) closed its IPO of common shares at $4/share amounting to gross proceeds of ~$63.9M. Shares are expected to start trading on July 24 on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Provention has an extensive and developed pipeline. The pipeline consists of five candidates at various clinical trial stages. The lead candidate is in Phase 3 trial for the interception of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Two other candidates follow close on its heels and are in mid and advanced Phase 2 trials. Apart from these three, there is one in Phase 1 and another in IND stage.

The lead candidate PRV-031 (teplizumab) is a Phase 3 anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (‘mAb),. The candidate is being developed for the interception of Type 1 diabetes (‘T1D). The candidate was licensed from MacroGenics, Inc. and has been the put on various earlier clinical studies. The company claims that in these trials involved more than 1,000 subjects with approximately 823 receiving PRV-031 in those trials.

The late pivotal trial of PRV-031 is scheduled to begin in late 2019. That trial will evaluate three potential benefits of PRV-031 in pediatric and adolescent patients. Those three expected benefits under study will be preservation of beta cell function, improvement of glycemic control and decrease in insulin use. According to the American Diabetes Association data in 2015, out of the 30.3 million Americans who had diabetes, ~1.25M American children and adults have type 1 diabetes. Further, 1.5M Americans are apprehended to be diagnosed with diabetes every year. The seventh leading cause.

Bionano Genomics filed for an IPO of estimated $34.5M. The life science firm specializes in genome analysis instruments. Lead box, the flagship product of the company is an automated Saphyr system organizing into a streamline various stages of combining sample preparation, DNA imaging and genomic data analysis. Various parts of the instrument constitute of suitable components of a chemical instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Research-Use-Only Saphyr systems are now being targeted for Cytogenetics laboratories.

