Sonos: A Look At Valuation

At the midpoint of the pricing range, Sonos will hit an IPO valuation of $1.77 billion, lower than the $2.5-$3 billion that most observers were initially expecting.

With 13.9 million shares being tendered in the IPO, the company will raise $250 million in the IPO.

After a bit of a lull for high-profile IPOs in May and June, big-ticket names are lining up to the diving board yet again, with Sonos (SONO) having narrowed down its pricing range for its upcoming IPO. The wireless-speaker company has been one of the most prominent hardware startups of the past several years, not least of which because it's one of the few large names to survive.

Needless to say, Sonos is a household name - a powerful consumer product with a large following. Such companies have pulled off extremely successful IPOs this year, from Docusign (DOCU) and Dropbox (DBX), to Spotify (SPOT). These highly-anticipated IPOs have been met with strong investor demand over the past few months - and Sonos, too, is one company investors have been waiting for ever since its confidential filing back in April.

It's not merely reputation that may win the day for Sonos, either. As we saw in the company's financials (which I cover in a prior article), Sonos has accumulated a gargantuan revenue base, with its FY17 revenues just $8 million short of hitting $1 billion last year. Though it's true that hardware companies (due to the upfront revenue element) don't make for apples-to-apples revenue comparisons against software and internet companies like Spotify or Docusign where revenues are deferred over longer periods of time, we still have to note that very few startups going public have attained a ~$1 billion revenue run rate.

Sonos is still growing at a respectable pace, too, despite having been in the market for years. In the first half of FY18 (October through March), Sonos grew revenues by 18% y/y. The company also generates a positive adjusted EBITDA.

In my view, Sonos's IPO will be an exciting one to watch - especially now that we know the starting valuation will be somewhat lower than investors were originally expecting. We'll see if that lasts - popular IPOs this year have almost all unfailingly raised their initial price ranges and/or priced above the stated range, as well as popped tremendously on the first day of trading. At least from a first glance, however, Sonos's valuation looks reasonable and attractive.

The only factor we have to watch out for is the hardware element. Very few hardware companies have gone public over the past year, probably because of such poor investor sentiment for hardware - but those that did, like the Chinese smartwatch/fitness tracker company Huami (HMI), have done poorly since going public. Still, because Sonos is close to breakeven on the profitability side, and is proposing to trade at a reasonable valuation to revenues (even for a hardware company - we'll discuss valuation in more detail shortly), I believe this IPO has tremendous potential.

Deal structure

First, a quick update on Sonos' proposed deal structure, which was not available in Sonos' initial filing.

The company is proposing to sell 13.9 million shares in the offering - about 14% of the post-IPO float of 98.4 million shares, a relatively small percentage of the company. Furthermore, an evil smaller percentage of these tendered shares will actually be new issuances. Of the 13.9 million shares outstanding, 8.3 million shares will be offered by existing shareholders:

Figure 1. Sonos proposed deal structure Source: Sonos updated S-1 filing

This implies that, though the IPO would raise $250 million in aggregate at the $18 pricing midpoint, only $100 million of the proceeds will fill the company treasury, while the remaining $150 million will go to existing shareholders.

One additional encouraging data point is that the CEO, Patrick Spence, is not selling any of his shares. The bulk of the insider selling is being done by Sonos's PE backer, KKR (KKR) - which is still holding on to the majority of its stake regardless. Here's a look at the proposed pro forma cap table:

Figure 2. Sonos pro forma cap table Source: Sonos updated S-1 filing

Valuation

So where does this leave Sonos in terms of valuation? With 98.4 million shares outstanding post-IPO, as shown in the above section, a pricing range of $17-$19 implies a market cap of $1.67-$1.87 billion, or $1.77 billion at the midpoint. Though this valuation is nowhere near final, as previously noted, this is a good deal lower than the $2.5-$3.0 billion valuation that observers were originally expecting, according to The Verge.

It's probably too early to read into this initial pass at valuation and determine whether this means there isn't sufficient institutional investor demand to support a higher valuation. Like many other IPOs, Songs could simply be attempting to attract attention to its IPO by dangling a lower price first, and then pricing above it later on.

Sonos's most recent balance sheet shows cash holdings of $117.8 million, along with $39.7 million of debt. If we also consider the $93 million in net proceeds that Sonos will add from the IPO (the $100 million portion accruing to the company, less 7% in standard investment banking fees and underwriting discounts), we arrive at an estimated post-IPO net cash position of $171.1 million. This puts Sonos's initial enterprise value at $1.60 billion.

As a refresher, here's where Sonos's financials stand:

Figure 3. Sonos financials Source: Sonos updated S-1 filing

Assuming 15% revenue growth for the current fiscal year (still conservative when we consider the company achieved 18% y/y revenue growth in the first half of the year), we arrive at an FY18 revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. This puts Sonos' valuation at 1.40x EV/FY18 revenues.

Here's how that compares against other mid-cap consumer hardware companies:

FIT EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

It's useful to bear in mind that Sonos's comps above are struggling companies, with each facing steep y/y revenue declines and a deterioration of profit margins - hence, Sonos' premium multiple is still understandable, at least if it is able to continue posting strong quarterly results. In my view, I'd peg the upper bound of Sonos' valuation at 2x EV/FY18 revenues, implying a price target of $25 and a market cap of $2.45 billion - more in-line with its original valuation. In between that range, I still think Sonos is a decent buy.

Key takeaways

Sonos's updated valuation puts it short of original expectations of a $2.5-$3. billion valuation, creating an interesting opportunity as long as shares remain close to that range. Unlike many of its struggling consumer hardware peers, Sonos is still a growing company despite its large scale that is also showing progress to profitability. Keep a close eye on this IPO as it draws nearer.

