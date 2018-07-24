Skyworks Deserves A Higher Multiple

But the shares simply trade at too modest a multiple for such a well managed company, in our view.

Despite handset saturation, the company can still win content and their broad market segment is growing nicely.

The big boost to revenue growth will come with 5G and this is still at least a year off.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) is a manufacturer mostly of chips for mobile phones, but also increasingly has solutions for other markets like the IoT and automotive markets.

It recently produced good Q3 results, but the shares sold off which surprised us as we fully agree with SA contributor Ray Merola who argued not too long ago:

SWKS exhibits all the characteristics of what I consider a good investment candidate: it's well-managed, has a sound balance sheet, owns a strong franchise, earns profits in cash, and is shareholder-friendly. I also believe the shares trade well below Fair Value.

So we're trying to figure out whether there were any skeletons in the CC. We usually like to start by looking at longer-term trends, and in the case of Skyworks these all seem pretty favorable:

It is noticeable that net income hasn't topped the highs of 2016 although EBITDA has.

Q3 Results

Here is a little overview from the 10-Q:

At first sight a fairly unremarkable quarter in terms of revenue growth (or actually the absence of growth) but a good (16%) growth quarter for net income. There were small beats on both revenue (by $5.25M) and EPS (by $0.04) but hardly spectacular.

The revenue stagnation is the result of smartphone saturation and also the loss of ZTE as a customer due to a US imposed ban which has cost the company $25M-$30M per quarter.

That ban is now lifted, but management argues that it will take months, if not quarters for ZTE to ratchet up to its former purchases.

However, the second half of the (calendar) year is always stronger, and this time will be no exception so management still expects mid single-digit revenue growth for the fiscal year 2018 (ending at the end of September).

First there will be the new models introduced later this year and further out on the horizon will be 5G. They reached key 5G related milestones this quarter (Q3CC):

including the launch of our Sky5 antenna tuning portfolio. Our newest 5G solutions deliver enhanced bandwidth coverage from 60 megahertz to 6 gigahertz. This is an enormous and incremental source of content growth for Skyworks as the number of antennas increased substantially across 5G engines. In addition, last quarter we successfully demonstrated our proprietary fully integrated Sky5 sub-6 gigahertz engines supporting new 5G and our radios across frequency bands and n77, n78 and n79. Quite simply Sky5 is enabling new 5G networks and facilitating ubiquities wireless connectivity for both people and things.

The latter refers to the IoT, where the company's solutions are already catching on and that comes in handy as these will also receive a enormous boost from 5G.

We can't get too excited yet, as management argues that real revenues from 5G is still sometime away, they expect that to begin late 2019 early 2020.

It's a pity the company doesn't split out its revenues in the 10-Q although they addressed this during the Q3CC. Mobile counts for roughly 70% of revenues with broad market the rest. This is doing well (Q3CC):

So we see really good strength across the board, especially the IoT segment that’s including the connected home, the connected car, machine-to-machine industrial applications, some consumable applications. And in addition to that, we also see some really good traction there on the infrastructure segment, so broad market is doing really, really well.

But we would have liked to know if (as we assume) it's producing an increasing slice of revenues. The category itself is growing at low to mid-teens y/y growth which is also expected in Q4.

One of the advantages that the company has is that it's very flexible as to specific demands, especially with respect to model phones. The Chinese produce lots of different models (Q3CC):

And what we bring to the table is really that high degree of configurability where we can go in and lever TC saw, we can lever our DRx, we can love our homegrown gallium arsenide in our packaging to create really unique solution. So each customer gets exactly what they and only what they want. As you know, in China, you have more of kind of a proliferation of models rather than one or two flagships that that’s for global markets. So the ability to work with each customer and get it right based on their needs is really important.

Their technological prowess enables the company to raise its content in mobile, and opportunities will increase with the advent of 5G.

China constitutes 25%-30% of revenues for the company and this isn't just mobile phone producers it's basically across the board from their product categories.

Management doesn't fear a trade war between the US and China. It doesn't see any impact to date (apart from the ZTE issue) and it is well hedged (Q3CC):

If you look at the trade war in the tariff side, we are an exporter of components from the U.S., from Singapore, from Mexico into China and many other countries. There are no new import duties or tariffs on those components. And so that doesn’t impact us at all.

Margins

Margins have remained in the same territory since early 2016. They crept up a bit in Q3, gross margin increased 20 basis points to 50.9% (non-GAAP) and operating margin came in at 36.3%. In Q4, gross margin will increase further to 51%-51.5%, closing in on their 53% target.

Cash

The company generates really substantial amounts of cash flow, free cash flow is 10% of revenue. Q3 cash flow is always a bit soft, according to management as the company builds up inventories for the following two quarters.

And there was also quite a bit of CapEx, which came in at $191M, a substantial part of this is 5G related (Q3CC):

we’re making strategic capital investments that are unique to executing in a 5G world very complex, very, very complex products that we want to make ourselves.

In the greater scheme of things stock based compensation isn't terribly relevant as it's just 10% of free cash flow. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 19% and the ongoing buyback program has considerably diminished the number of outstanding shares:

Indeed (Q3CC):

Dividends paid were $58 million and we've repurchased 2.5 million shares of our common stock for a total of $240 million, bringing our total share repurchases this fiscal quarter to over 5 million shares. In fact, in fiscal '18, we have returned essentially all of our free cash flow back to the shareholders through our share repurchase program and dividend payments. And we enter the quarter with the cash and investment balance of over $1.6 billion and no debt.

Guidance

From the Q3CC:

For the third fiscal quarter, sorry, for the fourth fiscal quarter, we expect revenue to be up 11% to 13% sequentially or $1 billion at the midpoint. We anticipate further gross margin expansion with fourth quarter gross margin between 51% and 51.5%. We expect operating expenses in the fourth quarter of $135 million. Below the line, we expect roughly $4 million in other income, a tax rate of 9% and a diluted share count of 182 million shares. Accordingly at the midpoint of these ranges, we planned to deliver diluted earnings per share of $1.91, up 16% sequentially.

Valuation

Analyst expect an EPS of $7.12 this year rising 10% next year to $7.82, which makes the shares really quite reasonably priced, given the stellar balance sheet, cash flow and growth perspective.

Conclusion

As you can see above, the shares sold off on the earnings news, which we find quite baffling. The shares are at support levels and really quite cheap at 12x next years earnings.

The 5G party is still at least a year away and with the handset market fairly saturated, there doesn't seem to be any immediate big catalyst. But the broad market segment is growing at low to mid teens, and while phones might be stagnant, the company could still win content wise.

These will not propel the shares massively higher, but we still think such a well managed company deserves a higher multiple.

