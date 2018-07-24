Beer Category Is Saturated - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/23/18)

Primerica is worth buying as they are good advisors for the middle income person.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, July 23.

Bullish Calls

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL): It's a part of the selfie generation. It's a buy.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI): They are great financial advisors to the middle income person. It's doing well and is worth buying.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ): HPQ is doing incredibly well.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN): It's a well-run experiential place and is a buy.

Bearish Calls

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM): The company is doing well and the stock is heavily shorted. Cramer advised selling half the position as beer has become a saturated category.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN): Cramer has been recommending the stock since $20. It's at $75 now and he cannot recommend buying at current levels though the company is good. Wait for a pullback.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up