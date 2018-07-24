GE: Earnings Down - Cash-Flow Negative - Weakened Balance Sheet

GE's (NYSE: GE) latest quarter was atrocious, if anticipated. Financial performance continues to suffer even as asset sales and downsizing continues. Weary investors want to see solid evidence that GE's situation is improving, both financially and operationally, but saw little. Although the company's earnings and revenues were both ahead of analyst expectations, cash-flow guidance was down and further trouble in the company's troubled Power segment is expected. Many analysts, including myself, fear earnings guidance might be lowered next. The dividend seems safe, for now, but growth seems unlikely. I don't believe the company's 3.5% dividend yield, combined with its disastrous performance throughout the years and lack of significant growth drivers make for an attractive investment choice.

Earnings Summary

(Source: GE 2Q2018 Earnings Presentaton)

Earnings Analysis

GE reported earnings of $0.19 on revenues of $30.10 billion, both slightly ahead of analyst expectations. Earnings were down 30% YoY, a huge drop but largely expected, while revenues were marginally up 3.5% YoY. Most importantly, the company's preferred cash flow metric (Industrial Free Cash Flow) is down 30%. Its, I think, important not to grade GE on a curve. Results like these in any other company would be considered disastrous, the fact that investors and analysts have come to expect them is no excuse.

Results differed markedly between business segments. Power was, unsurprisingly, the weakest performer, with revenues and profits down 19% and 58%, respectively. While Oil and Gas saw the largest gains, 85% revenue and profit growth, its Aviation which is the clear winner. Besides being the most profitable sector, its the company's main growth driver and will be instrumental in GE's turnaround strategy. Although the company's overall performance remains overwhelmingly negative, GE has a way forward as long as it can continue delivering decent performance in this segment.

(Source: GE 2Q2018 Earnings Presentaton)

As mentioned previously, the company's cash-flow results were quite negative - down 30% YoY. The company continues hemorrhaging cash, even as its asset sales ramp up, leading to a cut in management's cash-flow guidance for the rest of the year. The company is currently expecting $6 billion in free cash flow for the rest of the year, from $6-$7 billion.

(Source: GE 2Q2018 Earnings Presentaton)

On a more positive note, the company's asset sales have continued apace without any major hiccups or issues, with GE booking an overall profit for these. To quote from the earnings call:

This essentially completes the announcement or actual closing of our target of $20 billion of dispositions. We moved on this with deliberation but with an eye for value as well. We are materially shrinking the size of GE Capital with planned asset reductions of $25 billion over the next two years. (Source: GE 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

If you thought these divestments would improve the company's balance sheet you would be mistaken. Borrowings have gone down 14%, total liabilities only 8%, even as earnings and cash-flow have both gone down by around 30%. The company's cratering earnings, combined with pension plan and dividend payments have ensured the balance sheet continues to deteriorate.

Little Progress in Several Key Issues

GE's financial performance continues to deteriorate, but I don't think this surprised anyone. Even the most bullish analysts expect Flannery to take a few years to materially improve the company. More worryingly, for me at least, is the lack of progress in resolving several of GE's long-running issues: poor accounting practices, material operational weakness in several business segments and an over-reliance on financial engineering and cost-cutting.

Poor Accounting Practices

As most investors already know, there are significant issues with GE's accounting practices. The company's adjusted earnings aren't considered reliable by most, and some of management's preferred metrics are relatively byzantine. Most importantly, regulators seem to agree with this assessment, with the SEC currently investigating the company's accounting practices for irregulatirities (Read more: GE is under SEC investigation).

Analysts have blamed the company's management and culture for its long-running issues, and I'm inclined to agree. Although management barely discussed this issue, a question by UBS's Winoker was a bit revealing. The company had just given adjusted EPS guidance and Winoker was wondering if the CFO had any guidance for GAAP EPS, he had none. The optics are terrible, it clearly shows the company cares little for GAAP standards, not good considering GE's history with accounting scandals.

Business Segment Weakness

Most of GE's declining earnings can be explained by weakness in a few of the company's segments: Power and GE Capital.

Management is shrinking GE Capital's size significantly, and seems to be doing it reasonably well so far. Power, however, remains an issue. Orders are down, earnings have collapsed and the market is shrinking with no end in sight. Cutting costs has proved difficult, as GE has significant operations in France (due to the Alstom acquisition) were it can't fire its employees. Conditions will likely remain difficult for years to come:

As I said earlier, Power remains challenging. (...) It’s going to be a multiyear fix, I think with some volatility. This is not something that’s going to move straight line quarter-to-quarter. But, let me take it in three pieces really, one is just the market; two is now we’re fixing it; and then, just as we look into ‘19 and beyond. I’ll start with market. So, we’re looking basically 50% down last two years, we’re planning for this to stay at those levels. So, we’re not looking for any rebound there. (...) And I think as we look beyond 2019 and beyond, we’re already working with an assumption of a very challenging market. (Source: GE 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

Power is the company's largest segment by revenue, its simply impossible for GE to recover and deliver reasonable financial performance until this sector recuperates. Management's expectations for this segment are bad news to investors, revenue and earnings growth will likely remain anemic for several years.

Financial Engineering and Cost-Cutting

GE relied on a strategy of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures to grow its business during most of the Immelt era, unsuccessfully so. Flannery's turnaround strategy consists of more divestitures and cutting costs to the bone. Although divestitures are needed, and cutting costs will never hurt, these aren't long-term strategies nor has the company or its management proven themselves capable of being able to properly execute them. GE used to be a leader in innovation, quality and operational excellence, and I just don't see any evidence that it will ever be one again.

Conclusion

GE's disastrous financial performance throughout the years, combined with its history of mismanagement and accounting scandals make it an incredibly risky investment. I would not invest in the company until I see qualitative and quantitative evidence that Flannery's strategy is working, and there is little to be seen. Dividend investors should look elsewhere for investment opportunities.

