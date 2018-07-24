Value And Quality In Technology Stocks

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, but it makes sense to pick technology stocks based on hard data as opposed to subjective opinions.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication in the stock market, it all comes down to buying solid businesses for a convenient valuation.

Successful investing does not need to be too sophisticated. On the contrary, a simple and straightforward investing strategy can many times produce superior returns in comparison to a more complex approach. At the end of the day, it all comes down to buying solid businesses for an attractive valuation.

In that spirit, the following paragraphs will be introducing a quantitative system based on finding stocks with strong financial quality and convenient valuations in the technology sector.

The numbers alone don't really tell you everything you need to know to make an investment decision, it's important to understand the business behind those numbers in order to build a complete investment thesis. That notwithstanding, quantitative systems such as this one can be enormously valuable tools to make solid and consistent investing decisions supported by hard data.

System Design

The quantitative system is not too different in its essence to the main concept behind Joel Greenblatt’s excellent book: The Little Book That Beats The Market. The main point is relying on financial ratios and indicators to pick stocks based on a combination of financial quality and valuation metrics.

The system is based on a ranking algorithm that ranks stocks in a particular universe according to the quantitative variables considered. This algorithm is basically an average of two main factors: quality and value.

The quality factor is a combination of metrics that includes long term growth expectations, gross profit margin, free cash flow margin, return on investment and return on equity. A stock is basically a share in an ownership of a business, so the value of the stock ultimately depends on the value of the business. All else the same, companies with superior profitability levels and growth expectations tend to create more economic value for investors.

On the other hand, even the best companies can be mediocre investments when the entry price is unrealistically high. It’s important to check the price tag when buying stocks, and the value component of the ranking system includes ratios such as price to earnings, price to earnings growth, price to free cash flow, and enterprise value to EBITDA.

Summing up, the ranking system uses a combination of indicators to measure both quality and value, and then it builds a final “quality and value” ranking which is an average of those two factors. The theoretical portfolio is allocated to the companies that have the best “quality and value” ranking in a particular selection universe.

Leaving the mathematical details aside, it’s important to understand the simple rationality behind this quantitative system. In the words of Warren Buffett: “Price is what you pay and value is what you get”. The system uses different metrics to select companies based on quality and valuation together. In other words, we are trying to get as much value as possible for a comparatively low price.

Backtested Performance And Recommended Portfolio

The following backtest considers only companies in the technology sector, and it excludes over the counter stocks and companies with a market capitalization below $250 million to guarantee a minimum liquidity level. The simulated portfolio is allocated to the 50 stocks with the highest quality and value ranking, equally weighted and monthly rebalanced. The portfolio has an assumed annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading commissions, and the benchmark is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK).

The backtested performance numbers are quite encouraging. Since January of 1999, the system gained 17.48% per year, more than tripling the 5.23% per year produced by the benchmark in the same period. The system also significantly outperformed in terms of risk-adjusted returns, the Sharpe ratio stands at 0.66 for the system versus 0.23 for the benchmark. System alpha over the backetesting period was 13.08%.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

To put the numbers in perspective, a 100,000 investment in the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $271,500, and the same amount of capital allocated to the portfolio of tech stocks with strong financial quality and valuation metrics would have a much larger value of $2.26 million.

Without further prologue, the table below shows the 50 stocks currently picked by the quantitative system, ordered by market capitalization. Data in the table also shows market capitalization, forward price to earnings ratio, and return on assets to provide a quick reference on size, valuation, and profitability for the companies in the list.

Name MktCap (Millions) Forward PE ROA%TTM Apple (AAPL) $946,342 16.65 15.19 Intel (INTC) $241,901 12.95 9.08 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) $211,229 17.75 17.66 Broadcom (AVGO) $91,704 10.62 20.95 Micron Technology (MU) $63,823 4.69 32.43 Applied Materials (AMAT) $47,136 10.18 17.26 NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) $35,552 15.26 4.06 Lam Research Corp (LRCX) $29,179 10.19 14.77 DXC Technology Company (DXC) $24,839 10.78 8.22 First Data Corp. (FDC) $21,154 15.61 3.8 Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) $17,429 13.47 20.11 KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) $16,666 13.49 12.99 Seagate Technology (STX) $16,211 10.61 8.91 Symantec Corp (SYMC) $13,173 13.6 6.78 Alliance Data Systems (ADS) $12,936 10.25 3.24 ON Semiconductor (ON) $10,276 13.53 12.55 Momo (MOMO) $9,142 18.02 31.66 Teradyne (TER) $7,795 21.02 8.89 MKS Instruments (MKSI) $5,525 12.27 16.13 Coherent (COHR) $4,199 11.85 10.77 j2 Global (JCOM) $4,194 14.33 5.82 Ciena Corp (CIEN) $3,705 20.77 24.21 Lumentum Holdings (LITE) $3,405 15.44 11.49 InterDigital (IDCC) $2,898 43.44 9.76 Cirrus Logic (CRUS) $2,511 13.83 11.39 SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) $2,409 16.15 17.78 Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) $2,366 11.5 20.56 Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) $2,245 12.17 17.71 Progress Software (PRGS) $1,781 15.65 8.14 EVERTEC (EVTC) $1,684 14.02 6.12 Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) $1,357 12.46 9.02 Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) $1,319 16.78 21.33 Luxoft Holding (LXFT) $1,289 15.98 9.91 Web.com Group (WEB) $1,145 9.04 3.41 FormFactor (FORM) $1,022 13.68 5.92 QIWI (QIWI) $979 14.85 8.1 Nanometrics Inc (NANO) $893 16.76 13.4 Xcerra Corp (XCRA) $792 13.97 11.59 Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) $790 14.64 17.73 Changyou.com (CYOU) $778 10.66 3.5 SMART Global Holdings (SGH) $713 5.09 14.62 Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) $691 13.71 31.74 Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) $617 7.25 15.48 Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) $616 8.54 38.89 Quantenna Communications (QTNA) $592 38.59 17.04 Ichor Holdings (ICHR) $540 5.95 13.39 Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) $529 5.78 3.19 Hackett Group (HCKT) $494 15.34 15.26 Immersion (IMMR) $461 7.45 31.41 Daqo New Energy (DQ) $399 7.43 13.59

Backtested performance does not guarantee future returns, and only because a company is selected by the system, that doesn't mean that it will necessarily outperform the market going forward. Nevertheless, it makes sense to expect attractive returns when investing in technology stocks with solid fundamentals and attractive valuation levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MU, LRCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.