B&G Foods: SEPTICS, The 'Devil', And Durkee's Made Me Do It

Investors looking to expand their defensive exposure with consumer companies should consider small-cap B&G Foods (BGS). In all fairness, my wheelhouse has not been in slower growth consumer-related stocks as I usually find them to be rather unexciting. However, a recent article by Wisdom Tree brought the sector back into focus for me. The jest of the article offered the belief it could be time to move from FAANG stocks to SEPTICS stocks.

“It's been a great run thus far for the five "new economy" dynamos, their performance over the last half-decade nothing short of stellar. We unscientifically compiled a list of non-FAANG industries with the sole purpose of coming up with an off-putting acronym. The "SEPTICS" stocks are the anti-FAANG-companies that have not taken the same road to riches in recent years. Comprising Specialty Retail, Electric Utilities, Packaged Foods, Tobacco, Insurance, Chemicals and Soft Drinks, this motley crew is the "who's who" of industries that give little ammunition to braggarts. Between them, they encompass a not insignificant 83 of the S&P 500's companies and 11.2% of the Index. This basket not only didn't lose money but rallied more than 60% from December 31, 2012 to May 10, 2018. No matter; the FAANG stocks beat it by more than 700 percentage points.

Interesting list of historically defensive industries, of which I currently have exposure to the electric utilities and insurance segments. However, this left several industries not represented in my portfolio, and with a growing sense that current prudent investing should include greater exposure to defensive positions, I went on a hunt for the P – Packaged Foods. At about the same time, a long-time BGS shareholder and newsletter subscriber emailed me the suggestion to research B&G Foods, and so I did.

B&G Foods has a history of being a consolidator in the specialty packaged foods business. One interesting brand is the canned meat spread Underwood Deviled Ham. Dating back to 1822, the Underwood brothers experimented with a process they called ‘devilling,’ which mixes ground ham with special seasonings. A signature product resulted in 1868, as did the Underwood® Devil logo, which was trademarked in 1870, and is believed to be the oldest US registered trademark still in use for a packaged food product. I vaguely remember cans in Grandmother Fisher’s Cape Cod beachfront kitchen in the 1950s. Right next to the Deviled Ham was a can of B&M Brown Bread, a staple with the weekend evening meal of homemade baked beans and Brown Bread. B&M is another BGS brand.

Digging a bit deeper brought up several other brands I recognized, including Green Giant, Ortega, Mrs Dash, Old London, Polaner’s, and quite a few others. Since 1996, BGS as acquired 45 brands and has grown revenues from $126 million to $1.67 billion. Generically, their products are grouped as: baking; condiments & dressings, household; meal solutions; sauces & pizza crusts; seasonings & marinades; snacks & crackers; soups & stocks; syrups & spreads; vegetables. The largest B&G brand is Green Giant with combined revenues in 2017 of $461 million, or 27% of company total. Below is a table of 2017 B&G revenue by major brands:

It seems frozen foods, and especially veggies, has been making a bit of a resurgence in popularity. According Bloomberg, the reason behind the recent growth is the availability of frozen meals and easy to cook components at a much lower price point than take-out. After falling 3.8% from 2015 to 2017, overall industry revenues from the frozen veggies category is looking for a sizable rebound this year with a 4.5% anticipated growth rate. From a recent article:

Even millennials, a generation known for its foodie tastes, are embracing frozen vegetables and meals, which are convenient and less expensive than takeout. Americans in general are buying more frozen food, with volume growing in 2018 for the first time in five years, according to David Palmer, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. Nielsen estimates annual U.S. sales of frozen food at $53 billion. The recent uptick in popularity stems in part from a record-high level of single Americans as millennials wait to form families. Frozen meals are an easy way to control portions, and there’s typically very little waste. “There’s been a lot made of the death of frozen,” said Dewey Warner, an analyst at market researcher Euromonitor. “The average millennial doesn’t have time to make a full meal with fresh meat and produce. More and more they’re seeing these products as viable options. Nielsen said certain frozen-food categories are popular with specific age groups. For example, younger shoppers opt for breaded chicken and other poultry, waffles, pancakes and French toast, whereas older generations count ice cream as a favorite. The equalizer, Nielsen said, are frozen entrees, good sellers across all generations. In addition, U.S. households with incomes of $100,000 or more are more likely to choose frozen foods, Nielsen said.

Credit Suisse offers the following opinion on the tailwinds for the frozen foods industry:

Frozen Foods’ Perception Continues to Improve: Frozen food category management teams have smartly positioned their brands and products as convenient, nutritious foods with versatile use cases, resonating with Millennial preferences and demographic trends. Frozen foods’ manufacturers claim the ability to lock nutrition inside packaging through IQF (individually quick frozen) or flash freezing techniques, through which products are frozen with minimal time spent between picking or harvesting and processing.

Farmers can harvest at peak ripeness and use lower levels of preservatives or sodium compared to shelf-stable production.

Frozen foods claim low carbon footprints and e-commerce-friendly packaging as well as versatile uses including in snacking, meal additions, or as ingredients in smoothies and juices.

Consumer trends toward shorter meal times, online food growth, and a focus on food sustainability also provide frozen foods a halo effect that is unlikely to fade in the near term.

Several frozen food categories provide higher profit margins versus those from shelf-stable products such as chocolates and biscuits, and frozen products show lesser waste at the store level owing to their extended shelf-life. Management expects these factors to support its case to drive frozen shelf space expansion at the expense of chilled product space at physical retailers.

Recently ConAgra (CAG) announced its acquisition of Pinnacle Foods (PF), mainly for its frozen foods exposure. The merger creates one of the largest frozen food producers in the world, combining Conagra's Healthy Choice frozen food brands with PF's Bird's Eye vegetable products. The tie-up of these brands makes strategic sense by providing CAG with increased scale and negotiating power with customers.

There are several companies in the packaged foods industry, and they range in size from small caps such as BGS to large caps such as Kellogg (K), Kraft Heinz (KHC), and General Mills (GIS). Below is a table of fundamentals for 17 packaged foods companies, including investment style box, SPGMI rating, 3-yr Avg ROIC, Price to Free Cash Flow, and a few other jewels:

After reviewing the table above, BGS appears to be reasonably valued in comparison to its industry peers. While ROIC is below average, the stock gets a nod on P/S, Forward PE, P/Free Cash Flow, 2018 PEG ratio and Equity Quality ratings.

After climbing from a multi-year low earlier this year, fastgraph.com also seems to indicate a reasonably valued share price.

Overall, the stock gets a tepid reception in many research circles. Terms like “uninspiring brands in uninspiring categories”, “gross margin pressures”, and “short-term underperformance” seems to creep into most analysts’ reports. However, Barron recently ran a positive review with an upside target of $35, or 15% above current valuations.

BGS business overview: BGS has a portfolio of branded food products, focused on shelf-stable and frozen items. Its largest brand is Green Giant vegetables (both frozen-growing well, and canned-declining), with the top seven brands accounting for almost 80% of sales. Within these seven, the average reader might be familiar with Cream of Wheat (hot cereals), Back to Nature (a recently acquired “better for you” brand), Pirate Brands (including salty snack leader Pirate Booty). The company is also a major player in maple syrup, which contributed to some volatility in the past when it was a bigger percentage of the portfolio due to weather and CAD exchange rate. Other well-known niche brands are Mrs. Dash seasoning mixes (I highly recommend these) and Snackwells snacks. A big part of the “base business has stabilized” thesis is the innovation in frozen (both from BGS/Green Giant and PF/Birdseye): Frozen products like riced cauliflower and zucchini noodles have been major beneficiaries of the low carb/low cal dietary trends with a lot of room to grow both on the shelf and in food service. Further helping the long thesis is the explicit industry-wide effort toward better price realization (list price increases and promotion roll-backs). Business risks to watch out for include recalls, major account losses and operational problems (i.e. POST just had a facility fire). Core expectations/key assumptions/timeframe: 2018 should be back to “normal”, with a re-affirmed guide of adjusted EPS of $2.05-$2.25 and adjusted EBITDA of $347.5 mm to $365 mm (as of May 3, 2018). In my estimate, the 2018 results will be toward the higher end given the recent adjusted EPS history ($2.12 in 2017 and $2.07 in 2016). The 2018 adjusted EBITDA upper guide is also very achievable ($333 mm in 2017 and $322 in 2016). The company even announced a marginal dividend increase more recently, further allaying the dividend coverage concerns that I (and the market) had earlier in the year. BGS is trading at over 10% 2018 FCF yield, compared to around 7% for its peers. Modest re-rating from further base business stabilization (Q2-Q3 2018 timeframe) combined with a 7%+ dividend yield could lead to a 20%+ total shareholder return in the next twelve months. This is not a multi-bagger in the near-term, however, I do think that the stock is sufficiently de-risked, management is very shareholder-friendly, and the underlying business performance will drive the returns (rather than the general gloom hanging over the XLP). The key will be to watch the YoY “base business” sales recovery in Q2/Q3 (see more in Business Overview below). The recently authorized $50 mm buyback is another tailwind ($0 in Q1 buys which would have been perfectly timed).

A substantial consideration for BGS is their dividend. Management currently pays $1.90 a share and share prices are yielding 6.2%. The quarterly payout was just increased by 2.3%, not a barnburner but an inflation-parity token raise nonetheless. Of interest is the amount of return of capital management reports as a component of its distribution. Over the past 7 years, BGS has paid $9.22 in total distributions, of which 54%, or $5.02, is classified as return of investor’s capital. As such, this income reduces an investor’s share cost basis and is taxed as capital gains when sold rather than as income in the year received. I usually like income structured to delay taxes.

The pros for BGS include the recent attention in the consolidation in the frozen foods business and added interest from merger or venture capital investors should provide additional gains above its current fairly priced share valuations. The dividend yield is not only above average but has tax advantages. Distributions seem to be relatively safe, supported by specialty consumer brands in markets growing at 2% to 3% a year. The cons are its higher leverage and smaller market cap, coupled with its somewhat esoteric product history.

I recently took a starter position. The deciding factor was Durkee’s. From B&G's website:

Durkee® has been a renowned and trusted leader in the spice industry since 1950. Durkee offers spices, seasonings, extracts, food coloring, gravies, sauces and marinades. Durkee products bring the freshest flavors from all over the world straight to your table. Bring out the fullest flavors in your food.

Its signature is the Durkee’s Sandwich and Salad Sauce, and it has developed a cult-like following – myself included. I was first introduced to Durkee’s in the early 70s as is was a favorite of my father-in-law. A substitute for mustard/mayo, in the Fisher household a jar of Papa’s Durkee’s is considered a red-letter gift, either in person or via mail (but always check the expiration dates). Not widely available, the Chicago-based offspring has a distinctive advantage. Thanks Becky, and keep those jars coming.

