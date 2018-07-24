Catalyst Biosciences: Elucidating The Latest Clinical Outcomes Powering A Robust Grower

Does the management talk freely to investors about its affairs when things are going well but “clam up” when troubles and disappointment occur? - Philip Fisher

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) is an interesting growth company with highly valuable assets. As reflective of its strong fundamentals, the stock appreciated by $7.66 during the past 52 weeks (to currently exchange hands at $12.12 at 2:05 pm ET for +176% profits). Monday, the company reported strong phase 2/3 clinical outcomes for prophylactic Factor VIIa (FVIIa) variant marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA) being developed for the treatment of hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. Contrary to shareholders’ expectation, investors took profits and thereby prevented the stock from enjoying a rally. Whenever the fundamentals are moving north while the shares are trading south, the stock tends to deliver multiple-fold profits in the long run. That being said, we’ll take a fundamental assessment of Catalyst Biosciences to gauge its long-term share price movement.

Figure 1: Catalyst Biosciences stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in South San Francisco, California, Catalyst Biosciences is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to service blood disorders. Leveraging on its expertise, the company is powering a focused therapeutic pipeline to treat (and prevent) bleeding associated with the rare blood disorder, hemophilia A and B (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Catalyst Biosciences)

As a bleeding disorder, hemophilia is an x-linked inherited condition that afflicts boys. Hemophilia A and hemophilia B are correspondingly due to the deficiency in the blood coagulation factors 8 (FVIII) and 9 (FIX), respectively. Without factors (8 and 9), the patient usually suffers from the bleeding complication associated with non-traumatic injuries. For instance, a minor fall can cause a life-threatening bleed in a patient with hemophilia.

Treatment wise, the availability of factor replacement medicines has significantly improved patient cares. Be that as it may, the severity and frequency of bleeding is variable, the optimal management is complex, new therapies are being introduced rapidly, and many challenging management decisions continue to arise. Taken altogether, the demand for novel and improved products is quite robust.

The lead molecule marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA) - a FVIIa - is currently being assessed in the phase 2/3 trial. The intravenous (“IV” or injection into the veins) formulation of MarzAA has the 3.5 hours half-life. In contrast, the half-life is lengthened to 9.5 hours when dosed subcutaneously (i.e., injection underneath the skin). Similar to MarzAA, the other molecule CB-2679d/ISU-304 (“CB-ISU”) is dosed subcutaneously (and is being developed as a management of hemophilia B).

As alluded, Catalyst Biosciences posted strong data from the phase 2/3 trial, studying the subcutaneous injection of MarzAA as a management of hemophilia A or B with inhibitor. Accordingly, the data was presented in a poster presentation at the 64th Annual Scientific and Standardization Committee (SSC) Meeting of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (“ISTH”) in Dublin. The interim results for 5 of 12 enrolled-patients were presented by the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Howard Levy.

As follows, one patient with the historical annualized bleed rate (“ABR”) of 26.7 concluded the study with only one bleed during the 96 days of preventative management (i.e., prophylaxis). The aforesaid patient did not show any bleeds during the treatment with 60 µg/kg MarzAA for 50 days. Notwithstanding, there was one bleed at Day 46 during treatment with 30 µg/kg MarzAA. Interestingly, the finding signifies that the bleeding prevention is “dose dependent,” thereby providing further support of the efficacy re MarzAA.

That aside, two other subjects (with the ABRs of 15.9 and 16.6) are currently in the first 50-day of treatment. Through a cumulative 160 dosed-days, no anti-drug antibodies to MarzAA have been detected. Having no anti-drug antibodies formation is important, as it foretells a sustained response as well as the lack of need for a higher dosage. Commenting on the development, CEO Dr. Nassim Usman noted,

We are very pleased with the efficacy with our subcutaneous FVIIa variant MarzAA for the treatment of hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. The interim results from the Phase 2/3 trial support our target of achieving significant reductions in annualized bleed rate with daily subcutaneous injections of MarzAA. We expect to open more trial sites and increase enrollment as the year progresses and plan to complete the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 study by the end of 2018.

In addition, Dr. Levy featured the most current data from the Phase 1/2 trial that assessed CB-2679d/ISU-304 (“CB-ISU”) as a potential treatment for hemophilia B. In Cohort 6, two subjects have been enrolled and achieved FIX trough activity levels >30% with one IV dose followed by 9 daily subcutaneous doses. Nonetheless, the two subjects (who were cousins) developed neutralizing antibodies to CB-2679d. What is notable was that the level of antibody was quite low (below 1 Bethesda Unit) at a follow-up visit and it remained in the body temporarily. Both cousins returned to their prior prophylaxis treatment (BeneFix, i.e. Rixubis) with continued efficacy. Hence, the transient antibody formation should not take away the clinical efficacy of CB-ISU. Even if the antibody level was higher, the physician can always increase the dose. Looking at this anomaly, Dr. Usman noted,

We are moving forward with our analysis to determine the cause of the antibody development we observed in Cohort 6 and will provide further updates once the analysis has been completed.

For the financial picture of the company, we'll take a look at the Q1 2018 (ends on March 01). As follows, Catalyst Biosciences reported $5.0M ($0.56 per share) net loss compared to $4.1M ($4.57 per share) decline for the same period a year prior. The research and development (“R&D”) spending came in at $3.8M (an 80% increase from $2.1M). Increase in R&D isn’t viewed as negative, according to the Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher). Fisher stated that R&D investment made today can pay off big tomorrow.

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Catalyst Biosciences to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process. Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile. Pertaining to the balance sheet, there was $143.5M in cash and short-term investments. The strong cash position was the result of the $106.8M financing executed back in Feb. Based on the $6.6M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for at least three years prior to the need for additional financing.

Final Remarks

Catalyst Biosciences is brewing a highly focused pipeline with promising molecules to tap into the hemophilia market. Despite the recent share price depreciation (ironically from a positive clinical binary), the fundamentals are solid and thus the stock is positioned to perform more than satisfactorily in the foreseeable future. The potential partnership for CB-2782 can also spark a rally. In terms of risks, the main concern for Catalyst is if MarzAA and CB-ISU can deliver positive clinical results in their advanced study. If those molecules failed to deliver positive clinical outcomes, the stock is likely to tumble over 50% and vice versa. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicine is approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.