Beer Category Is Saturated - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/23/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, July 23.
Bullish Calls
Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL): It's a part of the selfie generation. It's a buy.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI): They are great financial advisors to the middle income person. It's doing well and is worth buying.
HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ): HPQ is doing incredibly well.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN): It's a well-run experiential place and is a buy.
Bearish Calls
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM): The company is doing well and the stock is heavily shorted. Cramer advised selling half the position as beer has become a saturated category.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN): Cramer has been recommending the stock since $20. It's at $75 now and he cannot recommend buying at current levels though the company is good. Wait for a pullback.
