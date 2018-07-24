What Happens In 2015 Doesn't Stay In 2015

Fast forward three years and market depth is again a problem, having not normalized following the February VIX spike.

The crash that unfolded on August 24, 2015 was blamed, in some circles, on systematic selling and a lack of liquidity provision.

Then, as now, Chinese equities were in a tailspin, the yuan was rapidly depreciating and emerging markets were in trouble.

Comparing 2018 to 2015 has become something of an obsession for market participants of late and while some of those comparisons are overwrought, they aren't without merit.

Vulnerabilities into August

That's the title of the latest edition of "Flows & Liquidity", a popular weekly note penned by JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. To be sure, he's hardly the only one out expressing a bit of consternation with regard to what lies ahead for markets next month.

While it's becoming somewhat cliché to compare 2018 to 2015, some of the parallels are hard to ignore. Then, as now, Chinese equities (FXI) were in a tailspin and then, as now, a rapidly depreciating yuan had global investors holding their collective breath.

The bursting of China's equity bubble that unfolded in June and July three years ago preceded a shock RMB devaluation in mid-August that rippled across assets, culminating in a modern day "Black Monday" for global stocks on August 24, when the Dow dropped more than 1,000 points at the open, and a series of flash crashes exposed myriad vulnerabilities in modern market structure.

Ultimately, the Fed was forced to delay plans for "liftoff" out of respect for emerging markets, which looked especially vulnerable headed into the September 2015 FOMC meeting. That delay marked something of a sea change in the Fed's communications with the market. The committee essentially admitted to their own reflexivity. Here's how Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic described it at the time:

What we now have is another data point which outlines the contours of the Fed reaction function. Fed's communication strategy, it is becoming clear, is an equivalent of what in theater context is referred to as Removing the fourth wall whereby the actors address the audience to disrupt the stage illusion -- they can no longer have the illusion of being unseen. An unalterable spectator becomes an alterable observer who is able to alter. The eyes are no longer on the finish, but on the course -- what audience is watching is not necessarily an inevitable self-contained narrative. The market is now observing itself from another angle as an observer of the observer of the observers.

In 2018, Jerome Powell is under pressure to pause the hiking cycle and while the international backdrop is similar (concerns about rapid yuan depreciation and emerging market fragility are front and center), the Fed chair is staring down a domestic economy that's the picture of robust on many measures and when it comes to whether he'll be inclined to consider the fate of developing markets, Powell has openly stated that he isn't overly concerned about EM resilience in the face of Fed hikes. But his inclination to look past weakness in developing market assets may ultimately be trumped by, well, by Trump, who last week expressed his dismay at the fact that the policy divergence between the U.S. and its trading partners is putting America at a disadvantage by pushing the dollar (UUP) higher.

It is entirely possible that Powell could kill two birds with one stone by citing recent developments in international markets as a rationale for a dovish lean that would help assuage the White House's concerns.

On Monday, the PBoC conducted its largest medium-term lending operation in history, offering 502 billion yuan in liquidity, in yet another example of what I discussed at length here on Sunday, when I detailed how Beijing is pulling multiple levers on the way to easing financial conditions, in stark contrast to the Fed's persistent hawkishness.

"The PBoC is laying the foundation for further yuan weakness", Commerzbank wrote, in a note to clients, adding that "the possibility can’t be excluded that the PBoC is taking its policy decisions with a view to fueling exports."

In other words, China is facilitating yuan weakness while retaining plausible deniability by deploying a dizzying array of easing measures and then eschewing intervention as the easing bias feeds through to the currency.

This tolerance for currency depreciation on the part of the Chinese doesn't come without risks, but as long as there are no signs of acute capital flight, they have no incentive to lean against yuan weakness, which helps offset the effects of the U.S. tariffs. For their part, BofAML thinks the PBoC may be about to leave the "comfort zone". Consider this, from a note out Monday:

The CNY has depreciated at an annualized rate of over 50% against the USD since the beginning of June 2018, while the CNY CFETS index showed the CNY has fallen to its year-to-date low against the CNY CFETS basket (Chart 4). This shows the RMB depreciation is not only a consequence of a broad USD environment and strain is also shown by the divergence in the CFETS fixing and CFETS spot – see chart 4 again. The wide CNH-CNY basis (Chart 3) suggests current speculative pressures may be greater in the CNH market rather than the CNY market. The experience of 2016 showed the PBOC will not hesitate to act in the CNH market if it is deemed a risk to the CNY market. High frequency data suggest there is risk of onshore expectations has started to shift towards a weaker RMB. In the expectations are self-fulfilling, this could fuel speculative depreciation pressures and, in the extreme scenario, capital flight.

You can see why markets are nervous. This is a delicate balancing act for Beijing and in the event they lose control like they did in August of 2015, the ensuing volatility would doubtlessly reverberate across the rest of Asia EM and ultimately feed back into developed market assets.

Ok, going back to 2015, you might recall that the August crash helped propel JPMorgan's head quant Marko Kolanovic to fame. Marko famously pinned part of the blame for the selloff on systematic flows and a lack of liquidity provision. "A crash would not have happened if there was sufficient liquidity in the marketplace to absorb these flows," he wrote at the time.

Since then, Kolanovic has racked up a truly impressive list of flattering nicknames including "Gandalf" and "half-man, half-God". If you're not familiar with how this happened, I encourage you to read my Marko-splainer (if you will) published earlier this year over at Dealbreaker.

Fast forward three years and concerns about market fragility and liquidity provision have only grown. Simply put, modern market structure is evolving faster than anyone can document the possible side effects. Here's what Marko wrote earlier this year, describing what happened on February 5, the day the short VIX ETPs imploded:

As volatility increases, systematic investors have to sell, and at the same time market depth as provided by electronic market makers quickly disappears. For instance, S&P 500 futures market depth dropped over 90% during the February selloff. What is the reason for such a dramatic drop in liquidity? The most important driver is likely the increase of volatility (e.g. VIX), given that many market making algos (as well as business models) were calibrated during the years of low volatility. As these programs don’t have an obligation to make markets and are optimized for profits, they likely adjust quotes and reduce size in order to maximize their own Sharpe ratio.

In that context, it's worth highlighting some passages and visuals from a brand new note penned by Goldman's Rocky Fishman (prior to Goldman, Fishman was at Deutsche Bank, where he wrote extensively about the possibility that the buildup of rebalance risk in levered and inverse VIX ETPs would eventually come back to haunt everyone as it did in February).

The overarching point in Rocky's latest missive is that market depth has diminished materially. Specifically, he notes that "while in late 2017, over $40mm notional was on each side of E-mini futures’ bid/ask at a median moment, recently the median range has been $10-20mm notional."

Here's the visual on that:

(Goldman)

He also observes that liquidity was poor in the week prior to the VIX spike, a state of affairs that, as Kolanovic alludes to in the excerpted passage above, likely exacerbated the situation. Here's Fishman:

In the week prior to 5-Feb, bid/ask depth was roughly 50% of its typical size from early January or late 2017, and was smaller than the rise in volatility would have indicated it should be. The week of January 29 was the worst week for bid/ask depth in years for SPX futures and key US equity ETFs.

You can see the comparison with 2015 and early 2016 (i.e., when markets were concerned about yuan depreciation and the ongoing turmoil in Chinese equity markets) in Exhibit 3 above. Below, find a chart that shows you E-mini depth going back to the Eurozone debt crisis. Note the similarities between the August 2015-February 2016 period and what's going on now (i.e., since February):

(Goldman)

Finally, here are the charts (weekly distribution going back to September 2017 and monthly distribution going back to January 2015) for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY):

(Goldman)

In case it isn't clear enough, this is a potential problem. Volatility has come down, but market depth has not recovered since February, which certainly makes one wonder what might happen in these conditions if volatility were to spike again.

Elaborating on that point, Fishman goes on to write that "bid/ask depth returned to its pre-event range around two months after 2015’s sell-off - but this year it has not."

Meanwhile, institutional investor beta to the S&P has risen lately, whether you look at the Long/Short hedge fund crowd, the balanced mutual fund folks or everyone's favorite market bogeyman, risk parity:

(JPMorgan)

JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou (mentioned here at the outset), thinks this could be an issue next month if the headlines on trade continue to suggest that more escalations are forthcoming. Re-risking by the institutional crowd is something I've talked about quite a bit on this platform and Panigirtzoglou thinks any re-risking we've seen from those investors over the past two months could easily go into reverse. To wit, from "Vulnerabilities into August":

Equity Long/Short hedge funds, US balanced mutual funds and Risk Parity funds have all increased their betas over the past two months suggesting they are not as cautious as there were previously during April/May. In other words, institutional investors’ equity positions are not only far from capitulation levels but, by rising over the past two months, they represent a vulnerability for equity markets going forward if negative news persists.

Well, remember that risk parity is part of the systematic crowd that took some heat from Marko Kolanovic in the wake of the August 2015 debacle. Panigirtzoglou is suggesting that risk parity's relatively high beta may mean it's prone to a reversal which would represent systematic selling (although my quant readers will despise that characterization).

Another point I think investors should consider is that the February turmoil was accompanied by a steepening yield curve. The entire financial universe is laser-focused on the extent to which the relentless flattening in the curve might presage a recession (as it has throughout history), but you're reminded that a steeper curve is actually more conducive to volatility.

Donald Trump's comments about the Fed last week (combined with the bond selloff triggered by the overnight action in Japan on Monday) have sent the curve to its steepest levels in weeks. Here's a bit of color on this out Monday from Bloomberg's Cameron Crise:

One of the notable developments of January-February trading was how negatively correlated the SPX was to the U.S. Treasury curve. While the relationship cooled a bit in March, it once again seems to have reasserted itself, with a steeper curve corresponding to lower stock prices. The relationship goes beyond a naïve overlay chart, however. Using weekly data the r-squared this year is 0.4, indicating a pretty solid relationship.

Admittedly, this is a lot of information to digest, but what I would encourage readers to consider is that while all of the jargon and technical discussion can seem intimidating on a first read, what I'm doing here is the same thing I do in every, single one of my posts for this platform. Namely, keeping you apprised of key market trends both at the surface level and under the proverbial hood, and supporting my initial characterizations of those trends (whether benign or potentially risky) with real analysis and the best data available.

There is nothing particularly complicated about the overarching point here. 2018 looks like 2015 in some respects (e.g., jitters about emerging markets, a rapidly depreciating Chinese yuan and a Fed faced with a choice between ameliorating the situation or potentially throwing gasoline of the fire) and one of the key debates following the turmoil that unfolded three years ago revolved around whether and to what extent the flash crash on August 24 was a product of the fragility inherent in modern market structure.

Fragility and liquidity provision were thrust into the spotlight again this year on February 5, and as noted above, it appears that market depth (a proxy for liquidity) has yet to recover from that episode.

Whether or not August of 2018 will look anything like August of 2015 is of course anyone's guess, but the evidence presented above is more than adequate when it comes to supporting a cautious outlook, if not because you harbor a particularly dour world view or otherwise are inclined to be bearish, then simply because a dearth of liquidity has the potential to magnify shocks emanating from a further weakening of the yuan or from negative headline risk surrounding the ongoing trade dispute.

Take all of that for what it's worth, but whatever you do, don't tell me that trip down the proverbial rabbit hole wasn't worth your time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.