Crispr Therapeutics: Elucidating The Significance Of The Mice Exploratory Finding

Research by scientists at the U.K.-based Wellcome Sanger Institute improved our understanding of CRISPR/Cas9; however, it does not materially affect the investment thesis on Crispr.

Knowing the rules and understanding... common mistakes will do nothing to help those who do not have some degree of patience and self-discipline. One of the ablest investment men I have ever known told me many years ago that in the stock market a good nervous system is even more important than a good head.



- The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is one of the best-performing equities of Integrated BioSci Investing. Nevertheless, Crispr is a volatile stock due to the periodic news regarding the efficacy and safety of the gene-editing system (CRISPR/Cas9). The first big hit was on January 5, 2018, due to a potential safety concern raised by Dr. Carsten Charlesworth et. al in an article published on bioRxiv. The same author then later retracted the claim and stated that CRISPR/Cas9 is indeed safe and efficacious. Investors who are patiently holding their shares for the past 52 weeks are enjoying +264% appreciation.

Interestingly, a new article published in Nature Biotechnology raised the concerns regarding potential mutational changes associated with the aforesaid gene-editing system. In this research, we’ll take an assessment of the new finding and reaffirm our strong investment thesis on Crispr.

Figure 1: Crispr stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamentals Analysis

Before proceeding with the analysis, we wish to briefly present an overview of Crispr for new investors. Headquartered in Switzerland, Crispr Therapeutics is brewing the next potential medical breakthrough: the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform, in and of itself, can have far-reaching ramifications as compared to CAR-T. As shown in Figure 2, the gene-edited CAR-T (along with the other molecules) are powering a highly enriched therapeutic pipeline.

Figure 2: Medicinal pipeline (Source: Crispr)

As mentioned earlier, Nature Biotechnology published an article by the scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the U.K. on July 16, 2018. According to Dr. Allan Bradley et. al:

CRISPR/Cas9 is poised to become the gene editing tool of choice in clinical contexts. Thus far, exploration of Cas9-induced genetic alterations has been limited to the immediate vicinity of the target site and distal off-target sequences, leading to the conclusion that CRISPR/Cas9 was reasonably specific. Here we report significant on-target mutagenesis, such as large deletions and more complex genomic rearrangements at the targeted sites in mouse embryonic stem cells, mouse hematopoietic progenitors and a human differentiated cell line. Using long-read sequencing and long-range PCR genotyping, we show that DNA breaks introduced by single-guide RNA/Cas9 frequently resolved into deletions extending over many kilobases. Furthermore, lesions distal to the cut site and crossover events were identified. The observed genomic damage in mitotically active cells caused by CRISPR/Cas9 editing may have pathogenic consequences.

We appreciate the study published by Dr. Bradley because the finding increased our understanding of the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Similar to Corie Lok of Xconomy, we wish to point out several points for investors to be more appreciative of the stellar individualized medicine, CRISPR/Cas9.

First, the study was conducted on mice, hence, the finding might not be transferable to humans. Of note, animal studies are exploratory in nature, and thus, their results are not conclusive. Therefore, one should take the aforesaid finding in its appropriate context. Second, CRISPR/Cas9 was applied to rapidly dividing cells in the study: cells with a high turnover tend to experience an elevated rate of mutation. Third, the dose employed was high and applied for a prolonged period of time, thereby subjecting those cells to more mutational changes. Fourth, certain parts of the genome are more prone to deletion than others (especially those unmethylated regions).

That aside, it is interesting to note that despite the 20% deletion found, there were no associated tumors in those cell lines. Likewise, the gene-editing biosciences - Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), and Crispr Therapeutics as featured in our Specialty Report - have neither found nor reported any tumor associated with their gene-editing molecules. The actual tumor is what mattered most.

From the medical view, we are all bombarded with mutations. Many of those mutations are “silent,” which do not have any clinical consequences. Additionally, our body’s natural repair system nearly always kicks in to fix the important changes, while the immune system is continuously on the guard to prevent tumors from forming. Altogether, the potential changes are most likely to be kept in check by our body’s natural defenses.

All that said, let's take an assessment of the financial picture of Crispr. For Q1 2018 ended on March 31, the company reported $1.4 million in revenues, compared to $2.7 million for the same period a year prior. The revenues related to the collaborative agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, research & development (“R&D”) expenses for the respective periods came in at $19.5 million and $14.8 million. Interestingly, an increase in R&D can be a positive sign, as an investment today can translate into blockbuster sales in the future.

Furthermore, the respective net losses came in at $28.3 million versus $21.5 million. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Crispr to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit, due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process. Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

As regards the balance sheet, it had $341.8 million in cash and equivalents, a 40% improvement from $239.8 million for the same comparison. Based on the $28.3 million quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into at least Q4 2019 (prior to the need for additional financing).

Final Remarks

In all, our analytical research revealed that Crispr Therapeutics is a highly promising company powered by its lead molecule, CTX-001, which can post strong clinical outcomes. The market for hemoglobinopathies for CTX-001 is estimated at $8.8 billion by 2022, with sickle cell disease making up a bulk of it, while beta-thalassemia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.

In the worst-case scenario that CTX-001 fails, Crispr still has the superb CAR-T franchise to fall back on. The broad pipeline enables more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. Investors who are focused on the big picture and acted on the fundamentals, rather than market sentiment, have profited handsomely with their investment in the company. And the best is yet to come. The future data reporting can catapult shares to a new high. Despite the fact that the new research has increased our understanding of CRISPR/Cas9, it is highly likely smoke in front of the mirror that will soon evaporate into thin air.

At this stage in its growth cycle, the main risk for Crispr is whether the company will have adequate cash to fund its operations. More importantly, the other concern is whether the company can deliver positive trial clinical outcomes for the gene-editing molecules, especially CTX-001. In case of a negative clinical binary, it is reasonable to expect the stock can tumble over 50%, and vice versa.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.