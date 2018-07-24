Pfizer: Keep On Reinvesting Dividends

We are long Pfizer (PFE) since around the $34 level. Whilst this long play has been a slow burner for us, the range-bound nature of shares has meant that one can compound their money faster due to being able to reinvest dividends at higher yields. As the chart shows below, shares have been pretty range-bound for the best part of 8 months now but have been trending higher over a longer time frame. The next resistance would be the January highs of just over $39. Shares are trading well above the 200-day moving average of $35.72 which is encouraging as sentiment is dead neutral in the stock at present.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Pfizer at present pays a 3.66% yield. As interest rates are rising, we are evaluating all of our positions to ensure our purchasing power is being protected at the very least. Pfizer is in the news at present on the back of its decision to hike its drug prices. Suffice to say, it didn't go down very well with the President, although shares are standing firm for the most part.

With US patent losses pending in Lyrica shortly and the pipeline not being as good as the likes of Novartis (NVS), you get the feeling that Pfizer will need to leverage its balance sheet to keep robust growth going. That's why it is important to constantly study the financials, especially towards the viability of the dividend. Here is how it stacks up at present.

At present, Pfizer's yield is close to its 5-year high. Many dividend growth investors simply buy when the yield spikes as it can mean opportunity. However, as we have seen, shares of Pfizer have been in a very similar trajectory to the dividend increases which is why the yield has hovered around the 3.5% mark now for some time. The dividend growth rate is slowing, but at a very slow clip. It has gone from an average of 7.8% over the past 5 years to an average of 6.6% over the past 12 months. As always, we like to see if there are any adverse trends which could jeopardize sound dividend growth. Over the past four quarters, Pfizer generated $14,624 billion of free cash flow and paid out $7.746 billion in dividends. This gives us a payout ratio of 53% which is under that crucial 60% mark. No problems here. How though has this key metric been trending? Well back in 2013, Pfizer's free cash flow ratio was around 40% so the slight drop in dividend growth rates can be attributed to a rising payout ratio.

How though can we predict the payout ratio? We like to look at operating income, the interest coverage ratio and the debt to equity ratio, for example, over the past 5 years. Operating income has actually dropped by 14% since 2013 which usually means the interest coverage ratio rises (assuming debt hasn't been paid off aggressively). Sure enough, the company's interest coverage ratio has dropped to 10.82 since 2013 and the debt to equity ratio has risen slightly to 45%. These are minute changes, though. If Pfizer can grow its EBIT any bit you feel, the balance sheet doesn't look like it will get stretched which is encouraging.

The success of its pipeline will obviously be key. The company has stated that its pipeline has the potential to deliver up to 30 approvals over the next 5 years. This may be true, but many of Pfizer's potential blockbusters are entering markets with rife competition. Also, many of Pfizer's offerings won't be first to market which will make it difficult to gain significant market share.

We will continue to watch the success of the pipeline. There was refreshing news on tanezumab recently which is encouraging. More updates like this will do a lot for shareholder sentiment as the ability to increase prices in the US at present is strained to say the least.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.