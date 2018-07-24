Can Gold Trade Above $2,000 An Ounce By June 2019?

Admittedly, the idea of gold ever going up again, much less quickly, seems a little crazy today. However, when you look at the ultra-low valuations of gold today versus stock market prices, long-term paper money creation, and honest U.S. inflation rates, you start to see the potential for a big upmove in this “hard money” precious metal. While everyone is fascinated by the bitcoin mania of 2017-18, few are looking at the old relic of gold as a better investment alternative going into a future economic recession and/or stock market panic.

The summer swoon in gold has been almost entirely a function of the rising dollar value. If gold holds the same value and purchasing power in foreign currencies, all else being equal, a rise in your local currency translates into a like percentage drop in gold, when priced in that currency. Measured from the beginning of the year, the Dollar Index basket versus foreign currencies designed by the Federal Reserve is up +3%, while the U.S. gold price is lower by -7%. From the dollar’s spring lows, a +7% rise was nicely matched by a -10% decline in gold worth.

Gold sentiment is extremely bearish and overdue to reverse course

Stock market optimists have gleefully rejoiced at the latest drop in precious metals during the summer. While the fall in gold is easily explained by the appreciating dollar value, traders and investors have been capitulating in outlook and liquidating gold investments at a fever pitch. Money managers and hedge funds have liquidated or turned into short-sellers of gold assets during the summer. SentimenTrader, on his Twitter feed, highlighted long COMEX futures positions are nearing a multi-decade low by rapid trading investment managers.

Hebba Investments on Seeking Alpha has been explaining the increasingly bullish setup building the last few months. Below is a chart of COMEX futures positioning by various investors. Swap dealers are becoming more bullish, a rarity usually seen only near bottoms. Honestly, gold positioning by traders and nearly universal negativity by Wall Street toward gold in July is the sentiment backdrop you see at a major 5- or 10-year bottom in prices.

Hulbert’s survey of gold weightings by newsletter writers has suggested a neutral (no exposure) to net short position this summer, as pictured below. Plus, every other gold survey of investment professionals is currently in the 10-20% bullish range during July, low numbers that usually coincide with an important price bottom.

Gold lease rates indicate tight supplies

My usual method of operation in the gold market is to be early, rather than late, in preparing for a big rally. Buying since February, my personal accounts have increased gold securities from a hedge setting to more of a speculative long holding. I wrote in April about the positive picture for a gold rally coming soon, based largely on climbing lease rates for gold:

Banks, financial institutions, and large investors buy, sell, hold, and borrow gold, much like other financial assets. Futures contracts, option contracts, various leverage products, forward sales and other exotic money markets trade off the gold price. The basic lease rate curve can highlight tightness in short-term gold supplies. In reality, physical gold shortages have appeared during 2017-18 in the short-term borrowing market, as highlighted by rising and inverted short-term rates vs. longer-term ones. The message: investors are finding it harder to locate short-term gold supplies they can borrow. Pictured below, the red line representing 2-month lease rates has traded above the longer-term 12-month rates at an increasing spread since November. Notice the spike in 2-month rates in June of last year predated a $140 per ounce price gain in gold. Big spikes in lease rates during December 2015 and most of 2008 also forecasted tight bullion markets, leading to sizable gold price jumps. In total, the structure of today's entire lease rate curve is the most bullish for gold since late 2015.

While 2-month and 3-month lease rates have backed off some since the April spike, last week’s activity may be flashing that another upmove is coming soon. 6-month to 1-year rates are still around the highest they have been since the early 2016 starburst in gold.

Gold valuations relative to financial assets are extremely low

Dow-to-Gold Ratio

Friday’s Dow Industrial Average reading of 25,058 divided by the U.S. dollar gold price of $1,231 an ounce brings the current Dow-to-Gold ratio above 20. Against the 100-year average of 9, and past 50-year average of 11, stocks appear to be overpriced relative to gold (or gold is quite underappreciated versus stocks). Reaching a low of 7 in 2011, and all-time high above 40 at the end of the wild technology boom of the 1990s, a mean revision move suggests stock returns will cool and gold will again move higher during the next 5-10 year period. I have argued since the end of the 1990s (unsuccessfully so far) that we will again see a Dow-to-Gold ratio under 5 in our lifetimes. All told, a 20x ratio is in the 94th percentile the last century of comparisons.

Assuming stocks can only rise from here, at faster rates than gold, to produce an even greater Dow-to-Gold number is only 6% statistically probable, if you are mathematically inclined. From 20 now, you can dream up a number of ways for U.S. to get there. Food for thought: a 50% stock market crash and double in gold price to $2,500 would create the 5 number!

Gold price adjusted for U.S. dollar supply growth

Another way I look at gold is comparing the actual gold backing (unofficially today) for the M-1 money supply. If you use the U.S. gold holdings as reported by the New York Federal Reserve Bank, which may or may not actually exist, take the current spot gold price multiplied by the ounces owned in government records. Then, dividing the total by the current M-1 reading (cash in circulation) gets you around $0.09 in theoretical gold backing per dollar in circulation during July 2018.

The high for each paper dollar's theoretical gold backing the last 50 years was about $0.60 during January 1980 for each $1.00 in paper currency in circulation (which led to a very strong dollar rally versus other currencies for five years, not coincidentally). In December 1974 this number was $0.21, in December 1987 a little over $0.20, and it approached $0.30 in August 2011 at cycle highs. The lows were $0.06 in January 1970, $0.16 in December 1985, $0.10 in December 1992, and $0.07 in January 2001.

Today's $0.09 number is far less than the $0.16 mean average since 1969. In other words, a 50-year average valuation of gold versus the M-1 money supply would put the 2018 fair value some 70% higher above $2,000 an ounce!

The below multi-decade chart to mid-2017 highlights how M-1 cash in circulation has truly skyrocketed since the 2008-09 Great Recession. How much faster will paper money printing presses run in the next recession, and how can you hedge out-of-control inflation if that is our future?

Gold adjusted to real-world inflation

Further, I have argued for many years U.S. inflation rates have been intentionally under-reported to keep social welfare government programs solvent and prevent revolution in the streets. The U.S. standard of living has been in gradual decline for the typical laborer/worker, as actual inflation rates have risen faster than income growth. Jeff Clark of GoldSilver.com wrote an excellent article last summer, where a consistent 1980 CPI formula used over the last 38 years reveals much higher inflation rates and significant undervaluation levels for gold prices. Below is a chart from the article that eliminates all the “revisions” made away from hard apples to apples data to expert “modeling” by the CPI gatekeepers.

Basically, using the same basket of goods and services (apples to apples) over decades reveals a far different inflation story in America than the government has reported. Using a consistent statistical sampling, gold prices now are about as cheap as they have ever been, when compared to inflation increases in the overall economy! The move from $35 an ounce in the late 1960s to $1,231 today is completely justifiable.

The compounded annual increase in U.S. dollar-priced gold has been slightly less than 8% the last 50 years, measured from just before we left an official gold standard of accountability in the early 1970s. In comparison, government-issued CPI has risen at a compounded annual rate of 4.1% since 1969. Which number do you think is a more truthful reading of reality? The gold price (universally accepted hard currency) where 7 billion people on the planet vote daily on its true underlying value, or the CPI determined by 10-20 individuals at the highest levels of U.S. government? P.S.: The answer is easy, if you are an independent thinker.

Given inflation rates in official government statistics have been systematically under-reported annually, “real” GDP economic progress has been over-reported roughly by a similar amount. This situation would highlight little or no economic progress has been generated by the overall U.S. economy since leaving the gold standard for two generations running! The truly bad news is the slow growth reported in real median household incomes the last 10-20 years, adjusted for a misleading CPI, would actually be "overstating" the economic condition of the average American family. It is entirely probable the typical family is earning LESS and working HARDER than several decades ago, as an honest CPI reading would attest and confirm.

In my humble opinion, the election of President Trump, and growing anger of the middle class at the governing class (deep state, if you will, or Richie Rich) is sourced in the systematic under-reporting of U.S. inflation. You can read my blog from 2014 on Seeking Alpha giving more empirical evidence and reasoning for higher actual inflation rates here.

Will a U.S. trade war with China be the catalyst for a spike in gold prices?

If push comes to shove in a trade war, China can quickly take the world’s reserve currency mantle, in my opinion. How? The country can exchange its massive $1.2 trillion U.S. Treasury hoard quickly for gold assets. It’s becoming clearer every day Trump believes we are entering a state of war with China (cold for now, perhaps hot later). The last few days have seen a number of stories written about a CIA leader stating as such. Whether it’s China backtracking on North Korean denuclearization, increasing its military presence in the South China Sea, or threatening Taiwan with military exercises in 2018, Trump has been persuaded he needs to get tougher on the Chinese. Trade tariffs may be just the first, opening action in his plan to confront China.

Nevertheless, China owns the world’s largest foreign currency reserve at $3.2 trillion. An emergency cash reserve and kingmaker nobody else holds a candle to, built over decades of export trade with the world, China has plenty of ammunition to dethrone the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency status in time.

Decades ago, at America’s peak in wealth and power, we owned the largest currency reserve, including the biggest gold holdings. Today, America is the most indebted nation in human history, and many doubt its official physical holdings even exist. The conspiracy stories say we have lent and sold our gold over the decades for a variety of reasons, untold to John Q. Public. You can internet-search thousands of stories and theories on America’s gold stash and whether it actually exists.

Remember the golden rule: “He who owns the gold, rules.” While articles this weekend are full of China’s currency devaluation push to offset 10% or 25% tariff hikes by the U.S., a "be careful what you wish for" moment is fast approaching.

A little outside-of-the-box thinking: what if China decides to dethrone the dollar as reserve currency of the world sooner, rather than later? If Trump is giving China the boot in terms of trade, why wouldn't they increase their wealth and power internationally by leapfrogging the yuan’s value versus the dollar?

China has been working hard to open up “free” trade with European, Asian and African partners the last month. Honestly, 85% of the world’s economy exists outside of U.S. borders. China, with its huge cash cushion, can survive just fine long term, even if the U.S. cut off all trade with them. A dramatically stronger yuan means their consumers and workers could afford to buy more from overseas suppliers importing to China. One of China’s stated economic goals is a desire to morph into something of a consumer economy (like the U.S. today) versus an export-dependent one. Trump’s trade folly could encourage them to transition faster than expected to.

Given Trump follows through with protectionist taxes on $200 billion in additional Chinese imports during September, will that be the trigger for more aggressive retaliation by China? Why not dump their $1.2 trillion in U.S. bonds, and replace the dollar with the yuan in the process as the globe’s reserve currency by plowing a similar investment amount into gold? China actually would bid up the gold price and value of their current holdings, with estimates of 20,000-30,000 tons of gold already held by Chinese citizens and banks.

The loss on their Treasury investments of $100 billion or $200 billion would be easily recouped from a similar jump in gold values on the open market. Purchasing $1 trillion in gold from an estimated US$7 trillion net above-ground value worldwide would instantly equate to China owning $2 trillion or so, about 25-30% of global physical gold, the highest relative portion of any nation since the U.S. held a similar weighting in the 1950s-60s. The yuan would be worth a whole lot more in future global transaction making, with its honest hard money backing.

In context, their US$3 trillion in reserve currency holdings would almost surely jump closer to $4 trillion as the value of foreign nation currency holdings also appreciates against the dollar, and the U.S. may even have to admit its official gold reported holdings have been fake news for decades as physical deliveries fail.

Other nations would likely follow China's lead, selling U.S. Treasury bonds and the dollar as money exits an unsustainable U.S. sovereign debt/deficit borrowing situation. The dollar could be put into a permanent tailspin, and the Fed's Ponzi reflation scheme of Treasury bonds (requiring a trillion or two in new overseas capital each year) would no longer work. I figure this scenario would push the U.S. economy into recession almost overnight from a large jump in interest rates and the end of low-priced imports to America. All the outcome of China’s decision to pull the plug on U.S. exports. This unfortunate tit-for-tat chess game could easily lead Trump or China into a hot war over North Korea or Taiwan. So yes, the trade war ramp Trump is now gliding on downhill, faster and faster, is quite a dangerous game for the average American citizen and investor.

My current gold asset picks

I either own or suggest a large number of gold positions currently. The easiest to replicate in any portfolio are the SPDR S&P Gold Trust ETF (GLD), the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (UGL), the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), and Newmont Mining (NEM). This is the blue-chip gold asset list to best hedge or speculate on gold in the long side of your portfolio.

The SPDR S&P Gold Trust ETF is perhaps the first gold asset the average investor should add to their portfolio. Each share represents gold bullion in a vault, minus annual expenses, running about 0.4% annually. It is sponsored by the World Gold Council, and today holds $33 billion in market capitalization.

As you can see on the chart above, gold-related investments have underperformed the general stock market represented by the S&P 500 index in the last two years. GLD has shown the least volatility in the group, and has declined less than most every precious metals vehicle since the intermediate-term 2016 peak in gold. Acting like it often does during a strong bull move in the stock market, gold's unique monetary hedge characteristics play out best when the market is having problems. I anticipate a weaker dollar and a slipping stock market situation will create increasing demand for gold in coming months. GLD is part of my model portfolio on Seeking Alpha, last updated here. I suggest investors consider it a core gold asset, both as a hedge against your longs and a speculation at this juncture.

The ProShares Ultra Gold ETF is a leveraged gold bullion vehicle. The investment uses financial instruments like futures and swap agreements to generate roughly 2x the daily price changes in gold, minus expenses. The reason I like it, proven out since its inception, is today's low interest rates on leverage and daily compounding reset feature during bull moves for gold have translated into little time decay and expense erosion on your investment. Given a flat gold price, net expenses and interest on the leverage is running around 3% yearly, while investors wait for the double return on future gold gains. Another advantage, you can invest less capital and retain nice gold upside, allowing your portfolio to diversify into unrelated long/short ideas.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF owns the largest gold mining companies traded in the U.S. If you are looking for plain vanilla exposure to the most valuable gold mining operations with decades of economic gold reserves in the ground, GDX is the answer. It represents a much safer ownership strategy than picking one or two individual miners, while still maintaining extensive leverage to an oversized gold price jump. Over the short term, gold miners generally rise or fall by 1.5x-2x the rate of gold bullion changes. Operating income tends to rise dramatically, while higher cost ore reserves become economic to mine as gold quotes ascend.

The top risk-adjusted "speculation" opportunity on the monetary metals may be the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. This vehicle owns smaller, riskier gold miners and currently uneconomic gold reserve companies at low gold quotes. The upside is theoretically higher than GDX, given a major gold price upmove. Once every decade or so, a 50% or 100%+ gold price spike sends the juniors to the moon. If a junior discovers new reserves at the same time as gold's value is skyrocketing, their share quote can rise 1,000% or more over a few years. Owning a large basket of juniors gives your portfolio access to potential moonshots without risking it all on specific selections. Trust me, if gold is about to trade above $2,000 an ounce in 2019 or 2020, holding junior miner exposure makes sense.

Newmont remains far and away the best single miner to own, from risk-adjusted analysis. Low mining costs, diversified mine locations in safer nations for investment, large in-ground reserves, low debt levels and high cash flows are what you want in a buy-and-hold individual mining company.

Final Thoughts

I cannot guarantee gold prices will rise into 2019 from $1,230 an ounce today. However, the odds of price appreciation are getting better daily. Using 30 years of personal trading experience, watching a variety of relative statistics on gold pricing and valuations, I put the odds of gold climbing above $1,300 in the first half of 2019 at 75%. The odds of gold “outperforming” the U.S. stock market are likely above 90% over the next 6-12 months.

For gold investors, the hardest part of your gold trade could be holding it despite rising prices and profits soon. Just like the 2016 first-half rally of 30%, there may be few retracements in price once the party starts. Considering $2,000 is fair value, you may regret selling at $1,300 or $1,400. Today’s gold holders are the “strong hand” variety. Most of us are seasoned investors who will not be willing to part with this misunderstood and truly undervalued long-term hedge position at a small profit. If a good reason to buy gold appears in coming months, the supply of gold may not keep up with demand.

The outlier bull argument is China decides to corner the gold market to punish the U.S. and leapfrog the yuan over the dollar into reserve currency status. Daily gold supplies could evaporate quickly if China decides to buy everything it can find, no matter what the price. Physical bullion could become a truly rare commodity. A jump to fair value around $2,000 an ounce may be the next stop. It’s not up to U.S. Federal Reserve planners or President Trump, or the deep state, or western capitalist banksters. The approaching price gain may depend more on when China decides it’s time for gold to go up in price!

Please consult an experienced financial advisor if you want to learn more about how you can use gold in your portfolio as a hedge against market calamity or long-term inflation. Typical economic theory suggests all long-term investors should hold a minimum 5-10% of financial assets in gold and silver. Now may be the perfect time to consider even greater weightings, after years of meandering in price, despite high rates of paper money-printing globally. Eventually, a new economic or political crisis will appear that pushes investors to buy monetary metals again. Why not get into gold before the crowd shows up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGL, GDXJ, NEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.