Uniti And Windstream: Dire Straits

We are done shorting for now and suggest long plays for those who are interested.

The lease is a very expensive in relation to the OIBDAR it provides and while escalators are low, we still think this can be renegotiated down the line.

Uniti Group has an strong lease with Windstream Holdings Inc. but we continue to worry about problems down the line.

Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle: You can (almost) never simultaneously know the exact position and the exact speed of a particle.

Uniti Uncertainty Principle: You can (almost) never simultaneously know the exact timing and the exact results of a Windstream (WIN) bankruptcy.

We recently wrote about the risks of a WIN bankruptcy to UNITI Group Inc.(UNIT). Our comments on the thread (and there were a lot!), got us thinking about some other factors that stand key to this outcome. We wish to run over them today.

Hate the game not the player

While we do take Monday morning quarterbacking very seriously, we don't quite understand the rationale for the venom. Specially in light of our "buys" at $15 and $14, sells at $21 and shorting at $23.31. We covered our direct short positions around $19.70 and our ratio spread shorts profitably at $17.10. So our "warped" philosophy has certainly worked.

About that "who can reject" article

Our previous article stressed that under the right circumstances WIN bondholders can reject the lease or force modifications to it. We had several comments that that was not even a remote possibility. In our experience, bondholders are given a good say in Chapter 11 proceedings and have to sign off on the final plan, but there are two additional "possibilities" that allow the lease to be rejected by bondholders.

The first, is that WIN accepts the lease and bondholders become equity holders. This of course is a very reasonable possibility as bondholders often become equity owners post bankruptcy. Then with continuing deterioration of revenues, WIN is in Chapter 11 again down the line and guess who is in charge of tell UNIT what they can do with their lease? The bondholders. So saying that bondholders cannot EVER reject or force renegotiation of the lease is incorrect. Also, knowing this possibility, is it not likely that UNIT will work with the bondholders, the first time?

The second is a technicality. If WIN does not file a plan post Chapter 11 within 120 days, a creditor (bondholders) can do so. There are several references for this, see here and here.

So obviously saying bondholders "can" reject is correct at at least two different levels. Yes, the lease is complex and UNIT has several layers of protection in there including requirements to rapidly reject or accept a lease in a Chapter 11. But rent payments could be made in a timely manner and the ultimate plan filed by the bondholders with a modification of rent terms proposed. None of which though falls in the area of certainty for us. The word "can" represents a possibility, however unlikely and remote some investors may believe it to be.

Now back to the good part

A key focus for us recently has been the huge odds of a UNIT bankruptcy implied by the credit default swaps (CDS) markets. At last check these implied a cumulative 41% probability of UNIT bankruptcy in 5 years. This strikes us as quite odd as even in a 30% rent cut case, UNIT's ability to make interest payments is pretty good. The dividend would take a swan-dive, but the bond payments should be good. So this got us to focusing on two sets of numbers.

Non-UNIT lease revenues

When UNIT (Called CS&L at the time) was spun off, WIN retained ownership of some assets. This can best be seen in the consolidated balance sheet of WIN at the time.

Source: WIN 2015 10-K

WIN has significant assets although a lot may have been worth less today. The key one though is the $1.5 billion in "Outside Communication Plant" category. This involves some fiber that WIN uses and some "dark fiber" that has yet to be activated. Even UNIT acknowledged this percentage at the time.

Source: UNIT presentation

Now, no one doubts that this 80% is a significant chunk. Still, the critical question remains, "How much revenues could WIN generate simply off the other 20%?"

1) Is it zero? As in, UNIT interrupts every chain and WIN could not make a call to bankruptcy court in the absence of UNIT's lease.

2) Is it 20%? Fitting 1:1 with the percentage.

3) Is it more than 20% due to redundancies and overlaps?

The answer is that we do not know for sure. WIN says "We currently lease a significant portion of our telecommunications network assets, including our fiber and copper networks and other real estate, under the master lease with Uniti." That of course does not answer the question but if the answer is 3), then the risk to UNIT increases exponentially.

We would add that WIN made two acquisitions of Earthlink and Broadview that make up about 20% of current revenues and came with their own owned fiber networks. Could those networks expand, percentage of WIN revenue that is not dependent on UNIT? Again, we do not know, but if potentially more than 40% of WIN revenues could operate outside the UNIT lease, the dynamics are a bit different than if only 20% could.

How much does the lease cost WIN?

WIN spends a lot of money on capex. Over the last 3 years this has been in the neighborhood of $800-$900 million annually. A decent portion of this is capital improvements on UNIT networks that become part of UNIT's property. These are not small amounts and WIN spent $228 million in 2017 for UNIT. In addition, WIN does pay maintenance and repair and property taxes, all of which are a cost of the lease. All of this would fall on UNIT to take care of in the absence of WIN and in the absence of UNIT finding a replacement.

The point we are trying to make is that WIN is spending close to $1 billion on rent+capital capex + maintenance expenses to generate what might be really low Operating Income Before Depreciation, Amortization & Rent (OIBDAR) ($1.273 billion below). This is particularly true if option 2 or 3 above is the right answer to our question.

Source: Author's estimates & calculations

This is a very dangerous asymmetry and if WIN revenues fall from here the argument that the lease is extremely burdensome gains weight with any reasonable judge. Is this what the market is worried about?

We still don't get it

While we are clearly happy we sold out and made money on the short side, we still don't get the default risk. Even a 50% cut to WIN lease payments (which we estimate as borderline impossible) would allow UNIT to continue paying interest.

The dividend would be chopped to bits, but default seems still like a distant dream. So it is possible buyers of such CDS have faith in Aurelius being able to unravel this whole sale/leaseback transaction, or we are missing something big.

How to play it

If you play you have to get paid to play. UNIT is now at 7X AFFO and getting close to a reasonable price (we are more or less neutral here). But those playing this game from the long side should improve their odds.

1) Insist on upfront payment

Source: Yahoo Finance because IB was down, why else would we use it

A significant population of investors insist that they are only interested in collecting the dividend and waiting. With the yield at 13.9% we certainly see the appeal but this is a higher risk play and it helps to improve the odds.

Selling the $17.50 Jan cash secured puts for $4.70 creates a total return of 36.71% ($470/$1,280), if UNIT stays at or above $17.50 at January 2020 expiration. This beats the annual 13.9% annual income collected via dividends. It also eliminates the potential loss of dividends should they be cut sooner. Remember this risk still exists if you go with covered calls versus cash secured puts. Yes, you do miss the potential of big upside (just as with covered calls) but the risk-reward improves materially for us.

You could also sell the $5 puts for $0.60 creating a total return of 13.6% over 18 months while creating a $12.50 price cushion between you and a capital loss.

2) Go higher up the solvency chain

Buying the UNIT bonds would be the safest way to play the situation. They lack material upside but still offer 10% plus yields to maturity and should withstand far more stresses than the common.

Predicting is hard, specially about the future

Is it? Well, how do you explain this picture released in 1985 about two brothers fighting the good fight together while their companies are in Dire Straits?

Source: Brothers In Arms By Dire Straits

Surely, it was about these two.

While we don't have that good a crystal ball that Mark Knopfler possessed, we do think that this is not an easy layup being presented. WIN needs to stabilize revenues, beat Aurelius and show that it is not terminal. If it does that, yes UNIT could go to even $30. Those buying UNIT here and assuming that just because some essential service is bundled in there that a lease which appears hugely burdensome today will withstand Chapter 11 proceedings (perhaps multiple times) are gambling. That too is fine, but please realize that this is not risk free return.

For more analysis such as this, alongside real-time alerts to sell insurance (puts) to panicked investors and lottery tickets (calls) to euphoric investors, please consider a subscription to our marketplace service Wheel Of Fortune.

About "Wheel Of Fortune"

Wheel of Fortune is a leading and comprehensive marketplace service dedicated to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities in stocks, bonds, ETFs, and CEFs. We look for securities from an income and capital appreciation standpoint and focus primarily on managing risk in trades. We use options frequently to minimize risk and enhance returns.

We invite readers to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best current picks. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.