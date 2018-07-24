Trump Insurance For Amazon - And Why You Probably Won't Need It

But I also explain why Amazon longs - and investors in general - probably don't need to fear President Trump.

President Trump in front of a prototype of his as yet unbuilt wall (via SS.com).

Trump Versus Amazon

With President Trump threatening Amazon (AMZN) again on Monday, in the tweet below, I have posted a couple of ways Amazon shareholders can stay long while limiting their downside risk.

After that, I briefly update my site's take on Amazon, and then I elaborate on why Amazon shareholders - and investors in general - probably shouldn't be worrying about President Trump at all.

Trump Protection For Amazon

For these examples, I assume you have 100 shares of AMZN and can tolerate a decline of 20% over the next several months, but not one more than that. The screen captures below come from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Monday's close, to hedge 100 shares of AMZN against a greater-than-20% decline by mid-January.

The cost of this protection was $3,330, or 1.85% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price within the spread between the bid and ask.).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 22% over the same time frame, you could have used the optimal collar below to get the same level of protection as above.

One of the differences between this hedge and the previous one is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one that lowered its cost to $2,715, or 1.51% of position value. A second difference is that the cost of the put leg was more than offset by the income of $3,310, or 1.84% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid) generated by the short call leg.

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $595, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On Amazon

Here's the full row on Amazon from Portfolio Armor's admin panel,

And a close-up on the part of that that determines its potential return estimate,

I'm not going to go through these numbers in as much detail as I did with Netflix (NFLX) in my previous article ("Ignore The Pundits"), or Microsoft (MSFT), in the article before that ("Keeping Out Of Jeopardy") -- it's the same sort of analysis, and you can refer to those articles for it. I just want to make two points about Amazon here:

Like Netflix, but unlike Microsoft, it's currently a top 10 Portfolio Armor name. As you can see in the table below, those top 10 names have tended to outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next 6 months.

2. Like Microsoft, but unlike Netflix, Amazon passes Portfolio Armor's "AHP" test, meaning it's also hedgeable against a >9% decline with optimal puts. This suggests it's a lower risk stock than Netflix. While these stocks would be at risk if there were a severe market downturn (this is, to an extent, tautological, given the market caps of Amazon and Microsoft, in particular), Amazon is probably not at much risk of Trump, as I elaborate below.

You Probably Shouldn't Worry About President Trump

These are the two main reasons that you probably shouldn't worry about Trump if you are an Amazon investor, or an investor in general:

Much of the fears stirred up about Trump in the press are driven by ideological and class antipathies toward him, rather than objective analysis. Where Trump has the most power as a President, internationally, he has generally acted in ways that minimize the chance of catastrophe; where he has the most potential impact on American companies, domestically, he has the least power.

Here are two examples to support the international part of this. The first concerns the most important job of any American President, which is avoiding nuclear war. Columnist Josh Barro, who, like most of the press, apparently, looks down on Trump's trucker hat-wearing base for class reasons and, and as a globalist is ideologically opposed to Trump's nationalism, claimed in Business Insider 2016 that a Trump presidency would raise the risk of nuclear war relative to his opponent:

In investing, risk requires compensation. Investors will expect a higher return from a risky bet, and - conversely - will pay for certainty. It's why you pay double-digit rates on your credit cards, while the federal government can borrow for next to nothing. Let's apply this analysis to the election. A Hillary Clinton presidency is the safe bet. She offers, more or less, an extension of the Obama presidency. You might think that that's a bad return, but at least you know almost exactly what it is. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is a wild card. Who the hell knows what he would do if elected? I put some of the possibilities on this helpful chart:

This was Barro's "helpful chart":

Of course, an objective analysis of Donald Trump's statements during and before his 2016 campaign indicated that a President Trump would represent a lower risk of nuclear war than his opponent, as I argued at the time:

Who Offers The Bigger Risk Of War? Barro's "safe bet" candidate voted for the war in Iraq and then followed it up by engineering a "disastrous Libyan intervention," as the left-of-center New Republic put it. Two years ago, the venerable liberal magazine The Nationwarned, "The Left Ought to Worry About Hillary Clinton, Hawk and Militarist, in 2016." In contrast, with the exception of Senator Rand Paul, Trump was the least-bellicose of the 17 candidates running for his party's nomination. Reality Versus Dr. Strangelove For anyone old enough to remember the '90s (as Barro is), the idea of Donald Trump, guest star on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, as a character out of Dr. Strangelove, intent on sparking a nuclear war, should strain credulity. If it doesn't, consider that, as Ron Rosenbaum noted, Trump has been concerned about nuclear proliferation since 1987. After some de rigueur swipes at Trump's garish taste and his temperament, Rosenbaum concedes, "He seemed genuinely aware of just how much danger nukes put the world in and how futile efforts thus far had been to deal with that danger. He didn't sound eager to pull the trigger, which I guess is good. There had to be a deal!"

Events this year have so far refuted Barro's claims about Trump being the riskier candidate. Trump has sought better relations with Russia, the world's other nuclear superpower, and he has worked to reduce the rogue nuclear threat from North Korea, with his efforts apparently achieving some results, as the tweet below, by Jake Tapper suggests.

The second example of ideological opponents overstating Trump-related international fears concerns trade. The lead editorial in the Financial Times on Saturday (pictured in the tweet below) hyped the threat of a global trade war due to Trump's nationalist efforts at reducing America's trade deficit. But the editors were forced to acknowledge a JP Morgan estimate that, in a worst case scenario, if all of Trump's proposed tariffs were enacted, the impact to global growth would be 0.25%.

Regarding the last point, about the president's relative lack of power domestically, consider what software developer and political theorist Curtis "Moldbug" Yarvin wrote before Trump was inaugurated, as I shared last year:

There are only two possible impacts of a Trump presidency: some kind of insane auto-coup (see below), or a giant nothingburger like the Nixon and Reagan administrations. You might notice that "populism" (or, to those of us less afflicted by No True Scotsman syndrome, "democracy") elected Nixon and Reagan. What impact did these hostile "populist" administrations have on the actual U.S. government? Well... some. Not "none". I don't know -- what impact does a storm have on a coral reef? There is certainly more sloshing around, way up at the surface. [...] Otherwise... you are being shown the exception to the rule. This illusion is just taking advantage of your instinctive innumeracy. The U.S. government is a huge, gigantic, immense thing. It did 10,000 things on December 30 and another 10,000 things on January 30. 9,999 of them are exactly the same as they would have been had Hillary won.

After fleshing out the "nothingburger" scenario a bit more, Yarvin addressed the more radical possibility of an "auto-coup," only to dismiss it:

If Trump or any President can essentially change the quasi-legal form of government, perhaps acting in a Jacksonian way, that would be a true auto-coup in the Alberto Fujimori [former president of Peru] tradition. [...] I just don't think Trump would do it though. Also -- I forget the source of the quote, but it is an actual quote from someone who was somehow connected to DC -- "Trump has no people." [...] I really don't think you should be worrying about Donald Trump at all. I would be super surprised to see any real change in Washington as a result of his administration, and my predictions are often accurate.

As I noted at the time, an example supporting Yarvin's argument was that Trump's biggest campaign promise, a wall at the Southern border, has yet to be built, despite enabling legislation being signed into law 12 years ago.

Another year has passed, and that wall is still unbuilt. As long as it remains unbuilt, and Robert Mueller's investigation of Trump continues, I wouldn't worry too much about Trump launching an antitrust jihad against Amazon. Trump's attorney general has let the special prosecutor's investigation continue despite Trump's complaints; it seems unlikely he'd launch an antitrust action against Amazon because of Trump's tweeted threats.

